February 11, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, February 11, 2023. Oakville reports a massive 75% drop in new cases this cases, now averaging just two new cases per day.

Only one person died in all of Halton region this week and both active outbreaks in Oakville closed yesterday, leaving none left in town. There was a small increase in local hospitalizations.

After last week's vaccination reporting irregularities from the province of Ontario, no new data was provided this week on the province's current vaccination rates. No further details are being provided by sources.

Free PCR tests are now available again province-wide for an expanded group of individuals who exhibit at least one symptom of COVID-19, while free rapid tests will remain available at testing sites and stores.

Earlier this week, Ontario reported its 16,000th cumulative death from COVID-19.

While cases are decreasing in Ontario, the number of active cases in Canada continues rising, have risen for more than two months.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

Over 750 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic; 6.8 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (45 less than last week)

2 people were hospitalized (1 more than last week)

No new deaths (No change)

No active outbreaks in Oakville - minus 2

Halton COVID-19 Update:

121 new cases of COVID-19 (15 less than last week)

5 people were hospitalized (3 more than last week)

1 new death (1 less than last week)

5 active outbreaks in Halton - plus 1

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.53 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

27% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

37% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.57 million cases in Ontario to date

16,006 deaths to date (+69 this week)

1,061 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (-116 this week)

There are 97 people in ICU (-9 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.98% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

82.50% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (No change)

51.96% of people have received a third dose (No change)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.48 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 516,200 active cases in Canada (+3,800 this week)

3,795 people are currently in hospital (-213 this week)

There are 49,489 deaths to date (+170 this week)

82.66% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.01%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 102.73 million; 1.10 million have died

755.38 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.83 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

