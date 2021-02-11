February 11th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, February 11, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are higher today in both Oakville and Halton today, even as hospitalizations are still going down. A long-term care outbreak in Oakville has ended.

Ontario reports good news with the first day below 1,000 new cases for the first time in three months. New modelling today, however, shows the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7.) will be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario within a few weeks. Global vaccinations today topped 150 million people.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates return today as in-person classes resumed in Halton yesterday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 10, 2021.

89 active cases - plus 1

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

2,803 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

58 deaths - no change

2,656 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 8

2,714 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

7 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 33 8 21 62 5 2 7 Queen's Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Retirement Jan 25/21 0 1 2 3 0 0 0 Totals 36 12 27 74 5 2 7

Status in Halton

403 active cases - plus 15

29 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 7

8,912 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 37

179 deaths - plus 2

8,330 recoveries (93.6% of all cases) - plus 20

8,509 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.6% of cases

32 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

1 active case in Oakville - minus 1

2 active cases in Halton - minus 1

1 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 11, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,853 active cases - minus 413

883 people hospitalized - minus 65

426,800 vaccinations - plus 14,700

236 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7. (U.K.) variant - plus 8

282,511 confirmed cases - plus 945

263,044 recovered cases - plus 1,344

6,614 deaths - plus 18

269,658 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%

68,812 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive

299 people in ICU - minus 14

211 people on ventilators - minus 15

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,311 total outbreaks reported - plus 2

365 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 11

Cases in schools

140 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 22

7,351 cases reported since September 1, 2020

93 schools with at least one active case (1.95%) - plus 11

2 schools closed - no change

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams offered new modelling for Ontario today. They warn of the dangers in variants of COVID-19, but also say that "a third wave in Ontario and crisis can be avoided."

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

37,800+ active cases - minus 500

1.17 million+ people vaccinated (3.2% of people)

816,300+ confirmed and suspected cases

21,063 deaths - plus 71

757,300+ recoveries - plus 3,600

United States coronavirus update

27.35 million total cases

473,100+ deaths

76,900 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)

44.75 million+ vaccinations (13.5% of people)

The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)

World coronavirus update