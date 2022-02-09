February 9, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

The Canada - USA border in Windsor, Ontario
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville but higher Halton-wide. The region reports another five deaths today, bringing this week's total to 13. So far in February, Halton has been averaging four deaths per day.
New vaccinations in all Halton municipalities are at a near stand-still. Despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide.
Ontario's active cases are nearly below 30,000, though publicly-funded PCR testing remains restricted and the rate of decline in cases has slowed almost 50% since last week. Ontario also announces that starting today, 44 million rapid antigen tests will be made available for free.
Premier Doug Ford has denounced the occupation in Windsor blocking the Canada-U.S. border, while hundreds of Ottawa locals are temporarily leaving the city as the disruptive protest continues. Locals say they've "been living a nightmare", are "under siege and terrified" to leave their homes.
Protests are also ongoing nationwide, including Vancouver, Coutts, Alberta, Windsor and more. Alberta drops all proof of vaccination mandates province-wide on just several hour notice, effective immediately; Saskatchewan will do the sam beginning next Monday, Feb. 14.
Canada reaches 35,000 deaths as the United States reaches 900,000 deaths from COVID-19. At current pace, cumulative global cases will surpass 400 million by the end of this week.
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Another five deaths are reported in Halton today, totalling 37 this month
- Halton Region has averaged four deaths per day in February so far
- Hospitalizations are down in Oakville but higher Halton-wide
- New vaccinations in Halton are at a near stand-still; despite having over 70,000 eligible, unvaccinated residents, less than 100 first doses are being administered per day region-wide
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 77% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 83% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 8, 2022.
- 176 active cases - minus 10
- 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 13,694 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 25
- 91 deaths - no change
- 13,427 recoveries - plus 35
- 13,518 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 79% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 84% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.22 million total vaccinations have been administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 8, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 537 active cases - minus 5
- 43 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
- 15 patients in the ICU - no change
- 41,980 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95
- 331 deaths - plus 5
- 41,112 recoveries cases - plus 95
- 41,443 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases
- 12 active outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Premier Doug Ford denounces the occupation in Windsor blocking the Canada-U.S. border
- Ontario announces that starting today, 44 million rapid antigen tests will be made available for free
- Hundreds of Ottawa locals are temporarily leaving the city as the criminal protest continues in its 12th day
- Locals say they've "been living a nightmare", are "under siege and terrified" to leave their homes
- 83.94% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.38% of total pop.)
- At least 11.84 million people are fully vaccinated (79.91% of total pop.)
- 6.75 million people have received a third dose (44.85% of total pop.)
- 31.10 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Feb. 9, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 30,182 active cases - minus 1,898
- 2,059 people hospitalized - minus 95
- Over 1.06 million confirmed cases - plus 3,162
- Over 1.02 million recovered cases - plus 4,992
- 11,944 deaths - plus 65
- Over 1.03 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%
- 22,906 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 11.9%
- 449 people in ICU - minus 25
- 275 people on ventilators - minus 14
- 535 active institutional outbreaks - minus 46
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Alberta drops all proof of vaccination mandates province-wide on just several hour notice, effective immediately; Saskatchewan will do the sam beginning next Monday, Feb. 14
- In addition to Ottawa, disruptive protests are ongoing in several other cities across Canada, almost all incurring criminal charges
- Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "the virus is not going to disappear" and Canada needs to approach managing it "in a more sustainable way"
- Canada reaches 35,000 deaths as the United States reaches 900,000 deaths
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (84.80% of total pop.)
- At least 30.45 million people are fully vaccinated (79.62% of total pop.)
- 79.32 million total doses administered - plus 130,200
- 16.31 million booster doses administered (42.65% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 8, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 159,366 active cases - minus 9,824
- 8,326 active hospitalizations - minus 153
- 3.15 million confirmed cases to date
- 2.95 million recoveries - plus 29,325
- 35,065 deaths - plus 121
- Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 92.36 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update - statistics not updated until 8 pm Monday thru Saturday
- 76.78 million cumulative cases
- 903,038 deaths - plus 5,784
- 64.2% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 80.5% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 280.73 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 394.58 million cases
- 5.74 million people have died worldwide
- At least 10.22 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
