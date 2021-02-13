February 13th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, February 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville will return to the Red-Control Level next week. Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain unchanged in Oakville, and an answer about Halton's huge spike in recoveries this week is unknown. Halton has six deaths in the last two days, but none are from Oakville.

Ontario now reporting double-digit cases of the UK variant. It also reported it's first P.1 Brazil variant case today in the province. A large increase in Pfizer vaccines have been scheduled for April 2021. Canada has now vaccinated 1.25 million people.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates have returned as in-person classes resumed in Halton this week. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 12, 2021.

82 active cases - minus 5

13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,821 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

58 deaths - no change

2,681 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 12

2,739 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 33 8 21 62 5 2 7 Queen's Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Retirement Jan 25/21 0 1 2 3 0 0 0 Totals 36 12 27 74 5 2 7

Status in Halton

288 active cases - minus 21 (minus 115 in the last two days)

28 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

8,974 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 36

185 deaths - plus 3

8,501 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 54

8,686 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

30 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

1 active case in Oakville - no change

2 active cases in Halton - no change

1 Halton classroom closed - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 13, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,343 active cases - minus 153

786 people hospitalized - plus 25

456,900 vaccinations - plus 14,500

297 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 22

284,887 confirmed cases - plus 1,300

265,893 recovered cases - plus 1,434

6,651 deaths - plus 19

272,544 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%

58,760 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive

287 people in ICU - minus 8

203 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,339 total outbreaks reported - plus 14

342 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7

Cases in schools

167 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 27

7,519 cases reported since September 1, 2020

112 schools with at least one active case (2.3%) - plus 19

3 schools closed - plus 1

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams offered new modelling for Ontario yesterday. They warn of the dangers in variants of COVID-19, but also say that "a third wave in Ontario and crisis can be avoided."

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

36,600+ active cases - minus 300

1.25 million+ people vaccinated (3.4% of people)

823,000+ confirmed and suspected cases

21,213 deaths - plus 77

765,000+ recoveries - plus 3,600

United States coronavirus update

27.55 million total cases

481,600+ deaths

71,500 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)

48.4 million+ vaccinations (14.6% of people)

The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)

World coronavirus update