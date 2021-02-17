February 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: Cornell University
This is the Tuesday, February 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports only two new recoveries today, leading to an increase of active cases both in town and in Halton. The region's percent positivity also hasn't been updated in nearly two weeks. Vaccinations slow as we wait on more doses and no deaths are reported.
Ontario's new cases post great numbers today: 600+ fewer active cases and hospitalizations are down. Vaccinations approach half a million province-wide and community spread is down.
Halton reports zero deaths for the last three days. Better still, both active cases and hospitalizations are down in Oakville and Halton. Ontario's numbers are trending down as active cases continue to drop, though at a slower rate than earlier this month. The B-117 variant is causing severe concern as new cases with unknown sources keep emerging. Hospitalizations are also rising again.
Several provinces have used up their total inventory of COVID-19 vaccines, but a cold snap in the USA will delay this week's shipments. Numbers across Canada continue to decline; as the new variants take hold across the country, however, there is a concern of a spike since they appear to be 50% more transmissible.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Changes are coming to Oakville Transit and town recreation now that the Red-Control level allows more reopenings
- Oakville re-opened in the Red-Control level yesterday
- The first two cases of the U.K. variant has been detected in Halton; contract tracing for the case has been completed
- Halton has not updated percent positivity in almost two weeks; it stands at 4.1%
- Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, has shared a video explaining new variants of COVID-19 to residents
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 16, 2021.
- 80 active cases - plus 2
- 10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 2,873 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,735 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 2
- 2,793 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 264 active cases - plus 5
- 27 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 9,093 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20
- 185 deaths - no change
- 8,644 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 15
- 8,829 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
- 30 outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 1 active case in Oakville - no change
- 2 active cases in Halton - no change
- 1 Halton classroom closed - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
- Toronto Mayor John Tory said today he wants Toronto and Mississauga's lockdown extended into March: "I have never been as worried about the future as I am today."
- Ontario reaches 270,000 cumulative recoveries
- The stay-at-home order is lifted today in most parts of the province
- The province reports four consecutive days below 1,000 new cases
- ICU and ventilator patients have increased 3-5% just today
- The province reports the first case of the P.1 variant from Brazil
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 17, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,985 active cases - minus 619
- 719 people hospitalized - plus 23
- 489,400 vaccinations - plus 9,100
- 338 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 29
- 288,583 confirmed cases - plus 874
- 270,869 recovered cases - plus 1,456
- 6,729 deaths - plus 10
- 277,598 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%
- 33,977 tests conducted, coming back 3.0% positive
- 298 people in ICU - plus 6
- 211 people on ventilators - plus 10
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 295 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7
- 2,354 total outbreaks reported - plus 5
Cases in schools
- 230 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 75
- 7,612 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 152 schools with at least one active case (3.1%) - plus 42
- 4 schools closed - no change
Late yesterday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s chief coroner and executive lead, COVID-19 Testing Approach, provide an update on the province’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic.
Canada COVID-19 update
- Pfizer's next shipment of doses to Canada has been delayed by the weather
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has increased their deliveries set for Canada to 10.8 million doses between April and June 2021
- Infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness says "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April; another says it won't be a wave, but instead "a forest fire"
- Researchers in New Mexico have discovered the first recombinant COVID-19 variant; a mix of two other variants that commonly occurs in viruses
- New daily cases in the USA reach a four month low; a sign the vaccine efforts are working
- The United Kingdom has vaccinated nearly 25% of the population
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 33,100 active cases - minus 1,100
- 1.32 million+ people vaccinated (3.5% of population)
- 833,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,425 deaths - plus 63
- 778,900+ recoveries - plus 4,900
United States coronavirus update
- 27.8 million total cases
- 489,100+ deaths
- 55.2 million+ vaccinations (16.6% of people)
Global coronavirus update
- 109.7 million total cases
- 2.42 million deaths
- 181.1 million+ vaccinations (2.3% of people)
Sources: