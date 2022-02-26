February 26, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. While there is no new data for Halton today, new cases per day in Oakville and Halton are up 20% this week from last.

While no new outbreaks have opened in Halton this week, nor have any of the active outbreaks been resolved. There were two deaths in Halton this week, but the good news is local hospitalizations have been cut in half since last Saturday.

Low recoveries in Ontario mean today's active case count is higher, unlike the last few weeks. Active cases are now below 20,000 for the first time since early December 2021 - though that number is still somewhat skewed due to restricted PCR testing access.

The new eligibility of using Rapid Antigen Testing for international travel into Canada begins on Monday. New research identifies a Wuhan, China market, not a laboratory, as the origin of the coronavirus. Cumulative cases worldwide reach 430 million.

Premier Doug Ford has ended the state of emergency that began earlier this month in response to the criminal protests in Ottawa and Windsor. The use of the Emergencies Act federally has also ended.

Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19.

Beginning March 1, 2022, Oakville News will be transitioning from near-daily coronavirus updates to weekly updates, which will publish every Tuesday moving forward.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 24, 2022.

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

13,982 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 21

93 deaths - no change

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

71% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

73% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.25 million total vaccinations have been administered

48% of the population has received a third, booster dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 24, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

11 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

42,907 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58

340 deaths - no change

8 active outbreaks - no change

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.84% of total pop.)

At least 11.99 million people are fully vaccinated (80.92% of total pop.)

7.05 million people have received a third dose (46.93% of total pop.)

31.64 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 26, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

18,561 active cases - plus 151

1,024 people hospitalized - plus 21

Over 1.09 million confirmed cases - plus 2,338

Over 1.06 million recovered cases - plus 2,153

12,420 deaths - plus 34

Over 1.08 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.3%

16,052 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 10.7%

284 people in ICU - minus 13

172 people on ventilators - minus 4

195 active institutional outbreaks - minus 10

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.70 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.14% of total pop.)

At least 30.87 million people are fully vaccinated (80.72% of total pop.)

80.83 million total doses administered - plus 67,800

17.25 million booster doses administered (45.13% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 25, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

240,600 active cases - minus 2,100

5,477 active hospitalizations - minus 228

3.40 million confirmed cases to date

3.12 million recoveries - plus 4,451

36,512 deaths - plus 97

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 95.44 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

78.59 million cumulative cases

939,654 deaths - plus 4,305

64.8% of the total population is fully vaccinated

81.1% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 283.86 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

428.51 million cases - plus 1.82 million

5.90 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.42 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

