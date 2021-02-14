February 14th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Laura Machan Cross country skiing and playing shinny on the 16 Mile Creek on Feb. 14, 2021

The Sunday, February 14, 2021 coronavirus update shows Oakville and Halton continuing to make progress in reducing the spread as active cases and hospitalizations drop. The region completed 18,714 COVID-19 vaccinations as of Feb. 4. The region's effective reproduction number as of Feb 13 is 0.8.

Ontario's numbers are also trending in the right direction as active cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. However, the B-117 variant is concerning as new cases with no known source keep emerging. Ontario will not be releasing an update on Family Day, Feb. 15.

Numbers for Canada also continue to decline; however as the new variants take hold across the country there is a concern of a spike since they appear to be 50% more transmissible. A number of province's have now used up their total inventory of COVID-19 vaccines including Ontario, as the country eagerly awaits new shipments.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates have returned as in-person classes resumed in Halton this week. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton is recording 48.3 new cases per 100K per week down 22.7%

Halton records its 9,000th case

Halton records 18,714 COVID-19 vaccinations

In the past 30 days, West Milton is the hardest hit community recording 211.9/10,000

Hospital capacity: 9% of acute care beds and 27% of ICU beds are available

92% of all new cases are reached in one day by health department.

Oakville will re-open in the Red-Control Level on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, has shared a video explaining new variants of COVID-19 to residents

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 13, 2021.

76 active cases - minus 6

12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2,836 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15

58 deaths - no change

2,702 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 21

2,760 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 14 62 7 7 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 3 3 0 3 9 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 40 15 0 20 75 7 7

Status in Halton

273 active cases - minus 15

31 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

18,714 vaccinations (Feb. 11)

2 variant B-117 cases

9,007 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 33

185 deaths - no change

8,501 recoveries (94.3% of all cases) - plus 48

8,686 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.4% of cases

29 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of Feb. 14, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,047 active cases - minus 296

705 people hospitalized - minus 81

467,626 vaccinations - plus 10,679 (174,643 inoculated)

303 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 6

6 confirmed cases of the B-1351 variant - plus 3

285,868 confirmed cases - plus 981

267,128 recovered cases - plus 1,235

6,693 deaths - plus 42 (17 LTC residents)

273,821 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%

58,760 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive

292 people in ICU - plus 5

203 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

335 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, Feb. 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

37,385 active cases

2,596 people are in hospital/ 593 are critical

1.267,960 people vaccinated or 2.554% of the population

297,192 people are inoculated

829,200 confirmed and suspected cases

21,263 deaths

770,552 recovered - 92% of total cases

791,815 resolved (deaths + recoveries) - 95.4% of total cases

