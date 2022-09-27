Expansion of health benefits for precarious workers

× Expand Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash

The Ford government announced that it is looking for feedback regarding expanding publicly funded benefits such as health, dental, prescription drugs and vision care to cover the millions of Ontario workers who live without benefits. They are specifically focused on individuals who work in retail, the gig economy and hospitality.

They are asking both employees and employers to complete a public survey. The survey results will help inform the province on implementing an expanded benefits plan.

"How or where you work should not determine whether you have access to benefits like health and dental plans," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "Our government is giving workers the protection and confidence they need to provide for their families and build stronger communities for us all."

Most workers in Ontario with full-time, permanent jobs have medical insurance and dental coverage. However, fewer than a quarter of people who work part-time or in precarious jobs have similar benefits, which means these workers and their families often have to make difficult choices between their health and other necessities like food and shelter.

Independent contractors, gig workers, low-wage workers, newcomers, younger workers and racialized people are less likely to have workplace benefits.

Public feedback is open until December 16th and will help determine the Portable Benefits Advisory Panel's recommendations, expected in Summer 2023.