February 11, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Halton Region has, with no explanation, not updated new data for today. Most recently, hospitalizations are up in Oakville but lower Halton-wide. This week's total deaths in Halton is now at 14. So far in February, Halton has been averaging four deaths per day.

New vaccinations in all Halton municipalities are at a near stand-still. Despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide.

Actions from provincial and federal government are quickly escalating against the occupation of criminal protesters across Canada, namely in the cities of Ottawa and Windsor. Ottawa begins its third week of protest today and Windsor is on day five.

In two major steps, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared the fourth state of emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: "It's an illegal occupation. This is no longer a protest." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke publicly today, threatening serious consequences for protesters if they do not immediately go home, including fines, jail time and lifetime travel bans outside the country.

Ontario's active cases are now below 30,000, though publicly-funded PCR testing remains restricted and the rate of decline in cases has slowed almost 50% since last week. Hospitalizations are down for the third day in a row as ICU and ventilator patients are mostly unchanged.

Alberta dropped all proof of vaccination mandates province-wide on just several hour notice; Saskatchewan will do the same beginning next week. Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen has submitted a motion to the federal government, calling them to drop all COVID-19 restrictions immediately.

Global cases surpassed 400 million and global deaths surpassed 5.75 million people earlier today. Canada is totalling more than 35,000 deaths as the United States reached 900,000 deaths earlier this week.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region has, with no explanation, not updated new data for today, Feb. 11, 2022 (all data below is as of Thursday)

A new version of Halton's website reporting COVID-19 data is hinted to be ready by tomorrow

Halton Region has averaged four deaths per day in February so far, with 38 deaths this month

New vaccinations in Halton are at a near stand-still; despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

78% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

83% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022.

165 active cases - minus 11

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

13,718 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

91 deaths - no change

13,462 recoveries - plus 35

13,553 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

79% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.22 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

522 active cases - minus 15

40 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

14 patients in the ICU - minus 1

42,056 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76

332 deaths - plus 1

41,202 recoveries cases - plus 90

41,534 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases

11 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared the fourth state of emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic in response to the criminal protest occupations in Ottawa and Windsor

Active cases in Ontario drop below 30,000 - though that number is still skewed due to restricted access to PCR testing

Hospitalizations are down for the third day in a row, ICU and ventilator patients are mostly unchanged

Ontario's cumulative deaths in the pandemic surpassed 12,000 people today

More than 80% of Ontario's total population now has two doses of vaccine

84.03% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 6% from the provincial goal

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.49% of total pop.)

At least 11.87 million people are fully vaccinated (80.08% of total pop.)

6.80 million people have received a third dose (45.19% of total pop.)

31.19 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 11, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

28,354 active cases - minus 814

1,829 people hospitalized - minus 68

Over 1.06 million confirmed cases - plus 2,907

Over 1.02 million recovered cases - plus 3,697

12,040 deaths - plus 50

Over 1.04 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%

20,936 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 11.7%

435 people in ICU - plus 10

279 people on ventilators - minus 4

439 active institutional outbreaks - minus 39

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.88% of total pop.)

At least 30.52 million people are fully vaccinated (79.80% of total pop.)

79.58 million total doses administered - plus 127,400

16.48 million booster doses administered (43.09% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 10, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

151,767 active cases - minus 4,034

7,806 active hospitalizations - minus 280

3.17 million confirmed cases to date

2.98 million recoveries - plus 18,284

35,325 deaths - plus 164

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 93.73 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update - statistics not updated until 8 pm Monday thru Saturday

77.34 million cumulative cases

912,757 deaths - plus 2,416

64.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 278.89 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

404.91 million cases - plus 2.87 million

5.78 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.32 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

