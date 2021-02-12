February 12th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, February 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region reports a record-setting 117 recoveries in one day, but the total is possibly from a data error. Oakville and Halton will open in the Red-Control Level next Tuesday, February 16.
The U.K. variant continues to spread in Ontario as schools and businesses continue reopening. Hospitalizations in the province see their biggest one-day decline in months. Canada announces new deliveries from Pfizer beginning in April and the start of new quarantine rules for international travellers.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates return today as in-person classes resumed in Halton yesterday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville will re-open in the Red-Control Level next Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Active cases in Halton by almost 100 today; more information about today's large number of recoveries is expected after the Family Day weekend
- Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, has shared a video explaining new variants of COVID-19 to residents
- The first case of the UK variant has been detected in Halton; contract tracing for the case has been completed
- A new, unnamed congregate living outbreak has opened in Oakville
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 11, 2021.
- 87 active cases - minus 2
- 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 2,814 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,669 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 13
- 2,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.7% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 309 active cases - minus 94
- 28 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 8,938 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 26
- 182 deaths - plus 3
- 8,447 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 117
- 8,629 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases
- 31 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 1 active case in Oakville - no change
- 2 active cases in Halton - no change
- 1 Halton classroom closed - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's total hospitalizations fell by 120 today - the largest drop since the start of the pandemic
- The province announced colour framework levels for 27 regions today
- A record 39 more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant from the U.K. were identified today
- March Break across the province is being delayed to April 2021 to limit spread of COVID-19 and its variants
- The province reports 18 deaths for the second day in a row
- Ontario has conducted 10 million tests
- Schools in Ontario are reopening; new cases are being reported at the same rate as before the winter break
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 12, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 12,496 active cases - minus 357
- 763 people hospitalized - minus 120
- 442,400 vaccinations - plus 15,600
- 275 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 39
- 283,587 confirmed cases - plus 1,076
- 264,459 recovered cases - plus 1,415
- 6,632 deaths - plus 18
- 271,091 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.6%
- 62,012 tests conducted, coming back 2.2% positive
- 295 people in ICU - minus 4
- 204 people on ventilators - minus 7
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,325 total outbreaks reported - plus 14
- 349 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 16
Cases in schools
- 167 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 27
- 7,519 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 112 schools with at least one active case (2.3%) - plus 19
- 3 schools closed - plus 1
Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams offered new modelling for Ontario yesterday. They warn of the dangers in variants of COVID-19, but also say that "a third wave in Ontario and crisis can be avoided."
Canada COVID-19 update
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today Pfizer has increased their deliveries set for Canada to 10.8 million doses between April and June 2021
- Hotel quarantines for air arrivals (at traveller's expense) will begin nationwide on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
- Newfoundland and Labrador are seeing an explosion of new cases
- Infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness said today "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April; another says the U.K. variant will "sweep the world"
- With mass vaccinations, the United States reports hospitalizations plummeting, but deaths remain near record highs
- More than 150 million people worldwide have been vaccinated, about 2% of the world's population
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 36,900+ active cases - minus 900
- 1.21 million+ people vaccinated (3.3% of people)
- 819,500+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,136 deaths - plus 73
- 761,400+ recoveries - plus 4,100
United States coronavirus update
- 27.45 million total cases
- 476,500+ deaths
- 74,200 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)
- 46.4 million+ vaccinations (13.9% of people)
- The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)
World coronavirus update
- 108 million total cases
- 2.37 million deaths
- 157.1 million+ vaccinations (2.0% of people)