February 14th coronavirus update for Oakville

Halton records its 9,000th COVID-19 case

by

The Sunday, February 14, 2021 coronavirus update shows Oakville and Halton continuing to make progress in reducing the spread as active cases and hospitalizations drop. The region completed 18,714 COVID-19 vaccinations as of Feb. 4. The region's effective reproduction number as of Feb 13 is 0.8.

Ontario's numbers are also trending in the right direction as active cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. However, the B-117 variant is concerning as new cases with no known source keep emerging. Ontario will not be releasing an update on Family Day, Feb. 15. 

Numbers for Canada also continue to decline; however as the new variants take hold across the country there is a concern of a spike since they appear to be 50% more transmissible. A number of province's have now used up their total inventory of COVID-19 vaccines including Ontario, as the country eagerly awaits new shipments. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates have returned as in-person classes resumed in Halton this week. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 13, 2021.

  • 76 active cases - minus 6
  • 12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
  • 2,836 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15
  • 58 deaths - no change
  • 2,702 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 21
  • 2,760 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
  • 8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 273 active cases - minus 15 
  • 31 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
  • 18,714 vaccinations (Feb. 11)
  • 2 variant B-117 cases
  • 9,007 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 33
  • 185 deaths - no change
  • 8,501 recoveries (94.3% of all cases) - plus 48
  • 8,686 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.4% of cases
  • 29 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of Feb. 14, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 12,047 active cases - minus 296
  • 705 people hospitalized - minus 81
  • 467,626 vaccinations - plus 10,679 (174,643 inoculated)
  • 303 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 6
  • 6 confirmed cases of the B-1351 variant - plus 3
  • 285,868 confirmed cases - plus 981
  • 267,128 recovered cases - plus 1,235
  • 6,693 deaths - plus 42 (17 LTC residents)
  • 273,821 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%
  • 58,760 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive
  • 292 people in ICU - plus 5
  • 203 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

  • 335 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, Feb. 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 37,385 active cases
  •  2,596 people are in hospital/ 593 are critical
  • 1.267,960  people vaccinated or 2.554% of the population
  • 297,192 people are inoculated
  • 829,200 confirmed and suspected cases
  • 21,263 deaths
  • 770,552 recovered - 92% of total cases 
  • 791,815 resolved (deaths + recoveries) - 95.4% of total cases

Sources: 