February 8, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Halton Region reports five more deaths, including one in Oakville, bringing the total since last Tuesday to 32. So far in February, Halton has been averaging four deaths per day.

Active cases continue going down in Oakville and in Halton, but new vaccinations are at a near stand-still. Despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide.

Ontario's active cases are below 35,000, though publicly-funded PCR testing remains restricted and the rate of decline in cases has slowed almost 50% since last week. Nearly 100 hospitalizations are added in Ontario today.

Hundreds of Ottawa locals are temporarily leaving the city as the disruptive protest continues. Locals say they've "been living a nightmare", are "under siege and terrified" to leave their homes. To quell the protesters, the city of Ottawa announced a state of emergency for at least ten days, increasing fines, surveillance and restricting noisemaking. The city is in its eleventh day of occupied, criminal protest.

Protests are also ongoing nationwide, including Vancouver, Coutts, Alberta, and a new one threatened to begin in Windsor, Ontario. Saskatchewan announced today they will controversially be the first Canadian province to end its proof of vaccination mandate, starting next Monday, Feb. 14.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Five more deaths are reported in Halton today, totalling 32 deaths in the last eight days

Halton Region has averaged four deaths per day in February so far

Active cases are down today in Oakville and Halton, continuing last week's trend

New vaccinations in Halton are at a near stand-still; despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

77% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 7, 2022.

186 active cases - minus 6

18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

13,638 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44

91 deaths - plus 1

13,392 recoveries - plus 36

13,483 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.5% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

79% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.22 million total vaccinations have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 7, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

542 active cases - minus 26

43 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

15 patients in the ICU - minus 1

41,885 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75

326 deaths - plus 5

41,017 recoveries cases - plus 96

41,341 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 98.5% of cases

14 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.50 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.33% of total pop.)

At least 11.83 million people are fully vaccinated (79.83% of total pop.)

6.63 million people have received a third dose (44.70% of total pop.)

31.06 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 8, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

32,078 active cases - minus 1,357

2,254 people hospitalized - plus 99

Over 1.05 million confirmed cases - plus 2,092

Over 1.01 million recovered cases - plus 3,407

11,836 deaths - plus 42

Over 1.02 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.6%

15,788 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 14.2%

474 people in ICU - minus 12

289 people on ventilators - plus 6

581 active institutional outbreaks - minus 36

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.76% of total pop.)

At least 30.43 million people are fully vaccinated (79.42% of total pop.)

79.19 million total doses administered - plus 201,800

16.23 million booster doses administered (42.43% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 7, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

179,156 active cases - minus 4,442

8,479 active hospitalizations - plus 40

3.14 million confirmed cases to date

2.92 million recoveries - plus 3,407

34,944 deaths - plus 179

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 92.36 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update - statistics not updated until 8 pm Monday thru Saturday

76.78 million cumulative cases

903,038 deaths - plus 5,784

64.2% of the total population is fully vaccinated

80.5% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 280.73 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

394.58 million cases

5.74 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.22 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

