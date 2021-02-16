February 16th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, February 16, 2021 coronavirus update. All of today's figures represent changes from the last two days, following a one-day data pause for Family Day.
Halton reports zero deaths for the last three days. Better still, both active cases and hospitalizations are down in Oakville and Halton. Ontario's numbers are trending down as active cases continue to drop, though at a slower rate than earlier this month. The B-117 variant is causing severe concern as new cases with unknown sources keep emerging. Hospitalizations are also rising again.
Several provinces have used up their total inventory of COVID-19 vaccines, but a cold snap in the USA will delay this week's shipments. Numbers across Canada continue to decline; as the new variants take hold across the country, however, there is a concern of a spike since they appear to be 50% more transmissible.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends. Today's data represents changes from both yesterday (Family Day, Feb. 15) AND today.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville re-opens in the Red-Control Level today, February 16, 2021
- Halton's hospital capacity stands at 9% for acute care beds and 27% for available ICU beds
- The first two cases of the U.K. variant has been detected in Halton; contract tracing for the case has been completed
- Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, has shared a video explaining new variants of COVID-19 to residents
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 14, 2021, TWO days ago.
- 72 active cases - minus 4
- 10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 2,863 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 27
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,733 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 29
- 2,791 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.4% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton (from last TWO days)
- 259 active cases - minus 14
- 28 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 9,073 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 66
- 185 deaths - no change
- 8,629 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 80
- 8,814 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 29 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 1 active case in Oakville - no change
- 2 active cases in Halton - no change
- 1 Halton classroom closed - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
- The stay-at-home order is lifted today in most parts of Ontario
- The province reports two more consecutive days below 1,000 new cases
- Ontario has administered 100% of our current COVID-19 vaccine supply
- Effective Reproductive Number drops to 0.83 (this number was last recorded seven months ago)
- March Break across the province is being delayed to April 2021 to limit spread of COVID-19 and its variants
- The province reports the first case of the P.1 variant from Brazil
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday. This data is TWO days worth of new information.
- 11,604 active cases - minus 443
- 742 people hospitalized - plus 37
- 480,300 vaccinations - plus 13,500
- 309 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 7
- 287,736 confirmed cases - plus 1,868
- 269,413 recovered cases - plus 2,285
- 6,719 deaths - plus 26
- 276,132 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.9%
- 57,360 tests conducted, coming back 3.5% positive
- 292 people in ICU - no change
- 201 people on ventilators - minus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 302 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 4
- 2,349 total outbreaks reported - plus 10
Cases in schools
- 161 cases reported in the last two weeks - minus 6
- 7,535 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 110 schools with at least one active case (2.3%) - minus 2
- 4 schools closed - plus 1
Canada COVID-19 update
- Pfizer's next shipment of doses to Canada has been delayed by the weather
- 95% of cases are now resolved
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has increased their deliveries set for Canada to 10.8 million doses between April and June 2021
- Hotel quarantines for air arrivals (at traveller's expense) will begin nationwide next Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
- Infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness said this week "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April; another says it won't be a wave, but instead "a forest fire"
- New daily cases in the USA are down 41% in the last two weeks; a sign the vaccine efforts are working
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 34,200 active cases - minus 1,100
- 1.29 million+ people vaccinated (3.4% of population)
- 823,000+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,362 deaths - plus 99
- 774,000+ recoveries - plus 4,500
United States coronavirus update
- 27.75 million total cases
- 486,700+ deaths
- 52.8 million+ vaccinations (15.9% of people)
Global coronavirus update
- 109.35 million total cases
- 2.41 million deaths
- 174.9 million+ vaccinations (2.2% of people)
