February 11th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, February 11, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are higher today in both Oakville and Halton today, even as hospitalizations are still going down. A long-term care outbreak in Oakville has ended.
Ontario reports good news with the first day below 1,000 new cases for the first time in three months. New modelling today, however, shows the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7.) will be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario within a few weeks. Global vaccinations today topped 150 million people.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates return today as in-person classes resumed in Halton yesterday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases are slightly higher in both Oakville and Halton today, but hospitalizations are down
- Oakville is expected to re-open in the Grey-Lockdown Level next Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- The first case of the UK variant has been detected in Halton; contract tracing for the case has been completed
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton resumed in-person classes yesterday
- Halton reports four new workplace outbreaks; one is in Oakville with seven out-of-town cases
- An outbreak at Post Inn Village has ended
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 10, 2021.
- 89 active cases - plus 1
- 14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 2,803 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,656 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 8
- 2,714 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 403 active cases - plus 15
- 29 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 7
- 8,912 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 37
- 179 deaths - plus 2
- 8,330 recoveries (93.6% of all cases) - plus 20
- 8,509 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.6% of cases
- 32 outbreaks - minus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 1 active case in Oakville - minus 1
- 2 active cases in Halton - minus 1
- 1 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- March Break across the province is being delayed to April 2021 to limit spread of COVID-19 and its variants
- Ontario conducted its 10 millionth test yesterday
- The province reports a daily total under 1,000 new cases for the first time since November 5, 2020
- Premier Doug Ford outlines his plan for restarting the economy, including a gradual end to the stay-at-home order
- The province reports a huge drop in active outbreaks this week
- Ontario has completed 125,000 vaccinations in the province (meaning both shots are done)
- Schools in Ontario are reopening, and new cases are being reported daily
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 11, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 12,853 active cases - minus 413
- 883 people hospitalized - minus 65
- 426,800 vaccinations - plus 14,700
- 236 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7. (U.K.) variant - plus 8
- 282,511 confirmed cases - plus 945
- 263,044 recovered cases - plus 1,344
- 6,614 deaths - plus 18
- 269,658 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%
- 68,812 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive
- 299 people in ICU - minus 14
- 211 people on ventilators - minus 15
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,311 total outbreaks reported - plus 2
- 365 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 11
Cases in schools
- 140 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 22
- 7,351 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 93 schools with at least one active case (1.95%) - plus 11
- 2 schools closed - no change
Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams offered new modelling for Ontario today. They warn of the dangers in variants of COVID-19, but also say that "a third wave in Ontario and crisis can be avoided."
Canada COVID-19 update
- More than 150 million people worldwide have been vaccinated, about 2% of the world's population
- Infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness said today "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April; another says the U.K. variant will "sweep the world"
- Canada's new daily cases have been cut in half since January 1, 2021
- Health Canada approves extracting six doses of Pfizer vaccine from vials
- With mass vaccinations, the United States reports hospitalizations plummeting, but deaths remain near record highs
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 37,800+ active cases - minus 500
- 1.17 million+ people vaccinated (3.2% of people)
- 816,300+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,063 deaths - plus 71
- 757,300+ recoveries - plus 3,600
United States coronavirus update
- 27.35 million total cases
- 473,100+ deaths
- 76,900 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)
- 44.75 million+ vaccinations (13.5% of people)
- The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)
World coronavirus update
- 107.6 million total cases
- 2.36 million deaths
- 151.4 million+ vaccinations (2.0% of people)