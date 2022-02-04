February 4, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Nick Linnen / Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Friday, February 4, 2022. While all five of Halton's hospital recoveries today are in Oakville, five more deaths were reported in Halton Region.

That brings the already record-breaking weekly total to 25 deaths since Monday. Most of the deaths this week (the most of any week of the entire pandemic) are coming from institutional outbreaks in Burlington, ranging from long-term care homes to one at Joseph Brant hospital.

The good news is active cases continue falling amid high recoveries in most of the local population. Hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and testing positivity are all decreasing in Halton.

Sadly, new vaccinations in Halton are at a near stand-still: despite having more than 75,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first dose appointments are being administered per day region-wide. Vaccinations percentages remained virtually stalled in Halton, Ontario, Canada and the United States; with almost nobody in these places still unvaccinated willing to get the shot.

Active cases in Ontario have fallen below 40,000. Actual numbers, however, may be higher since testing eligibility was reduced in late December 2021. After hospitalizations rose by more than 100 cases on Tuesday, today's total is down by 150 for the third day in a row.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says definitively there will be no negotiations with the protest convoy, while he is still isolating at home after tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Toronto prepares for the arrival of another protest convoy later today, where Toronto Police have shut down major roads to protect major hospitals.

Cases to date in the United States surpassed 75 million yesterday. Global cases surpass 385 million.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

77% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 3, 2022.

263 active cases - minus 12

20 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5

13,594 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 32

89 deaths - no change

13,242 recoveries - plus 44

13,331 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.1% of cases

6 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.21 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 3, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

752 active cases - minus 40

65 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 5

19 patients in the ICU - no change

41,505 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 118

319 deaths - plus 5

40,552 recoveries cases - plus 163

40,871 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 98.4% of cases

18 active outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.48 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.22% of total pop.)

At least 11.78 million people are fully vaccinated (79.48% of total pop.)

6.62 million people have received a third dose (43.99% of total pop.)

30.88 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 4, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

38,021 active cases - minus 1,635

2,634 people hospitalized - minus 163

Over 1.04 million confirmed cases - plus 4,047

998,238 recovered cases - plus 5,622

11,651 deaths - plus 58

1,009,889 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.6%

25,118 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 12.1%

517 people in ICU - minus 24

312 people on ventilators - plus 35

687 active institutional outbreaks - minus 21

16 new outbreaks today

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.66% of total pop.)

At least 30.27 million people are fully vaccinated (79.16% of total pop.)

78.63 million total doses administered - plus 155,900

15.86 million booster doses administered (41.49% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 3, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

187,088 active cases - minus 9,530

9,138 active hospitalizations - minus 203

3.10 million confirmed cases to date

2.88 million recoveries

34,485 deaths - plus 142

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 91.46 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

75.60 million cumulative cases

892,442 deaths - plus 3,658

64.0% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.2% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 273.14 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

386.54 million cases - plus 2.87 million

5.71 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

