February 14th coronavirus update for Oakville

Laura Machan
Cross country skiing and playing shinny on the 16 Mile Creek on Feb. 14, 2021
The Sunday, February 14, 2021 coronavirus update shows Oakville and Halton continuing to make progress in reducing the spread as active cases and hospitalizations drop. The region completed 18,714 COVID-19 vaccinations as of Feb. 4. The region's effective reproduction number as of Feb 13 is 0.8.
Ontario's numbers are also trending in the right direction as active cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. However, the B-117 variant is concerning as new cases with no known source keep emerging. Ontario will not be releasing an update on Family Day, Feb. 15.
Numbers for Canada also continue to decline; however as the new variants take hold across the country there is a concern of a spike since they appear to be 50% more transmissible. A number of province's have now used up their total inventory of COVID-19 vaccines including Ontario, as the country eagerly awaits new shipments.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates have returned as in-person classes resumed in Halton this week. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton is recording 48.3 new cases per 100K per week down 22.7%
- Halton records its 9,000th case
- Halton records 18,714 COVID-19 vaccinations
- In the past 30 days, West Milton is the hardest hit community recording 211.9/10,000
- Hospital capacity: 9% of acute care beds and 27% of ICU beds are available
- 92% of all new cases are reached in one day by health department.
- Oakville will re-open in the Red-Control Level on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021
- Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, has shared a video explaining new variants of COVID-19 to residents
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Feb. 13, 2021.
- 76 active cases - minus 6
- 12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 2,836 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,702 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 21
- 2,760 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 273 active cases - minus 15
- 31 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 18,714 vaccinations (Feb. 11)
- 2 variant B-117 cases
- 9,007 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 33
- 185 deaths - no change
- 8,501 recoveries (94.3% of all cases) - plus 48
- 8,686 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.4% of cases
- 29 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's COVID-19 information will not be updated on Family Day - Feb. 15.
- Ontario has administer 100% of the COVID-19 vaccines delivered
- The number of new cases in Toronto drops to 122.
- Active cases are at the lowest level since Nov. 14
- Effective Reproductive Number drops to 0.83 and this number was last recorded seven months ago
- Ontario records 57.6 new cases per 100K per week down 18.5%
- The province announces colour framework levels for 27 regions
- March Break across the province is being delayed to April 2021 to limit spread of COVID-19 and its variants
- The province reports the first case of the P.1 variant from Brazil
- Schools in Ontario are reopening; new cases are being reported at the same rate as before the winter break
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of Feb. 14, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 12,047 active cases - minus 296
- 705 people hospitalized - minus 81
- 467,626 vaccinations - plus 10,679 (174,643 inoculated)
- 303 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 6
- 6 confirmed cases of the B-1351 variant - plus 3
- 285,868 confirmed cases - plus 981
- 267,128 recovered cases - plus 1,235
- 6,693 deaths - plus 42 (17 LTC residents)
- 273,821 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%
- 58,760 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive
- 292 people in ICU - plus 5
- 203 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 335 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7
Canada COVID-19 update
- British Columbia, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Prince Edward Island, and Nunavut do not post numbers on Sundays.
- 95% of cases are now resolved
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today Pfizer has increased their deliveries set for Canada to 10.8 million doses between April and June 2021
- Hotel quarantines for air arrivals (at traveller's expense) will begin nationwide on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
- Infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness said this week "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April; another says it won't be a wave, but instead "a forest fire"
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, Feb. 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 37,385 active cases
- 2,596 people are in hospital/ 593 are critical
- 1.267,960 people vaccinated or 2.554% of the population
- 297,192 people are inoculated
- 829,200 confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,263 deaths
- 770,552 recovered - 92% of total cases
- 791,815 resolved (deaths + recoveries) - 95.4% of total cases
