February 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, February 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton reports four new workplace outbreaks today and one of them is in Oakville. Halton's active cases and hospitalizations are down.

Ontario's new, daily cases reports the lowest average in months, also crossing two vaccination milestones today. Health Canada approves using six doses per vial for the Pfizer vaccine and could approve the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine later this week. The USA reports its healthiest day in months, and is now on track to finish its whole population by the end of August.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates return today as in-person classes resumed in Halton yesterday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 9, 2021.

88 active cases - plus 2

17 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2,794 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

58 deaths - no change

2,648 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 9

2,706 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

8 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 33 8 7 14 62 5 5 Post Village Inn Long Term Care Jan 7/21 2 0 3 3 8 1 1 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 3 0 1 5 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Totals 36 11 10 19 76 6 6

Status in Halton

388 active cases - minus 5

36 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

8,875 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31

177 deaths - no change

8,310 recoveries (93.6% of all cases) - plus 36

8,487 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.6% of cases

35 outbreaks - plus 6

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

2 active cases in Oakville - no change

3 active cases in Halton - no change

1 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 10, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

13,270 active cases - minus 678

948 people hospitalized - plus 39

412,100 vaccinations - plus 13,500

281,566 confirmed cases - plus 1,072

261,700 recovered cases - plus 1,709

6,596 deaths - plus 41

268,296 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.3%

52,504 tests conducted, coming back 2.5% positive

313 people in ICU - minus 5

226 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,309 total outbreaks reported - plus 1

376 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 25

Cases in schools

118 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 19

7,349 cases reported since September 1, 2020

82 schools with at least one active case (1.7%, down from 19.8% at Christmas) - plus 15

2 schools closed - plus 1

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

38,300+ active cases - minus 800

1.14 million+ people vaccinated (3.1% of people)

813,100+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,992 deaths - plus 99

753,700+ recoveries - plus 3,600

United States coronavirus update

27.25 million total cases

469,400+ deaths

79,300 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)

43.2 million+ vaccinations (13.05% of people)

The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)

World coronavirus update