February 16, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Local hospitalizations and ICU cases are unchanged, but many outbreaks are ending in Halton. Only two are left in Oakville.

Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the percentages of Oakville and Halton residents who are vaccinated has been lowered in Halton's official counts without explanation; Oakville News has reached out for comment.

Ottawa City Council is holding an emergency meeting today, as the city-wide criminal protest reaches the end of its third week. Emergency orders have been enacted and protesters remaining in Ottawa have been handed leaflets warning if they may be arrested if they do not leave the city immediately.

Ontario announced they will end the proof of vaccination program on March 1, though businesses can choose to continue enforcing proof of vaccination on a case-by-case business. Ontario's active cases are now below 24,000, though publicly-funded PCR testing remains restricted.

Starting next Monday, Feb. 28, fully vaccinated travellers can choose between either a PCR test to enter Canada 72 hours in advance or a lab-administered rapid test within 24 hours of arrival. More details will come in the next few days.

Canada has now administered a cumulative 80 million doses of vaccine. The United States reaches 920,000 deaths, and is on pace to reach one million cumulative deaths before the end of March 2022.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

71% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 15, 2022.

10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

13,847 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 20

93 deaths - no deaths

2 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

71% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

73% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.23 million total vaccinations have been administered

47% of the population has received a third, booster dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 15, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

28 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

42,465 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 62

338 deaths - plus 1

8 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.55% of total pop.)

At least 11.92 million people are fully vaccinated (80.43% of total pop.)

6.92 million people have received a third dose (45.79% of total pop.)

31.36 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 16, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

23,926 active cases - minus 1,088

1,403 people hospitalized - minus 147

Over 1.07 million confirmed cases - plus 2,532

Over 1.04 million recovered cases - plus 3,537

12,167 deaths - plus 46

Over 1.05 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%

19,839 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 10.2%

364 people in ICU - minus 10

232 people on ventilators - minus 11

293 active institutional outbreaks - minus 34

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Starting Feb. 28, fully vaccinated travellers can choose between either a PCR test to enter Canada 72 hours in advance or a lab-administered rapid test within 24 hours of arrival

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared a state of emergency in Ottawa to address the ongoing criminal protests, threatening serious consequences for protesters nationwide if they do not immediately go home, including fines, jail time and lifetime travel bans outside the country

Protesters remaining in Ottawa have been handed leaflets warning if they may be arrested if they do not leave the city immediately

Canada has now administered a cumulative 80 million doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.62 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.96% of total pop.)

At least 30.66 million people are fully vaccinated (80.17% of total pop.)

80.07 million total doses administered - plus 155,400

16.78 million booster doses administered (43.88% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 15, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

137,682 active cases - minus 2,159

7,170 active hospitalizations - minus 73

3.21 million confirmed cases to date

3.04 million recoveries - plus 13,365

35,750 deaths - plus 104

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 93.73 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

77.83 million cumulative cases

920,097 deaths - plus 4,672

64.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.8% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 278.89 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

414.52 million cases - plus 2.07 million

5.83 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.42 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: