February 13th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, February 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville will return to the Red-Control Level next week. Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain unchanged in Oakville, and an answer about Halton's huge spike in recoveries this week is unknown. Halton has six deaths in the last two days, but none are from Oakville.
Ontario now reporting double-digit cases of the UK variant. It also reported it's first P.1 Brazil variant case today in the province. A large increase in Pfizer vaccines have been scheduled for April 2021. Canada has now vaccinated 1.25 million people.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates have returned as in-person classes resumed in Halton this week. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville will re-open in the Red-Control Level next Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Active cases in Halton dropped by almost 100 yesterday and 115 in the last 36 hours; more information about the large number of recoveries is expected after the Family Day weekend
- Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, has shared a video explaining new variants of COVID-19 to residents
- The first case of the UK variant has been detected in Halton; contract tracing for the case has been completed
- A new, unnamed congregate living outbreak has opened in Oakville
- Halton has six deaths in the last two days; Oakville is home to none of them
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 12, 2021.
- 82 active cases - minus 5
- 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2,821 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,681 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 12
- 2,739 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 288 active cases - minus 21 (minus 115 in the last two days)
- 28 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 8,974 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 36
- 185 deaths - plus 3
- 8,501 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 54
- 8,686 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 30 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 1 active case in Oakville - no change
- 2 active cases in Halton - no change
- 1 Halton classroom closed - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's total hospitalizations rose by 25 today after falling by 120 yesterday - the largest drop since the start of the pandemic
- The province announces colour framework levels for 27 regions
- 22 more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant from the U.K. were identified today
- March Break across the province is being delayed to April 2021 to limit spread of COVID-19 and its variants
- The province reports the first case of the P.1 variant from Brazil
- Ontario has conducted over 10 million tests
- Schools in Ontario are reopening; new cases are being reported at the same rate as before the winter break
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 13, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 12,343 active cases - minus 153
- 786 people hospitalized - plus 25
- 456,900 vaccinations - plus 14,500
- 297 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 22
- 284,887 confirmed cases - plus 1,300
- 265,893 recovered cases - plus 1,434
- 6,651 deaths - plus 19
- 272,544 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%
- 58,760 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive
- 287 people in ICU - minus 8
- 203 people on ventilators - minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,339 total outbreaks reported - plus 14
- 342 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7
Cases in schools
- 167 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 27
- 7,519 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 112 schools with at least one active case (2.3%) - plus 19
- 3 schools closed - plus 1
Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams offered new modelling for Ontario yesterday. They warn of the dangers in variants of COVID-19, but also say that "a third wave in Ontario and crisis can be avoided."
Canada COVID-19 update
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today Pfizer has increased their deliveries set for Canada to 10.8 million doses between April and June 2021
- Hotel quarantines for air arrivals (at traveller's expense) will begin nationwide on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
- Newfoundland and Labrador see an explosion of new cases
- Infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness said this week "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April; another says it won't be a wave, but instead "a forest fire"
- More than 160 million people worldwide have been vaccinated, about 2.1% of the world's population
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 36,600+ active cases - minus 300
- 1.25 million+ people vaccinated (3.4% of people)
- 823,000+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,213 deaths - plus 77
- 765,000+ recoveries - plus 3,600
United States coronavirus update
- 27.55 million total cases
- 481,600+ deaths
- 71,500 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)
- 48.4 million+ vaccinations (14.6% of people)
- The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)
World coronavirus update
- 108.3 million total cases
- 2.38 million deaths
- 162.8 million+ vaccinations (2.1% of people)