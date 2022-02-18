February 18, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Nick Linnen / Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Active cases are down in Oakville and Halton, but local hospitalizations and ICU patients have only declined by one person this week.

As the criminal protest in Ottawa was set to begin its fourth week today, Ottawa Police have begun closing down protest areas in the city's downtown core, making several arrests including that of protest leader Pat King of Alberta. Local police are using "public order units" to clear protesters from the downtown core, facing stiff resistance from protesters. Children are being moved safely from the area by Children's Aid Society of Ottawa.

The vaccination clinics at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington have now closed, ending the hospital vaccination program. Walk-in appointments are still available at pharmacies and other Halton clinics.

In the days following this week's announcement that rapid antigen tests can now be used to re-enter Canada from travel instead of a PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers, travel agents nationwide are being flooded with requests for bookings and vacations.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer, said yesterday, "The Omicron peak is behind us," and vaccine rules are being re-examined. Ontario announced they will end the proof of vaccination program on March 1, though businesses can choose to continue enforcing proof of vaccination on a case-by-case business.

Active cases in Canada are at their lowest total in almost three months and the country now administered a cumulative 80 million doses of vaccine. Saskatchewan becomes the first province to end daily COVID-19 reporting; monthly updates will begin in March.

Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the percentages of Oakville and Halton residents who are vaccinated has been lowered in Halton's official counts without explanation; Oakville News has reached out for comment.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

71% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 17, 2022.

10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

13,857 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

93 deaths - no deaths

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

71% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

73% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.24 million total vaccinations have been administered

47% of the population has received a third, booster dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 17, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

27 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

42,519 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 51

338 deaths - no change

8 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.55% of total pop.)

At least 11.92 million people are fully vaccinated (80.43% of total pop.)

6.92 million people have received a third dose (45.79% of total pop.)

31.36 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 18, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

22,413 active cases - minus 635

1,281 people hospitalized - minus 61

Over 1.08 million confirmed cases - plus 2,337

Over 1.04 million recovered cases - plus 2,939

12,237 deaths - plus 30

Over 1.06 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%

17,758 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 10.8%

352 people in ICU - minus 4

221 people on ventilators - minus 8

262 active institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.96% of total pop.)

At least 30.70 million people are fully vaccinated (80.29% of total pop.)

80.19 million total doses administered - plus 92,100

16.85 million booster doses administered (44.07% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 17, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

130,404 active cases - minus 7,268

6,721 active hospitalizations - minus 389

3.22 million confirmed cases to date

3.05 million recoveries - plus 13,842

35,927 deaths - plus 137

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 95.44 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

78.06 million cumulative cases

926,497 deaths - plus 6,400

64.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.9% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 283.86 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

416,61 million cases - plus 2.02 million

5.84 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.42 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

