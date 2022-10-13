Everyone aged 12+ now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 booster

× Expand Unsplash

Ontario's provincial government has announced that starting next Monday, October 17, everyone aged 12 and over in the province will be eligible to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose if they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

With Health Canada's recent approval of the Pfizer bivalent vaccine, the Ontario government is reminding people to "stay up-to-date with their vaccines as we enter respiratory illness season."

"The colder weather is here which means an increase in respiratory illnesses," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "Getting vaccinated remains the best defence against the flu and COVID-19 to help keep Ontarians healthy and out of hospitals. This will also ensure the province can continue its efforts to keep Ontario and its businesses open."

It is "also important to get your annual flu shot." Starting November 1, flu shots will be available through personal health care providers, public health units and in participating pharmacies. Flu shots may safely be given at the same time, or at any time before or after COVID-19 vaccine. Find out more at ontario.ca/flu­.

As Ontario receives its first shipments of the Pfizer bivalent vaccine from the federal government this week, Ontarians aged 12 to 17 will be able to receive their booster on Monday, October 17.

Appointments for anyone in Oakville (or any part of Halton) should be booked online here through Halton Regional Health.

They can also be booked outside Halton now through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900. Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies.

"We are entering into the fall season where traditionally we see a rise in cases of respiratory illness, including COVID-19," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. "Vaccines improve your immune response and reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and post-infection symptoms."

"We recommend Ontarians stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations at the appropriate interval since their last dose, and get an annual flu shot when it becomes available."

Getting a booster dose restores protection, as evidence shows vaccine protection decreases over time. Boosters are particularly important for high-risk individuals, who should receive the booster three months after their last dose.

Most Ontarians under the age of 65 should receive their booster dose at the recommended six-month interval. However, you can choose to book your next appointment three months after your last dose. All individuals aged 12 and over are eligible for a bivalent booster, which better protects against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants.

In addition to getting vaccinated, those over 60 years of age can also access antiviral treatments such as Paxlovid if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Learn more about COVID-19 treatments and review your eligibility by using Ontario’s antiviral screener tool, speaking with your health care provider or calling 811.

To help keep everyone as healthy as possible this fall and winter season, Ontarians should stay home when they are feeling sick and continue to practise good hand hygiene.

Publicly funded PCR testing remains accessible for high-risk individuals including as a qualifier for accessing antiviral treatment such as Paxlovid.

Further information about booking bivalent booster dose vaccination appointments and current provincial guidance can be read online here directly from the government of Ontario.