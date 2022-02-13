February 13, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

It's Super Bowl Sunday, and for many, it is the first time in two years that we'll be able to celebrate this sporting event with friends and family or even head out to a local sports pub. COVID-19 is starting to be the pandemic we have survived, but the endemic we continue to live with.

For Feb. 13, 2022, here's what the status of COVID looks like in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario.

One of the main reasons we went into the last lockdown had to do with the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on our health care system.

In Oakville, OTMH is treating 12 COVID-19 patients who are down one from yesterday's report. Halton's hospitals are treating 27 patients down three.

Ontario has 1,540 patients in hospitals, of which 402 are in ICU, and 221 require mechanical ventilators. Each of these has declined since yesterday by 154, 12 and 18, respectively.

Regarding the number of newly reported cases, Halton reported 99, and Ontario recorded 2,265. The region is recording 88.6 new weekly cases per 100,000 people, down 28.8 per cent from two weeks ago, and the province has 127.4 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 21.9 per cent. Active cases dropped by 929 to 27,032 in Ontario.

The region and province acknowledge that the new case numbers are underreported. The people who are being tested could be prone to a more severe reaction since testing has been restricted to high-risk individuals and settings such as hospitals, long-term care (LTC) homes, and retirement residents.

The province processed 13,988 tests with a positivity rate of 11.8 per cent, down from the peak of 34.2% on Jan. 2, 2022.

There were 382 ongoing outbreaks at institutions in Ontario. 197 LTC facilities are dealing with outbreaks. Forty-five residents had newly reported cases. Of the 22 deaths reported in the province, five were LTC residents.

The best deterrents to effectively reduce the virulence of the Omicron variant, despite the trucker protest, are vaccines and wearing face masks.

Finally, the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, was cleared of protesters, who after the threat of arrest, jail time, and loss of licenses, police charged 12 people and towed ten vehicles.