February 1, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Seven deaths are reported in Halton Region today, bringing the cumulative total to over 300 people.

Active cases continue falling in Oakville, but actual numbers may be higher since testing eligibility was reduced. There continues to be one outbreak at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in 4 North, Unit 2.

Hospitalizations in Oakville and Halton are down today, but there is one more admission to the ICU. It's the opposite in Ontario, where hospitalizations are higher after a three-day decline, but ICU numbers are lower.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table says "the Omicron wave has likely plateaued," but warns easing public health measures will likely see cases increase. Many businesses reopened at 50% yesterday and non-emergency surgeries have resumed in most of the province.

Vaccinations percentages remained virtually stalled in Halton, Ontario, Canada and the United States; with almost nobody in these places still unvaccinated willing to get the shot. Meanwhile, just 10% of the world's poorest people are vaccinated, creating an opportunity for more variants to emerge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. The anti-vaccine mandate protest continues its fifth day in Ottawa. Cases to date in the United States surpassed 75 million this morning.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Seven deaths are reported in Halton Region today, bringing the cumulative total to over 300 people

Attendance at schools in Oakville through the COVID-19 pandemic have been above the provincial average

Hospitalizations are down today, but there is one more admission to the ICU

The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton remains steady at 0.7 new cases per infection

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 31, 2022.

294 active cases - minus 9

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

13,477 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 53

87 deaths - plus 1

13,096 recoveries - plus 61

13,183 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.8% of cases

6 active outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.2 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 31, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

868 active cases - minus 46

78 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

20 patients in the ICU - plus 1

41,273 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 144

301 deaths - plus 7

40,104 recoveries cases - plus 183

40,405 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases

23 active outbreaks - minus 5

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.64% of total pop.)

At least 11.74 million people are fully vaccinated (79.18% of total pop.)

6.42 million people have received a third (booster) dose

30.70 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 1, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

42,609 active cases - minus 2,254

3,091 people hospitalized - plus 108

Over 1.03 million confirmed cases - plus 2,622

981,803 recovered cases - plus 4,816

11,504 deaths - plus 63

993,307 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.8%

16,380 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 16.2%

568 people in ICU - minus 15

349 people on ventilators - plus 2

753 active institutional outbreaks - minus 37

9 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.78% of total pop.)

At least 30.16 million people are fully vaccinated (78.86% of total pop.)

78.08 million total doses administered - plus 310,600

15.49 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 31, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

212,146 active cases - minus 5,400

9,904 active hospitalizations - minus 22

3.06 million confirmed cases to date

2.81 million recoveries

33,996 deaths - plus 143

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 89.37 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

75.01 million cumulative cases

884,853 deaths - plus 1,420

68.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 269.30 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

375.71 million cases

5.66 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.08 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

