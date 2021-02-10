February 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, February 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton reports four new workplace outbreaks today and one of them is in Oakville. Halton's active cases and hospitalizations are down.
Ontario's new, daily cases reports the lowest average in months, also crossing two vaccination milestones today. Health Canada approves using six doses per vial for the Pfizer vaccine and could approve the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine later this week. The USA reports its healthiest day in months, and is now on track to finish its whole population by the end of August.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates return today as in-person classes resumed in Halton yesterday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville will re-open in the Grey-Lockdown Level next Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- The first case of the UK variant has been detected in Halton; contract tracing for the case has been completed
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton resumed in-person classes yesterday
- Halton reports four new workplace outbreaks today; one is in Oakville with seven out-of-town cases
- Oakville is home to the one discharged COVID-19 patient in Halton today
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 9, 2021.
- 88 active cases - plus 2
- 17 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 2,794 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,648 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 9
- 2,706 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 388 active cases - minus 5
- 36 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 8,875 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31
- 177 deaths - no change
- 8,310 recoveries (93.6% of all cases) - plus 36
- 8,487 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.6% of cases
- 35 outbreaks - plus 6
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 2 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 3 active cases in Halton - no change
- 1 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's second state of emergency has ended
- The province reports a second day today of just over 1,000 new cases; the lowest in months
- Enhanced school safety measures are announced by the province as more regions re-open
- Premier Doug Ford outlines his plan for restarting the economy, including a gradual end to the stay-at-home order
- The province reports a huge drop in active outbreaks today
- Ontario has completed 125,000 vaccinations in the province (meaning both shots are done)
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 10, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 13,270 active cases - minus 678
- 948 people hospitalized - plus 39
- 412,100 vaccinations - plus 13,500
- 281,566 confirmed cases - plus 1,072
- 261,700 recovered cases - plus 1,709
- 6,596 deaths - plus 41
- 268,296 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.3%
- 52,504 tests conducted, coming back 2.5% positive
- 313 people in ICU - minus 5
- 226 people on ventilators - plus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,309 total outbreaks reported - plus 1
- 376 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 25
Cases in schools
- 118 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 19
- 7,349 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 82 schools with at least one active case (1.7%, down from 19.8% at Christmas) - plus 15
- 2 schools closed - plus 1
Canada COVID-19 update
- Health Canada approves extracting six doses of Pfizer vaccine from vials
- Infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness said today "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some people who were asked to pay CERB based on gross income instead of net won't have to pay it back
- Canada's new daily cases have been cut in half since January 1, 2021
- The country reports 750,000 cumulative recoveries
- The USA reports less than 100,000 new, daily cases for the first time since Election Day
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 38,300+ active cases - minus 800
- 1.14 million+ people vaccinated (3.1% of people)
- 813,100+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,992 deaths - plus 99
- 753,700+ recoveries - plus 3,600
United States coronavirus update
- 27.25 million total cases
- 469,400+ deaths
- 79,300 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)
- 43.2 million+ vaccinations (13.05% of people)
- The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)
World coronavirus update
- 107 million total cases
- 2.34 million deaths
- 147.1 million+ vaccinations (1.9% of people)