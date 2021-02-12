February 12th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, February 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region reports a record-setting 117 recoveries in one day, but the total is possibly from a data error. Oakville and Halton will open in the Red-Control Level next Tuesday, February 16.

The U.K. variant continues to spread in Ontario as schools and businesses continue reopening. Hospitalizations in the province see their biggest one-day decline in months. Canada announces new deliveries from Pfizer beginning in April and the start of new quarantine rules for international travellers.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates return today as in-person classes resumed in Halton yesterday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 11, 2021.

87 active cases - minus 2

13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2,814 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

58 deaths - no change

2,669 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 13

2,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.7% of cases

8 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 33 8 21 62 5 2 7 Queen's Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Retirement Jan 25/21 0 1 2 3 0 0 0 Totals 36 12 27 74 5 2 7

Status in Halton

309 active cases - minus 94

28 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

8,938 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 26

182 deaths - plus 3

8,447 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 117

8,629 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases

31 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

1 active case in Oakville - no change

2 active cases in Halton - no change

1 Halton classroom closed - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 12, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,496 active cases - minus 357

763 people hospitalized - minus 120

442,400 vaccinations - plus 15,600

275 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 39

283,587 confirmed cases - plus 1,076

264,459 recovered cases - plus 1,415

6,632 deaths - plus 18

271,091 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.6%

62,012 tests conducted, coming back 2.2% positive

295 people in ICU - minus 4

204 people on ventilators - minus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,325 total outbreaks reported - plus 14

349 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 16

Cases in schools

167 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 27

7,519 cases reported since September 1, 2020

112 schools with at least one active case (2.3%) - plus 19

3 schools closed - plus 1

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams offered new modelling for Ontario yesterday. They warn of the dangers in variants of COVID-19, but also say that "a third wave in Ontario and crisis can be avoided."

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

36,900+ active cases - minus 900

1.21 million+ people vaccinated (3.3% of people)

819,500+ confirmed and suspected cases

21,136 deaths - plus 73

761,400+ recoveries - plus 4,100

United States coronavirus update

27.45 million total cases

476,500+ deaths

74,200 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)

46.4 million+ vaccinations (13.9% of people)

The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)

World coronavirus update