Enjoy this holiday season by protecting your family

With the holiday season upon us, the Oakville Fire Department is reminding residents to be merry, be bright, and also be fire safe.

“The holiday season can certainly be one of the most enjoyable times of the year; however, it can also be one of the most dangerous times of the year for home fires. Our department wants you and your family to enjoy the holidays safely by being careful with holiday decorations, that cooking is attended by an adult at all times, keeping lit candles away from children, pets and combustibles, and ensuring your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working order by testing regularly,” stated Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault.

Throughout December, the Fire Prevention team will be out in the community sharing tips on how to stay fire safe during the holidays at several events across Oakville, including the Oakville Blades’ Teddy Bear Toss Game at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex on Dec 4. Residents are encouraged to donate a new stuffed animal or support the Oakville Professional Firefighters Association annual toy drive. The game starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit oakvilleblades.com.

The Fire Prevention team will also have an information booth at Oakville Place from Dec 10 to 12, and Sparky will be sharing safety tips at the following recreation skating events:

Oakville Fire and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council has also partnered with SheridanLife Radio to promote fire safety among Sheridan College students from Dec 1Dec 124 between 4 and 6 p.m. The first listener to hear the message over the radio and send a message to SheridanLife Radio through Instagram saying “fire safety” will receive a fire safety prize pack.

For a safe holiday season, please consider the following tips:

Go flameless and use battery-operated candles.

If you choose to use candles, be sure to blow them out before you leave the room.

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach and sight of children.

When using lights outdoors, ensure they are rated for outdoor use.

Check your holiday decorations and replace frayed or damaged cords.

Test your smoke and CO alarms monthly to ensure they are working.

Develop and practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home.

For some new holiday-themed fire safety videos and more tips, keep an eye on Facebook, Twitter and visit the Holiday Fire Safety page on oakville.ca.