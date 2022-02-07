February 7, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Over the weekend, Oakville and Halton's hospitals are looking after far fewer COVID-19 (18 and 43). Active cases plummeted to 192 in Oakville and 586 in Halton. ICU occupant sits at 85%. The worst statistic for the weekend is that Oakville recorded its 90th death due to COVID.

Halton is reporting 124.6 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 34.9 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario's number is 160.5, down 28 per cent.

Active cases in Ontario dropped to 33,435, and 75 fewer people required hospital care. ICU numbers remain unchanged.

Four long-term care homes in Oakville have active outbreaks; 290 are dealing with active outbreaks. Of the 104 reported cases, 89 were residents. Two residents died.

GO Vaxx Bus is now accepting walk-in patients. To quell the protesters in Ottawa, the city announced a state of emergency, increasing fines, surveillance and restricting honking for ten days.

Across Canada, active cases increased for the first time in the past week, but hospitalization and ICU numbers declined. However, we are still only the 80th deadliest country in the world compared to our US neighbours, who are the 18th deadliest.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

77% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 5, 2022.

192 active cases - minus 71

18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

13,638 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44

90 deaths - plus 1

13,356 recoveries - plus 115

13,446 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.5% of cases

4 active outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

78% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.22 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 5, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

568 active cases - minus 166

33 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 32

16 patients in the ICU - minus 3

41,810 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 187

321 deaths - plus 2

40,903 recoveries cases - plus 351

41,224 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 98.5% of cases

14 active outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85% of total pop.)

At least 11.82 million people are fully vaccinated (80% of total pop.)

6.6 million people have received a third dose (44.25% of total pop.)

30.94 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 7, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

33,435 active cases - minus 1,479

2,155 people hospitalized - minus 75

Over 1.056 million confirmed cases - plus 2,088

1.010 million recovered cases - plus 3,556

11,836 deaths - plus 11

Over 1.021 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.6%

12,880 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 14.2%

486 people in ICU - no change

283 people on ventilators - minus 6

617 active institutional outbreaks

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.74% of total pop.)

At least 30.37 million people are fully vaccinated (79.42% of total pop.)

78.99 million total doses administered

16.09 million booster doses administered (42.08% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 5, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

183,598 active cases - plus 1,862

8,439 active hospitalizations - minus 66

3.12 million confirmed cases to date - plus 5,435

2.91 million recoveries - plus 3,527

34,765 deaths - plus 46

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 92.36 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update - statistics not updated until 8 pm Monday thru Saturday

76.24 million cumulative cases

898,216 deaths - plus 5,784

64.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.3% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 280.73 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

394.381 million cases - lower since the US has not reported their counts

5.735 million people have died worldwide - lower since the US has not updated stats

At least 10.22 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: