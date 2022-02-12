February 12, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: CDC (Unsplash)
Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, but data from the last 48 hours is incomplete. Full data from Feb. 11-14 is expected to be published on Monday next week.
Most recently, hospitalizations are down by one case in Halton but down almost 30% in Halton this week. Sadly, this week's total deaths in Halton is now at 16. Halton So far in February been averaging four deaths per day.
Actions from provincial and federal government are quickly escalating against the occupation of criminal protesters across Canada, namely in the cities of Ottawa and Windsor.
Ottawa begins its third week of protest today and Windsor Police, on day six, have set up lines and began disbanding the occupied blockade to the U.S. border.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared the fourth state of emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: "It's an illegal occupation. This is no longer a protest." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is threatening serious consequences for protesters if they do not immediately go home, including fines, jail time and lifetime travel bans outside the country.
Ontario's active cases are now below 30,000, though publicly-funded PCR testing remains restricted and the rate of decline in cases has slowed almost 50% since last week. Hospitalizations are down for the fourth day in a row as ICU and ventilator patients are mostly unchanged.
Global cases surpassed 400 million and global deaths surpassed 5.75 million people earlier today. Canada is totalling more than 35,000 deaths as the United States reached 900,000 deaths earlier this week.
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, but data from the last 48 hours is incomplete
- Full data from Feb. 11-14 is expected to be published on Monday
- Halton Region has averaged four deaths per day in February so far, with 38 deaths this month
- New vaccinations in all Halton municipalities are at a near stand-still. Despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 78% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 83% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022.
- 165 active cases - minus 11
- 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 13,718 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24
- 91 deaths - no change
- 13,462 recoveries - plus 35
- 13,553 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 79% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 84% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.23 million total vaccinations have been administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 9, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 522 active cases - minus 15
- 30 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 14 patients in the ICU - minus 1
- 42,056 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76
- 332 deaths - plus 1
- 41,202 recoveries cases - plus 90
- 41,534 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases
- 11 active outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Windsor Police have began to clear the protest blockade to the U.S. border
- Active cases in Ontario drop below 30,000 - though that number is still skewed due to restricted access to PCR testing
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared the fourth state of emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic in response to the criminal protest occupations in Ottawa and Windsor
- Hospitalizations are down for the fourth day in a row, with most days reporting over 100 recoveries
- Ontario's cumulative deaths in the pandemic surpassed 12,000 people
- 84.03% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 6% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.49% of total pop.)
- At least 11.87 million people are fully vaccinated (80.08% of total pop.)
- 6.80 million people have received a third dose (45.19% of total pop.)
- 31.19 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 12, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 27,957 active cases - minus 396
- 1,704 people hospitalized - minus 125
- Over 1.07 million confirmed cases - plus 2,944
- Over 1.03 million recovered cases - plus 3,306
- 12,075 deaths - plus 35
- Over 1.04 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.2%
- 18,985 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 11.2%
- 414 people in ICU - minus 21
- 267 people on ventilators - minus 12
- 410 active institutional outbreaks - minus 29
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Ottawa Police say they were overwhelmed by protesters last night; they are now advising it is unsafe to travel to the downtown core
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is threatening serious consequences for protesters nationwide if they do not immediately go home, including fines, jail time and lifetime travel bans outside the country
- In addition to Ottawa and Windsor, disruptive protests are ongoing in several other cities across Canada, almost all incurring criminal charges
- Active cases are slightly up today
- Federal government is considering dropping PCR testing for fully vaccinated, international travel to and from Canada
- Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen is calling on the federal government to drop all COVID-19 restrictions immediately
- Global cases surpass 400 million and global deaths surpass 5.75 million people
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.87% of total pop.)
- At least 30.53 million people are fully vaccinated (79.80% of total pop.)
- 79.66 million total doses administered - plus 125,800
- 16.53 million booster doses administered (43.22% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 11, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 152,246 active cases - plus 481
- 7,752 active hospitalizations - minus 53
- 3.17 million confirmed cases to date
- 2.99 million recoveries - plus 16,795
- 35,371 deaths - plus 46
- Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 93.73 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 77.51 million cumulative cases
- 915,425 deaths - plus 2,678
- 64.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 80.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 278.89 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 404.91 million cases - plus 2.87 million
- 5.78 million people have died worldwide
- At least 10.32 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
