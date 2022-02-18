February 18, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Nick Linnen / Unsplash
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Active cases are down in Oakville and Halton, but local hospitalizations and ICU patients have only declined by one person this week.
As the criminal protest in Ottawa was set to begin its fourth week today, Ottawa Police have begun closing down protest areas in the city's downtown core, making several arrests including that of protest leader Pat King of Alberta. Local police are using "public order units" to clear protesters from the downtown core, facing stiff resistance from protesters. Children are being moved safely from the area by Children's Aid Society of Ottawa.
The vaccination clinics at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington have now closed, ending the hospital vaccination program. Walk-in appointments are still available at pharmacies and other Halton clinics.
In the days following this week's announcement that rapid antigen tests can now be used to re-enter Canada from travel instead of a PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers, travel agents nationwide are being flooded with requests for bookings and vacations.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer, said yesterday, "The Omicron peak is behind us," and vaccine rules are being re-examined. Ontario announced they will end the proof of vaccination program on March 1, though businesses can choose to continue enforcing proof of vaccination on a case-by-case business.
Active cases in Canada are at their lowest total in almost three months and the country now administered a cumulative 80 million doses of vaccine. Saskatchewan becomes the first province to end daily COVID-19 reporting; monthly updates will begin in March.
Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the percentages of Oakville and Halton residents who are vaccinated has been lowered in Halton's official counts without explanation; Oakville News has reached out for comment.
Unsplash
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- New daily cases have dropped more than 65% since February 1, 2022
- The vaccination clinics at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington have now closed
- There are only two outbreaks remaining in Oakville; both at long-term care homes
- Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily, such as no more reporting the number of recoveries, active cases of COVID-19 or number of patients in the ICU
- The percentages of Oakville and Halton residents who are vaccinated has been lowered in official counts from the region without explanation; Oakville News has reached out for comment
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 71% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 17, 2022.
- 10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 13,857 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 93 deaths - no deaths
- 2 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 71% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 73% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.24 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 47% of the population has received a third, booster dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 17, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 27 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 42,519 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 51
- 338 deaths - no change
- 8 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- More than 80% of all Ontarians are now fully vaccinated
- Ottawa Police are using "public order units" to begin clearing protesters from the downtown core, facing stiff resistance from protesters
- Ottawa Police have made several arrests today, including one of protest leader Pat King of Alberta
- Dr. Kieran Moore, provincial medical officer, says today, "The Omicron peak is behind us"
- Ontario will end its proof of vaccination program on March 1, though businesses can choose to continue enforcing proof of vaccination on a case-by-case business
- Active cases in Ontario drop below 22,500 - though that number is still skewed due to restricted access to PCR testing
- 84.49% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 6% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.55% of total pop.)
- At least 11.92 million people are fully vaccinated (80.43% of total pop.)
- 6.92 million people have received a third dose (45.79% of total pop.)
- 31.36 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 18, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 22,413 active cases - minus 635
- 1,281 people hospitalized - minus 61
- Over 1.08 million confirmed cases - plus 2,337
- Over 1.04 million recovered cases - plus 2,939
- 12,237 deaths - plus 30
- Over 1.06 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%
- 17,758 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 10.8%
- 352 people in ICU - minus 4
- 221 people on ventilators - minus 8
- 262 active institutional outbreaks - minus 5
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases in Canada are at their lowest total in almost three months
- The Emergencies Act debate in Parliament has been paused as police began making arrests in downtown Ottawa this morning
- Saskatchewan becomes the first province to end daily COVID-19 reporting; monthly updates will begin in March
- Starting Feb. 28, fully vaccinated travellers can choose between either a PCR test to enter Canada 72 hours in advance or a lab-administered rapid test within 24 hours of arrival
- Travel agents nationwide are being flooded with requests for bookings after this week's announcement
- Canada has now administered a cumulative 80 million doses of vaccine
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.96% of total pop.)
- At least 30.70 million people are fully vaccinated (80.29% of total pop.)
- 80.19 million total doses administered - plus 92,100
- 16.85 million booster doses administered (44.07% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 17, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 130,404 active cases - minus 7,268
- 6,721 active hospitalizations - minus 389
- 3.22 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.05 million recoveries - plus 13,842
- 35,927 deaths - plus 137
- Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 95.44 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 78.06 million cumulative cases
- 926,497 deaths - plus 6,400
- 64.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 80.9% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 283.86 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 416,61 million cases - plus 2.02 million
- 5.84 million people have died worldwide
- At least 10.42 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
Sources:
- Halton Region (and halton.ca/covid19)
- Halton Healthcare
- Joseph Brant Hospital
- HDSB COVID Advisory Page
- The Government of Ontario dashboard
- Public Health Ontario COVID-19 Data Tool
- Government of Canada
- COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker Canada
- The U.S. Centre for Disease Control
- Our World in Data
- Johns Hopkins University Research Centre
- World Health Organization