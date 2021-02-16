February 16th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, February 16, 2021 coronavirus update. All of today's figures represent changes from the last two days, following a one-day data pause for Family Day.

Halton reports zero deaths for the last three days. Better still, both active cases and hospitalizations are down in Oakville and Halton. Ontario's numbers are trending down as active cases continue to drop, though at a slower rate than earlier this month. The B-117 variant is causing severe concern as new cases with unknown sources keep emerging. Hospitalizations are also rising again.

Several provinces have used up their total inventory of COVID-19 vaccines, but a cold snap in the USA will delay this week's shipments. Numbers across Canada continue to decline; as the new variants take hold across the country, however, there is a concern of a spike since they appear to be 50% more transmissible.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends. Today's data represents changes from both yesterday (Family Day, Feb. 15) AND today.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 14, 2021, TWO days ago.

72 active cases - minus 4

10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

2,863 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 27

58 deaths - no change

2,733 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 29

2,791 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.4% of cases

8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 14 62 7 7 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 3 3 0 3 9 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 40 15 0 20 75 7 7

Status in Halton (from last TWO days)

259 active cases - minus 14

28 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

9,073 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 66

185 deaths - no change

8,629 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 80

8,814 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

29 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

1 active case in Oakville - no change

2 active cases in Halton - no change

1 Halton classroom closed - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday. This data is TWO days worth of new information.

11,604 active cases - minus 443

742 people hospitalized - plus 37

480,300 vaccinations - plus 13,500

309 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 7

287,736 confirmed cases - plus 1,868

269,413 recovered cases - plus 2,285

6,719 deaths - plus 26

276,132 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.9%

57,360 tests conducted, coming back 3.5% positive

292 people in ICU - no change

201 people on ventilators - minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

302 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 4

2,349 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

Cases in schools

161 cases reported in the last two weeks - minus 6

7,535 cases reported since September 1, 2020

110 schools with at least one active case (2.3%) - minus 2

4 schools closed - plus 1

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

34,200 active cases - minus 1,100

1.29 million+ people vaccinated (3.4% of population)

823,000+ confirmed and suspected cases

21,362 deaths - plus 99

774,000+ recoveries - plus 4,500

United States coronavirus update

27.75 million total cases

486,700+ deaths

52.8 million+ vaccinations (15.9% of people)

Global coronavirus update

109.35 million total cases

2.41 million deaths

174.9 million+ vaccinations (2.2% of people)

Sources: