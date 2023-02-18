February 18, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: WHO

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, February 18, 2023. Oakville saw a large increase of COVID-19 activity this week: both local cases and hospitalizations more than doubled in the last seven days, reversing trends from the last month of declining cases.

Hospitalizations in Halton have gone up for the second straight week. Four more people died across the region. Two new outbreaks have opened, both at Oakville retirement homes: Viva Oakville and Chartwell Waterford.

Ontario's provincial government provided no new data on the province's current vaccination rates for the third week in a row. No further details are being provided by sources; they have not responded to Oakville News' request for comment.

Free PCR tests are now available again province-wide for an expanded group of individuals who exhibit at least one symptom of COVID-19, while free rapid tests will remain available at testing sites and stores.

While cases are going down in Ontario, the number of active cases in Canada continues rising, have risen for more than two months. The national, cumulative count is expected to reach 4.5 million next week.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021.

Over 750 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic; 6.8 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

28 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (15 more than last week)

4 people were hospitalized (2 more than last week)

1 new death (1 more than last week)

2 active outbreaks in Oakville - plus 2

Halton COVID-19 Update:

101 new cases of COVID-19 (20 less than last week)

6 people were hospitalized (1 more than last week)

4 new deaths (3 more than last week)

5 active outbreaks in Halton - no change

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.54 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

27% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

37% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.58 million cases in Ontario to date

16,047 deaths to date (+41 this week)

1,049 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (-12 this week)

There are 93 people in ICU (-4 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.97% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

82.50% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (No change)

51.96% of people have received a third dose (No change)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.49 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 520,100 active cases in Canada (+3,900 this week)

3,700 people are currently in hospital (-95 this week)

There are 49,612 deaths to date (+123 this week)

82.67% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.01%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 102.99 million; 1.11 million have died

756.58 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.84 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

