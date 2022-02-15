February 15, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Oakville Chamber of Commerce
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19.
Most recently, hospitalizations are down by one case in Oakville and Halton. The percentages of Oakville and Halton residents who are vaccinated has been lowered in official counts from the region without explanation; Oakville News has reached out for comment.
The biggest news today is that starting March 1, fully vaccinated travellers can choose between either a PCR test to enter Canada 72 hours in advance or a lab-administered rapid test within 24 hours of arrival. More details will come in the next few days.
Ontario announced they will end the proof of vaccination program on March 1, though businesses can choose to continue enforcing proof of vaccination on a case-by-case business.
Windsor Police have cleared the protest blockade to the U.S. border, reopening the Ambassador Bridge. Protests in Ottawa, however, continue in their third week with no end in sight, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to enact emergency measures to end the criminal occupation.
Ontario's active cases are now below 25,000, though publicly-funded PCR testing remains restricted and the rate of decline in cases has slowed almost 50% since last week. Hospitalizations are up by 180 cases today after four days of lower numbers.
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease
- Halton is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19
- After averaging four deaths per day for the first week February, there have only been seven deaths total in the last week
- The percentages of Oakville and Halton residents who are vaccinated has been lowered in official counts from the region without explanation; Oakville News has reached out for comment
- Acute care bed occupancy is now at 99%, falling below 100% for the first time in 2022
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 71% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 12, 2022.
- 10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 13,827 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable)
- 93 deaths - no deaths
- 3 active outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 73% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 71% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.23 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 47% of the population has received a third, booster dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 12, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 29 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 12 patients in the ICU - minus 1
- 42,403 total cases (confirmed+probable)
- 337 deaths - plus 1
- 9 active outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario will end its proof of vaccination program on March 1, though businesses can choose to continue enforcing proof of vaccination on a case-by-case business
- Windsor Police cleared the protest blockade to the U.S. border, reopening the Ambassador Bridge
- Protests in Ottawa, however, continue in their third week with no end in sight
- Active cases in Ontario drop below 25,000 - though that number is still skewed due to restricted access to PCR testing
- Hospitalizations are up by 180 cases today after four days of lowering numbers
- 84.03% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 6% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.49% of total pop.)
- At least 11.87 million people are fully vaccinated (80.08% of total pop.)
- 6.80 million people have received a third dose (45.19% of total pop.)
- 31.19 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 15, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 25,014 active cases - minus 1,156
- 1,550 people hospitalized - plus 181
- Over 1.07 million confirmed cases - plus 1,593
- Over 1.03 million recovered cases - plus 2,730
- 12,075 deaths - plus 19
- Over 1.05 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.3%
- 12,961 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 11.9%
- 384 people in ICU - minus 10
- 243 people on ventilators - no change
- 337 active institutional outbreaks - minus 23
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Starting March 1, fully vaccinated travellers can choose between either a PCR test to enter Canada 72 hours in advance or a lab-administered rapid test within 24 hours of arrival
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared a state of emergency in Ottawa to address the ongoing criminal protests in the city
- Trudeau is also threatening serious consequences for protesters nationwide if they do not immediately go home, including fines, jail time and lifetime travel bans outside the country
- Disruptive protests are ongoing in several other cities across Canada, almost all incurring criminal charges
- Global cases surpass 400 million and global deaths surpass 5.75 million people
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.60 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.91% of total pop.)
- At least 30.62 million people are fully vaccinated (80.08% of total pop.)
- 79.91 million total doses administered - plus 67,700
- 16.68 million booster doses administered (43.61% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 12, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 139,841 active cases
- 7,170 active hospitalizations - minus 73
- 3.20 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.01 million recoveries - plus 11,950
- 35,650 deaths - plus 75
- Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 93.73 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 77.51 million cumulative cases
- 915,425 deaths - plus 2,678
- 64.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 80.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 278.89 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 404.91 million cases - plus 2.87 million
- 5.78 million people have died worldwide
- At least 10.32 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
