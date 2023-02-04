February 4, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, February 4, 2023. Although active cases continue slowly declining in most parts of Halton region, cases hav risen in Oakville for the third consecutive week.

Halton also reports two deaths from COVID-19 and a large decline in current hospitalizations. In a big change this week, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) has closed their COVID-19 Priority Testing and Assessment Centre (PTAC) on site after almost three years of operation.

Two active outbreaks remain open in Oakville, both at local long-term care homes.

Free PCR tests are now available again province-wide for an expanded group of individuals who exhibit at least one symptom of COVID-19, while free rapid tests will remain available at testing sites and stores.

The province of Ontario is revising a large amount of their cumulative reported COVID-19 data this week, including their number of reported citizens who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The data shows a decrease in the vaccinated population by tens of thousands of people; no further details are being provided by sources.

While cases are decreasing in Ontario, the number of active cases in Canada continues rising, have risen for more than two months. The good news is the number of hospitalizations (including critical care) continues to go down.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

In a stark worldwide milestone, over 750 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded globally, since the start of the pandemic; 6.8 million people have died.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

58 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (10 more than last week)

1 people were hospitalized (2 less than last week)

No new deaths (No change)

2 active outbreaks in Oakville - minus 1

Halton COVID-19 Update:

136 new cases of COVID-19 (7 less than last week)

2 people were hospitalized (6 less than last week)

2 new deaths (2 more than last week)

4 active outbreaks in Halton - minus 2

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.53 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

27% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

37% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.57 million cases in Ontario to date

15,937 deaths to date (+63 this week)

1,177 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (-85 this week)

There are 106 people in ICU (+1 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations*

89.98% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

82.50% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.02%)

51.96% of people have received a third dose (+0.03%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.47 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 512,400 active cases in Canada (+3,700 this week)

4,008 people are currently in hospital (-346 this week)

There are 49,319 deaths to date (+163 this week)

82.66% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (-0.38%)*

*Ontario's totals are being revised this week for over reporting, accounting for the 0.5% provincial drop and 0.38% national drop in the vaccination rate. No further data is being provided at this time from sources.

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 102.44 million; 1.10 million have died

754.08 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.81 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

Sources: