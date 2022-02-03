February 3, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Jason Hafso on Unsplash Canadian Flag with Parliament Hill Ottawa

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Thursday, February 3, 2022. Eight more deaths are reported in Halton Region today, though none are in Oakville. That brings Halton's total this week so far to 20 people who have died from COVID-19, now making this the deadliest week of the pandemic to date.

Most of the deaths this week are coming from institutional outbreaks in Burlington, ranging from long-term care homes to one at Joseph Brant hospital. The good news is active cases continue falling amid high recoveries in most of the local population.

Hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and testing positivity have all continued dropping in Halton for the last ten days in a row. ICU acute bed capacity in Halton remains over capacity at 115%.

Active cases in Ontario fell below 40,000 today. Actual numbers, however, may be higher since testing eligibility was reduced in late December 2021. The province's COVID-19 science table says "the Omicron wave has likely plateaued," but warns this week's easing of public health measures will likely see cases increase.

Vaccinations percentages remained virtually stalled in Halton, Ontario, Canada and the United States; with almost nobody in these places still unvaccinated willing to get the shot.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says definitively there will be no negotiations with the protest convoy, while he is still isolating at home after tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

A parliamentary committee in the House of Commons voted unanimously to call officials from the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to answer questions about the more than $10.1 million to support the anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa.

Cases to date in the United States surpassed 75 million yesterday. Global cases surpass 380 million.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

77% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 2, 2022.

275 active cases - minus 1

25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

13,562 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 43

89 deaths - no change

13,198 recoveries - plus 44

13,287 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.8% of cases

6 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.21 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 2, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

802 active cases - minus 36

70 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 7

19 patients in the ICU - plus 1

41,505 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 109

314 deaths - plus 8

40,389 recoveries cases - plus 137

40,703 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases

21 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.48 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.18% of total pop.)

At least 11.77 million people are fully vaccinated (79.39% of total pop.)

6.58 million people have received a third dose (43.79% of total pop.)

30.83 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 3, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

39,656 active cases - minus 1,868

2,797 people hospitalized - minus 152

Over 1.04 million confirmed cases - plus 4,098

992,616 recovered cases - plus 5,901

11,651 deaths - plus 74

1,004,267 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0%

28,493 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 13.2%

541 people in ICU - minus 13

347 people on ventilators - plus 10

708 active institutional outbreaks - minus 19

20 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.47 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.64% of total pop.)

At least 30.25 million people are fully vaccinated (79.12% of total pop.)

78.52 million total doses administered - plus 242,000

15.79 million booster doses administered (41.29% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 2, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

187,088 active cases - minus 9,530

9,441 active hospitalizations - minus 244

3.08 million confirmed cases to date

2.86 million recoveries

34,343 deaths - plus 175

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 89.37 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

75.30 million cumulative cases

888,784 deaths - plus 3,931

63.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 269.30 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

380.32 million cases

5.68 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.08 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

