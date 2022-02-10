February 10, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: IISD Health Photo: IISD Health

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. In a reverse of yesterday, hospitalizations are up in Oakville today but lower Halton-wide. There is one death in Halton today, bringing this week's total to 14. So far in February, Halton has been averaging four deaths per day.

New vaccinations in all Halton municipalities are at a near stand-still. Despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide.

Ontario's active cases are now below 30,000, though publicly-funded PCR testing remains restricted and the rate of decline in cases has slowed almost 50% since last week. Hospitalizations are down by more than 100 cases for the second day in a row, ICU and ventilator patients are mostly unchanged.

Earlier today, the City of Ottawa, Ottawa Police, Ottawa 9-1-1 response and Ottawa International Airport Authority were all targeted with blockades and illegal prank calls this morning by organized protesters. Meanwhile, hundreds of Ottawa locals have temporarily left the city as the disruptive, criminal protest begins its third week.

Protests are also ongoing nationwide, notably with the Canada-U.S. border blockade in Windsor, which Premier Doug Ford has denounced. Ontario is considering slightly accelerating the reopening timeline, but for now will not change its reopening, mask or vaccine mandate policies.

Alberta dropped all proof of vaccination mandates province-wide on just several hour notice; Saskatchewan will do the same beginning next week. Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen has submitted a motion to the federal government, calling them to drop all COVID-19 restrictions immediately.

Global cases surpassed 400 million and global deaths surpassed 5.75 million people earlier today. Canada is totalling more than 35,000 deaths as the United States reached 900,000 deaths earlier this week.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region has averaged four deaths per day in February so far, with 38 deaths this month

In a reverse of yesterday, hospitalizations are up in Oakville today but lower Halton-wide

Acute care bed occupancy rate in Halton is, as of today, at 107%

New vaccinations in Halton are at a near stand-still; despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

78% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

83% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022.

165 active cases - minus 11

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

13,718 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

91 deaths - no change

13,462 recoveries - plus 35

13,553 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

79% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.22 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

522 active cases - minus 15

40 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

14 patients in the ICU - minus 1

42,056 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76

332 deaths - plus 1

41,202 recoveries cases - plus 90

41,534 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases

11 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.43% of total pop.)

At least 11.86 million people are fully vaccinated (79.99% of total pop.)

6.78 million people have received a third dose (45.02% of total pop.)

31.15 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 10, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

29,168 active cases - minus 1,014

1,897 people hospitalized - minus 162

Over 1.06 million confirmed cases - plus 3,201

Over 1.02 million recovered cases - plus 4,143

11,988 deaths - plus 44

Over 1.03 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%

22,417 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 11.2%

445 people in ICU - minus 4

283 people on ventilators - plus 8

487 active institutional outbreaks - minus 38

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.85% of total pop.)

At least 30.48 million people are fully vaccinated (79.71% of total pop.)

79.45 million total doses administered - plus 127,400

16.39 million booster doses administered (42.86% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

155,801 active cases - minus 3,565

8,086 active hospitalizations - minus 240

3.16 million confirmed cases to date

2.97 million recoveries - plus 14,943

35,161 deaths - plus 96

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 92.36 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update - statistics not updated until 8 pm Monday thru Saturday

77.17 million cumulative cases

910,373 deaths - plus 4,365

64.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 280.73 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

402.04 million cases - plus 2.33 million

5.77 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.30 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

