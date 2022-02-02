February 2, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Five more deaths are reported in Halton Region today, bringing the total this week so far to 12, including three from Oakville.

Hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and testing positivity have all continued dropping in Halton for over a week. Actual numbers, however, may be higher since testing eligibility was reduced. There continues to be one outbreak at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in 4 North, Unit 2.

After hospitalizations rose by more than 100 cases in Ontario yesterday, today's total is down by 150. Ontario's COVID-19 science table says "the Omicron wave has likely plateaued," but warns easing public health measures will likely see cases increase.

Vaccinations percentages remained virtually stalled in Halton, Ontario, Canada and the United States; with almost nobody in these places still unvaccinated willing to get the shot.

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly says the city "might need military aid to end [the] downtown occupation" and protests that continue to end vaccine mandates in Canada. A growing list of evidence has been found that U.S. citizens are contributing to the financing of the protest on Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. Cases to date in the United States surpassed 75 million yesterday.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 1, 2022.

276 active cases - minus 18

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

13,519 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 42

89 deaths - plus 2

13,154 recoveries - plus 58

13,243 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.8% of cases

6 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.21 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 1, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

838 active cases - minus 30

77 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18 patients in the ICU - minus 2

41,396 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 123

306 deaths - plus 5

40,252 recoveries cases - plus 148

40,558 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases

21 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.70% of total pop.)

At least 11.75 million people are fully vaccinated (79.29% of total pop.)

6.47 million people have received a third (booster) dose

30.77 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 2, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

41,534 active cases - minus 1,075

2,939 people hospitalized - minus 152

Over 1.04 million confirmed cases - plus 3,909

986,715 recovered cases - plus 4,912

11,576 deaths - plus 72

998,291 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0%

27,720 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 13.4%

555 people in ICU - minus 13

337 people on ventilators - minus 12

727 active institutional outbreaks - minus 36

19 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.44 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.81% of total pop.)

At least 30.20 million people are fully vaccinated (78.98% of total pop.)

78.28 million total doses administered - plus 200,300

15.63 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 1, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

204,500 active cases - minus 6,646

9,685 active hospitalizations - minus 219

3.07 million confirmed cases to date

2.83 million recoveries

34,168 deaths - plus 172

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 89.37 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

75.30 million cumulative cases

888,784 deaths - plus 3,931

63.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 269.30 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

380.32 million cases

5.68 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.08 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

