February 6, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Halton reported 64 cases, and 132.5 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 32.9 per cent from two weeks ago. The province is recording 170.6 weekly new cases per 100,000, down 26.2 per cent.

Staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial are treating 16 COVID patients, down four from yesterday's update. Seventeen patients were discharged from Halton's hospitals yesterday, now treating 48 patients.

Halton does not update its COVID tracker on weekends.

The province acknowledges that the number of new cases is understated.

Ontario reported 2,887 new cases, 4,442 recoveries, and 56 deaths. This leaves 34,914 active cases. The province did expect to see an increase in cases after it partially reopened on Jan. 31. As of today, that increase in cases has not materialized

Hospitals in Ontario are treating 2,230 patients, down 289. ICUs have 486 COVID patients, down 15, and 289 required ventilators, down 8.

Long-term care facilities recorded 200 new cases, of which 157 were residents. Fourteen residents died. There are 313 LTC facilities with an ongoing outbreak, which decreased by seven.

This is all happening as protests continue in Ottawa and Toronto. The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) released a public statement indicating that the vaccination compliance among truckers is similar to what is seen in provincial statistics. It continues to state that the OTA not only does not support but rather strongly disapproves of any protests that impede public roads and especially those that interfere with public safety.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

