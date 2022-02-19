February 19, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Jason Hafso on Unsplash Canadian Flag with Parliament Hill Ottawa

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. More than half of yesterday's new cases in Halton are from Oakville. Oakville remains the most infectious and least vaccinated municipality in Halton.

The good news is active cases are down in Oakville and Halton by 65% since the start of the month, but local hospitalizations and ICU patients have only declined by one person all week.

As the criminal protest in Ottawa was set to begin its fourth week, Ottawa Police are now closing down protests in the city's downtown core, including using pepper spray to advance on the city's occupied protest areas. Children are being moved safely from the area by Children's Aid Society of Ottawa.

Ottawa Police have made over 170 arrests in the last two days, including hundreds of criminal charges, 53 towed vehicles, 22 licence plate seizures and 11 suspended commercial vehicle operator registrations. Police say prosecuting all the charges will take months

In the days following this week's announcement that rapid antigen tests can now be used to re-enter Canada from travel instead of a PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers, travel agents nationwide are being flooded with requests for bookings and vacations.

Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the percentages of Oakville and Halton residents who are vaccinated has been lowered in Halton's official counts without explanation; Oakville News has reached out for comment.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

More than half of yesterday's new cases in Halton are from Oakville

New daily cases have dropped more than 65% since February 1, 2022

The vaccination clinics at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington have now closed

There are only two outbreaks remaining in Oakville; both at long-term care homes

The percentages of Oakville and Halton residents who are vaccinated has been lowered in official counts from the region without explanation; Oakville News has reached out for comment

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

71% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 18, 2022.

10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

13,880 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

93 deaths - no deaths

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

71% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

73% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.24 million total vaccinations have been administered

47% of the population has received a third, booster dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 18, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

27 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

42,578 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 44

338 deaths - no change

8 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.64% of total pop.)

At least 11.94 million people are fully vaccinated (80.57% of total pop.)

6.94 million people have received a third dose (46.00% of total pop.)

31.42 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 19, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

22,024 active cases - minus 389

1,191 people hospitalized - minus 90

Over 1.08 million confirmed cases - plus 2,244

Over 1.05 million recovered cases - plus 2,623

12,247 deaths - plus 14

Over 1.06 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.7%

14,174 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 11.8%

329 people in ICU - minus 23

216 people on ventilators - minus 5

243 active institutional outbreaks - minus 19

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases in Canada are at their lowest total in almost three months, but still slightly up today

The Emergencies Act debate in Parliament resumes after 170+ arrests in Ottawa

Saskatchewan becomes the first province to end daily COVID-19 reporting; monthly updates will begin in March

Starting Feb. 28, fully vaccinated travellers can choose between either a PCR test to enter Canada 72 hours in advance or a lab-administered rapid test within 24 hours of arrival

Canada has now administered a cumulative 80 million doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.01% of total pop.)

At least 30.73 million people are fully vaccinated (80.36% of total pop.)

80.29 million total doses administered - plus 97,200

16.91 million booster doses administered (44.21% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 18, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

131,348 active cases - plus 1,208

6,514 active hospitalizations - minus 152

3.23 million confirmed cases to date

3.06 million recoveries - plus 5,616

35,999 deaths - plus 72

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 95.44 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

78.26 million cumulative cases

930,811 deaths - plus 4,305

64.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.9% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 283.86 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

416.61 million cases - plus 2.02 million

5.84 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.42 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: