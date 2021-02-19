February 19th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, February 19, 2021 coronavirus update. New COVID-19 cases in Halton schools have gone from two to 20 in the last day and a half, with a majority of these cases in Oakville schools. The region also reports three more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.
Halton Region has vaccinated nearly 24,000 people and Ontario announces they have given more than half a million doses of vaccines. Ontario also says Toronto, Peel and North Bay will remain in stay-at-home shutdown for another two weeks.
Canada sets a new goal, lowering the number of vaccinations they expect to complete by the end of June. Global cases reach a cumulative 110 million. The U.K. has vaccinated 25% of its population and total doses administered around the globe approach 200 million.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region has confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant in Oakville
- Three more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (the one identified in the U.K.) have been detected in Halton, bringing the total to eight (six of which are from the last two days)
- Halton updates the percent positivity to only 2.8% (down 1.3% from two weeks ago, but still not low enough to move into the Orange-Restrict level)
- Reports show exactly 13 new cases in Oakville and 52 recoveries in Halton for the second day in a row
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Halton schools has gone from two to 20 in the last two days; more than half of them are in Oakville
- The region updates its total number of vaccinations to nearly 24,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 18, 2021.
- 82 active cases - no change
- 9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 1 confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant - no change
- 2,899 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,759 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 13
- 2,817 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 244 active cases - minus 9
- 25 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - plus 3
- 9,181 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 43
- 189 deaths - no change
- 8,748 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 52
- 8,937 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 24 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 11 active cases in Oakville - plus 5
- 20 active cases in Halton - plus 9
- 9 Halton classrooms closed - plus 8
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has administered the first dose of vaccine in 500,000 people
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
- New, daily cases are up today, but only because testing is higher (the percent of cases coming back positive have gone down every day this week
- At the Mayor's (and other local officials) request, Toronto and Peel regions have their shutdown and stay-at-home orders extended another two weeks
- After a large spike yesterday, today's provincial hospitalizations are down by almost 10%
- In the first two weeks since reopening, 5.3% of Ontario schools have reported at least one case of COVID-19
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 19, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,550 active cases - minus 152
- 689 people hospitalized - minus 69
- 518,800 vaccinations - plus 19,000
- 385 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 37
- 290,771 confirmed cases - plus 1,150
- 273,401 recovered cases - plus 1,255
- 6,820 deaths - plus 47
- 280,221 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
- 65,372 tests conducted, coming back 2.1% positive
- 269 people in ICU - minus 8
- 190 people on ventilators - minus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 262 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 10
- 2,354 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
Cases in schools
- 365 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 53
- 7,755 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 255 schools with at least one active case (5.3%) - plus 41
- 5 schools closed - plus 1
Earlier today, Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Vaccine Task Force chair Rick Hillier held a press conference outlining the vaccination efforts in Ontario so far:
Canada COVID-19 update
- According to Dr. Theresa Tam, current health measures are not enough to stop a virus resurgence because of variants; Expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness says "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April
- Federal government reduces their goal of vaccinations by the end of June from 15-18 million to 14.5 million
- Pfizer's next shipment of doses to Canada has been delayed by the weather but is now en route
- The United Kingdom has vaccinated 25% of their population
- Global cases reach a cumulative 110 million
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 32,100 active cases - minus 300
- 1.38 million+ people vaccinated (3.6% of population)
- 839,700+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,56 deaths - plus 76
- 786,000+ recoveries - plus 3,500
United States coronavirus update
- 27.95 million total cases
- 494,000+ deaths
- 57.7 million+ vaccinations (17.4% of people)
Global coronavirus update
- 110.5 million total cases
- 2.44 million deaths
- 191.4 million+ vaccinations (2.5% of people)
