February 13th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, February 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville will return to the Red-Control Level next week. Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain unchanged in Oakville, and an answer about Halton's huge spike in recoveries this week is unknown. Halton has six deaths in the last two days, but none are from Oakville.

Ontario now reporting double-digit cases of the UK variant. It also reported it's first P.1 Brazil variant case today in the province. A large increase in Pfizer vaccines have been scheduled for April 2021. Canada has now vaccinated 1.25 million people.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates have returned as in-person classes resumed in Halton this week. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 12, 2021.

  • 82 active cases - minus 5
  • 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
  • 2,821 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
  • 58 deaths - no change
  • 2,681 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 12
  • 2,739 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
  • 8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 288 active cases - minus 21 (minus 115 in the last two days)
  • 28 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
  • 8,974 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 36
  • 185 deaths - plus 3
  • 8,501 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 54
  • 8,686 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
  • 30 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

  • 1 active case in Oakville - no change
  • 2 active cases in Halton - no change
  • 1 Halton classroom closed - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 13, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 12,343 active cases - minus 153
  • 786 people hospitalized - plus 25
  • 456,900 vaccinations - plus 14,500
  • 297 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 22
  • 284,887 confirmed cases - plus 1,300
  • 265,893 recovered cases - plus 1,434
  • 6,651 deaths - plus 19
  • 272,544 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%
  • 58,760 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive
  • 287 people in ICU - minus 8
  • 203 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Cases in schools

  • 167 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 27
  • 7,519 cases reported since September 1, 2020
  • 112 schools with at least one active case (2.3%) - plus 19
  • 3 schools closed - plus 1

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams offered new modelling for Ontario yesterday. They warn of the dangers in variants of COVID-19, but also say that "a third wave in Ontario and crisis can be avoided."

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 36,600+ active cases - minus 300
  • 1.25 million+ people vaccinated (3.4% of people)
  • 823,000+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 21,213 deaths - plus 77
  • 765,000+ recoveries - plus 3,600

United States coronavirus update 

  • 27.55 million total cases
  • 481,600+ deaths
  • 71,500 hospitalizations (down 25% in the last two weeks)
  • 48.4 million+ vaccinations (14.6% of people)
  • The US is on pace to finish all vaccinations by the end of August, at least one month faster than Canada (despite being home to nearly 300 million more people)

World coronavirus update

  • 108.3 million total cases
  • 2.38 million deaths
  • 162.8 million+ vaccinations (2.1% of people)