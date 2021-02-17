February 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Cornell University

This is the Tuesday, February 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports only two new recoveries today, leading to an increase of active cases both in town and in Halton. The region's percent positivity also hasn't been updated in nearly two weeks. Vaccinations slow as we wait on more doses and no deaths are reported.

Ontario's new cases post great numbers today: 600+ fewer active cases and hospitalizations are down. Vaccinations approach half a million province-wide and community spread is down.

Halton reports zero deaths for the last three days. Better still, both active cases and hospitalizations are down in Oakville and Halton. Ontario's numbers are trending down as active cases continue to drop, though at a slower rate than earlier this month. The B-117 variant is causing severe concern as new cases with unknown sources keep emerging. Hospitalizations are also rising again.

Several provinces have used up their total inventory of COVID-19 vaccines, but a cold snap in the USA will delay this week's shipments. Numbers across Canada continue to decline; as the new variants take hold across the country, however, there is a concern of a spike since they appear to be 50% more transmissible.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 16, 2021.

80 active cases - plus 2

10 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

2,873 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

58 deaths - no change

2,735 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 2

2,793 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 14 62 7 7 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 3 3 0 3 9 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 40 15 0 20 75 7 7

Status in Halton

264 active cases - plus 5

27 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

9,093 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20

185 deaths - no change

8,644 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 15

8,829 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

30 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

1 active case in Oakville - no change

2 active cases in Halton - no change

1 Halton classroom closed - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 17, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,985 active cases - minus 619

719 people hospitalized - plus 23

489,400 vaccinations - plus 9,100

338 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 29

288,583 confirmed cases - plus 874

270,869 recovered cases - plus 1,456

6,729 deaths - plus 10

277,598 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%

33,977 tests conducted, coming back 3.0% positive

298 people in ICU - plus 6

211 people on ventilators - plus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

295 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7

2,354 total outbreaks reported - plus 5

Cases in schools

230 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 75

7,612 cases reported since September 1, 2020

152 schools with at least one active case (3.1%) - plus 42

4 schools closed - no change

Late yesterday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s chief coroner and executive lead, COVID-19 Testing Approach, provide an update on the province’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic.

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

33,100 active cases - minus 1,100

1.32 million+ people vaccinated (3.5% of population)

833,400+ confirmed and suspected cases

21,425 deaths - plus 63

778,900+ recoveries - plus 4,900

United States coronavirus update

27.8 million total cases

489,100+ deaths

55.2 million+ vaccinations (16.6% of people)

Global coronavirus update

109.7 million total cases

2.42 million deaths

181.1 million+ vaccinations (2.3% of people)

Sources: