February 10, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. In a reverse of yesterday, hospitalizations are up in Oakville today but lower Halton-wide. There is one death in Halton today, bringing this week's total to 14. So far in February, Halton has been averaging four deaths per day.
New vaccinations in all Halton municipalities are at a near stand-still. Despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide.
Ontario's active cases are now below 30,000, though publicly-funded PCR testing remains restricted and the rate of decline in cases has slowed almost 50% since last week. Hospitalizations are down by more than 100 cases for the second day in a row, ICU and ventilator patients are mostly unchanged.
Earlier today, the City of Ottawa, Ottawa Police, Ottawa 9-1-1 response and Ottawa International Airport Authority were all targeted with blockades and illegal prank calls this morning by organized protesters. Meanwhile, hundreds of Ottawa locals have temporarily left the city as the disruptive, criminal protest begins its third week.
Protests are also ongoing nationwide, notably with the Canada-U.S. border blockade in Windsor, which Premier Doug Ford has denounced. Ontario is considering slightly accelerating the reopening timeline, but for now will not change its reopening, mask or vaccine mandate policies.
Alberta dropped all proof of vaccination mandates province-wide on just several hour notice; Saskatchewan will do the same beginning next week. Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen has submitted a motion to the federal government, calling them to drop all COVID-19 restrictions immediately.
Global cases surpassed 400 million and global deaths surpassed 5.75 million people earlier today. Canada is totalling more than 35,000 deaths as the United States reached 900,000 deaths earlier this week.
Unsplash
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region has averaged four deaths per day in February so far, with 38 deaths this month
- In a reverse of yesterday, hospitalizations are up in Oakville today but lower Halton-wide
- Acute care bed occupancy rate in Halton is, as of today, at 107%
- New vaccinations in Halton are at a near stand-still; despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 78% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 83% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022.
- 165 active cases - minus 11
- 14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 13,718 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24
- 91 deaths - no change
- 13,462 recoveries - plus 35
- 13,553 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 79% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 84% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.22 million total vaccinations have been administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 522 active cases - minus 15
- 40 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 14 patients in the ICU - minus 1
- 42,056 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76
- 332 deaths - plus 1
- 41,202 recoveries cases - plus 90
- 41,534 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases
- 11 active outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases in Ontario drop below 30,000 - though that number is still skewed due to restricted access to PCR testing
- Premier Doug Ford denounces the occupation in Windsor blocking the Canada-U.S. border
- The provincial government is considering slightly accelerating the reopening timeline, but for now will not change its reopening, mask or vaccine mandate policies
- Ontario announces 44 million rapid antigen tests have been made available for free
- Hundreds of Ottawa locals are temporarily leaving the city as the criminal protest continues the start of its third week
- Hospitalizations are down by more than 100 cases for the second day in a row, ICU and ventilator patients are mostly unchanged
- 84.03% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 6% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.43% of total pop.)
- At least 11.86 million people are fully vaccinated (79.99% of total pop.)
- 6.78 million people have received a third dose (45.02% of total pop.)
- 31.15 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 10, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 29,168 active cases - minus 1,014
- 1,897 people hospitalized - minus 162
- Over 1.06 million confirmed cases - plus 3,201
- Over 1.02 million recovered cases - plus 4,143
- 11,988 deaths - plus 44
- Over 1.03 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%
- 22,417 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 11.2%
- 445 people in ICU - minus 4
- 283 people on ventilators - plus 8
- 487 active institutional outbreaks - minus 38
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen calls on the federal government to drop all COVID-19 restrictions immediately
- Alberta drops all proof of vaccination mandates province-wide on just several hour notice, effective immediately; Saskatchewan will do the sam beginning next Monday, Feb. 14
- The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Police, Ottawa 9-1-1 response and Ottawa International Airport Authority were all targeted with blockades and illegal prank calls this morning by organized protesters
- In addition to Ottawa, disruptive protests are ongoing in several other cities across Canada, almost all incurring criminal charges
- Canada reaches 35,000 deaths as the United States reaches 900,000 deaths
- Global cases surpass 400 million and global deaths surpass 5.75 million people
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.85% of total pop.)
- At least 30.48 million people are fully vaccinated (79.71% of total pop.)
- 79.45 million total doses administered - plus 127,400
- 16.39 million booster doses administered (42.86% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 155,801 active cases - minus 3,565
- 8,086 active hospitalizations - minus 240
- 3.16 million confirmed cases to date
- 2.97 million recoveries - plus 14,943
- 35,161 deaths - plus 96
- Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 92.36 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update - statistics not updated until 8 pm Monday thru Saturday
- 77.17 million cumulative cases
- 910,373 deaths - plus 4,365
- 64.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 80.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 280.73 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 402.04 million cases - plus 2.33 million
- 5.77 million people have died worldwide
- At least 10.30 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
