February 27, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Halton reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and tracked 50 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 23.9 per cent from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations remain unchanged at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and across Halton.

Ontario reported 2,001 new cases and tracked 83.4 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 15.8 per cent. Nine people died, and 18,471 people have active cases. 20 to 39-year-olds accounted for 35 per cent of new cases.

The province's weekly update from Feb. 13 to 19 illustrates the staffing issue the healthcare system was dealing with as 662 staff we diagnosed with COVID-19, of which two require hospital care. Re-infections since November total 6,423, 252 during the last week, and 110 of those were among 20 to 39-year-olds.

The statement Public Health Ontario states that due to the tenacity of the Omicron variant, the ability to eradicate COVID-19 remains unlikely. Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) against symptomatic disease after time has elapsed from an mRNA primary series appears to be very low for Omicron and modest following a booster. VE against hospitalization is 52-78% after two doses of mRNA vaccine, increasing to about 90% after three doses. This further supports setting vaccination targets to reduce hospitalizations to avoid overwhelming healthcare capacity.

Last week, the most infectious health unit was Niagara, which reported 111.9 new weekly cases per 100,000.

Long-term care facilities recorded 95 daily cases, 62 residents, and four died. Seventy-six facilities are dealing with ongoing outbreaks, with two new outbreaks since yesterday's update. Overall, outbreaks in long-term care facilities are decreasing. Retirement homes realized a 12.3% increase for ongoing outbreaks.

Beginning Mar. 1, 2022, Oakville News will be transitioning from near-daily coronavirus updates to weekly updates, which will publish every Tuesday moving forward.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

