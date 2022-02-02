February 2, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Five more deaths are reported in Halton Region today, bringing the total this week so far to 12, including three from Oakville.
Hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and testing positivity have all continued dropping in Halton for over a week. Actual numbers, however, may be higher since testing eligibility was reduced. There continues to be one outbreak at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in 4 North, Unit 2.
After hospitalizations rose by more than 100 cases in Ontario yesterday, today's total is down by 150. Ontario's COVID-19 science table says "the Omicron wave has likely plateaued," but warns easing public health measures will likely see cases increase.
Vaccinations percentages remained virtually stalled in Halton, Ontario, Canada and the United States; with almost nobody in these places still unvaccinated willing to get the shot.
Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly says the city "might need military aid to end [the] downtown occupation" and protests that continue to end vaccine mandates in Canada. A growing list of evidence has been found that U.S. citizens are contributing to the financing of the protest on Parliament Hill.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. Cases to date in the United States surpassed 75 million yesterday.
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Five more deaths are reported in Halton Region today, bringing the total this week so far to 12, including three from Oakville
- Hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and testing positivity have all continued dropping in Halton for over a week
- Attendance at schools in Oakville through the COVID-19 pandemic have been above the provincial average
- The effective reproduction number in cases for Halton remains steady at 0.7 new cases per infection
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 76% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 1, 2022.
- 276 active cases - minus 18
- 26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 13,519 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 42
- 89 deaths - plus 2
- 13,154 recoveries - plus 58
- 13,243 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.8% of cases
- 6 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 84% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.21 million total vaccinations have been administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 1, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 838 active cases - minus 30
- 77 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 18 patients in the ICU - minus 2
- 41,396 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 123
- 306 deaths - plus 5
- 40,252 recoveries cases - plus 148
- 40,558 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases
- 21 active outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- After hospitalizations rose by more than 100 cases yesterday, today's total is down by 150
- Ontario's COVID-19 science table says "the Omicron wave has likely plateaued," but warns easing public health measures will likely see cases increase
- With limited availability for publicly-funded PCR testing, the number of known, active cases in Ontario are almost below 40,000 for the first time in months
- Several categories of businesses, namely indoor dining at restaurants, have reopened at 50% capacity (with proof of vaccination still in effect)
- 83.29% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.70% of total pop.)
- At least 11.75 million people are fully vaccinated (79.29% of total pop.)
- 6.47 million people have received a third (booster) dose
- 30.77 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 2, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 41,534 active cases - minus 1,075
- 2,939 people hospitalized - minus 152
- Over 1.04 million confirmed cases - plus 3,909
- 986,715 recovered cases - plus 4,912
- 11,576 deaths - plus 72
- 998,291 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0%
- 27,720 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 13.4%
- 555 people in ICU - minus 13
- 337 people on ventilators - minus 12
- 727 active institutional outbreaks - minus 36
- 19 new outbreaks today
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly says the city "might need military aid to end [the] downtown occupation" and protests that continue to end vaccine mandates in Canada
- A growing list of evidence has been found that U.S. citizens are contributing to the financing of the protest on Parliament Hill
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home
- More than 30 million Canadians have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine (and nearly 15 million have a third booster dose)
- After peaking last week at nearly 11,000 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, that total for Canada is now going down and is below 10,000
- Cases to date in the USA surpassed 75 million yesterday, while the global total reaches 380 million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.44 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.81% of total pop.)
- At least 30.20 million people are fully vaccinated (78.98% of total pop.)
- 78.28 million total doses administered - plus 200,300
- 15.63 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 1, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 204,500 active cases - minus 6,646
- 9,685 active hospitalizations - minus 219
- 3.07 million confirmed cases to date
- 2.83 million recoveries
- 34,168 deaths - plus 172
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 89.37 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 75.30 million cumulative cases
- 888,784 deaths - plus 3,931
- 63.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 269.30 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 380.32 million cases
- 5.68 million people have died worldwide
- At least 10.08 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
