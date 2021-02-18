February 18th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Covid-19 Update

This is the Thursday, February 18, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville are up again today, including the first confirmed B117 case. Nine new cases are reported from schools in Halton, closing eight classrooms. There were four more deaths in the region, but none in Oakville.

In a rare occurrence, Ontario reports no new institutional outbreaks today. Active cases and ICU patients are down but hospitalizations are way up. Toronto Mayor John Tory wants to extend the shutdown in Toronto and Peel, while other regions are asking for less strict assignments in Ontario's coloured framework.

Canada sets a new goal, lowering the number of vaccinations they expect to complete by the end of June. Global cases reach a cumulative 110 million.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region has confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant in Oakville

Three more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (the one identified in the U.K.) have been detected in Halton, bringing the total to five

Oakville's active cases are up again today, but Halton's as a whole are down

Changes are coming to Oakville Transit and town recreation now that the Red-Control level allows more reopening

Halton updates the percent positivity to only 2.8% (down 1.3% from two weeks ago, but still not low enough to move into the Orange-Restrict level)

Cases in Halton schools go from only two to 11 today (a 450% increase)

Eight Halton classrooms were closed today

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 17, 2021.

82 active cases - plus 2

9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

1 confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1

2,886 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

58 deaths - no change

2,746 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 11

2,804 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

6 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 14 62 7 7 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 3 3 0 3 9 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 40 15 0 20 75 7 7

Status in Halton

253 active cases - minus 11

25 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

5 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - plus 3

9,138 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45

189 deaths - plus 4

8,696 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 52

8,885 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

25 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

6 active cases in Oakville - plus 5

11 active cases in Halton - plus 9

9 Halton classrooms closed - plus 8

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 18, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,702 active cases - minus 283

758 people hospitalized - plus 39

499,800 vaccinations - plus 10,400

348 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 10

289,621 confirmed cases - plus 1,038

272,146 recovered cases - plus 1,277

6,773 deaths - plus 44

278,919 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

56,165 tests conducted, coming back 2.2% positive

277 people in ICU - minus 21

192 people on ventilators - minus 19

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

272 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 23

2,354 total outbreaks reported - no change

Cases in schools

312 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 97

7,700 cases reported since September 1, 2020

214 schools with at least one active case (4.5%) - plus 62

4 schools closed - no change

Earlier today, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, coordinator of the provincial outbreak response, provided an update on trends to the province’s pandemic response.

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 17, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

32,400 active cases - minus 700

1.34 million+ people vaccinated (3.6% of population)

836,400+ confirmed and suspected cases

21,487 deaths - plus 62

782,500+ recoveries - plus 2,900

United States coronavirus update

27.9 million total cases

491,500+ deaths

56.3 million+ vaccinations (16.9% of people)

Global coronavirus update

110.15 million total cases

2.43 million deaths

185.4 million+ vaccinations (2.4% of people)

