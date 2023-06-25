How to eat well while travelling

Even with the best intentions, it can be easy to forget all about healthy eating when you’re on vacation and away from your routine. And why not? The point of a vacation is to have a good time. But getting too far off track can backfire and result in either illness or gaining a few pounds (or both).

Combining the pleasures of local cuisine with wellness is possible when you’re on the road. Here are some important tips to keep up your health routine while travelling.

Stay in places with a kitchenette

Having your own kitchenette or even just a small fridge allows you to have some breakfast, lunch, and snacks like at home, or at least have healthy portable snacks that keep you satiated and can double as a quick lunch. Ideas include buying pre-cut veggies, nuts, seeds, and fresh fruit from a local grocery store.

Drink plenty of fluids

This is always important, but you will want to be careful of the water source in some countries. Always ask where to get drinking water, and consider bringing your empty water bottle with you so you can fill it daily.

Bring supplements for the unexpected

Your gut may not appreciate the change in food as much as you do. Take some supplements that you know work for you, or consult with a practitioner before you go so that you are prepared. Some important ones to consider include probiotics, activated charcoal or another binder, and anti-microbials in case you encounter bacteria that your gut is not familiar with. And if you take regular supplements as part of your routine, bring them along to keep your immune system strong while you are away.

Get ahead of jet lag

You can reduce the impacts of jet lag with well-managed blood sugar. For instance, fasting on the plane for up to 16 hours has the beneficial effect of resetting your internal clock. Then focus your meals on foods with plenty of protein when you land in your new location. My go-to meals while travelling are salads with protein or an entrée with extra veggies.

While it can be tempting to overindulge, it’s also important to avoid overdoing sweets, alcohol, and caffeine since they not only lead to unwanted weight gain but also interrupt sleep. Consider a melatonin supplement or drinking chamomile tea until your body clock is reset.