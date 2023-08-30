Exploring our Heritage Trails

× Expand Ben Brown

It's a great week to get out and get moving outside while clearing your head and enjoying the weather before the September grind kicks back in. Nestled within Oakville is a treasure trove of history and natural beauty.

Some might not know this, but this town's heritage dates back to around 9000 BC and comes alive through its network of Heritage Trails, all offering a unique experience for walkers, joggers, and cyclists alike.

Spanning various terrains and landscapes, these trails weave together over eighty stories that delve into the land and its people, which can all be found on the town's website.

It's a great scene as well as a window into the past, present, and future of this community.

Ben Brown

While asking passersby to describe Sixteen Mile Creek Trail in one word, the responses came back with the following:

"Restorative"

"Therapeutic"

"Freeing"

I felt that these alone were enough to encapsulate the uniqueness of this town's trail routes. Oakville's Heritage Pathway Network comprises five distinct trail systems, each offering a unique perspective on the town's heritage:

Crosstown Trail (12 km): This was recently upgraded with a government investment of $1 million to widen and pave. As you go through this 12-kilometer route, spanning from near Colonel Williams Way all the way up to Glenashton, the contrasting aesthetics and intertwining narratives of Oakville's heritage comes to life.

Bronte Creek Trail (6.5 km): A journey along this trail is a stroll through history, with stories etched into every corner of its 6.5-kilometer stretch.

Joshua's Creek Trail (6 km): This trail meanders through the landscape, revealing tales of human interaction with the environment that have shaped the town.

Waterfront Trail (13 km): Along this trail, the waters of the waterfront reflect the stories of maritime heritage and the town's relationship with the lake.

Sixteen Mile Creek Trail (8.5 km): Winding through lush forests and natural beauty, this trail provides a glimpse into the harmonious coexistence of the town and its nature.

Ben Brown

Oakville caters to outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers with its variety of hiking trails.

According to AllTrails, there are 38 easy hiking trails accessible to the public. Among these, the Waterfront Trail, Sixteen Mile Creek Trail, and the Half Moon Valley Trail within Bronte Creek Provincial Park stand out as popular options.

After reaching out to Halton Hikers for some expert insight, they had this to say; "The Heritage Trail system is unique in that it runs through territory previously held by the Indigenous Peoples that inhabited the land. Because much of the surrounding land has been developed, having these natural areas within Halton’s cities allows the preservation of important historical paths like the “Moccasin Trail” that has information stations along the trail detailing the teachings of the Anishinaabe and other Indigenous traditions" said Kayla Prior, founder of Halton Hikers.

"In addition to the cultural heritage of the trails, there is also the importance of protecting the ever-threatened Carolinian flora and fauna, some of which are unique to not only this region, but to all of Canada. Groups like Halton Hikers’ also play a part. As we are active trail users, it’s important for hikers and walkers (and anyone using these spaces, really) to respect the outdoor principle: Leave No Trace. Take only photos, and leave only footprints."

The trails remind us that the threads of history are woven into every step we take around Oakville, connecting us to the land and the stories that have shaped it.

Before embarking on these trails, I recommend exploring the specific details of each trail, including its history, difficulty levels, and any guidelines in place. For me, that really enriched the experience.