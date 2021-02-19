February 19th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, February 19, 2021 coronavirus update. New COVID-19 cases in Halton schools have gone from two to 20 in the last day and a half, with a majority of these cases in Oakville schools. The region also reports three more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

Halton Region has vaccinated nearly 24,000 people and Ontario announces they have given more than half a million doses of vaccines. Ontario also says Toronto, Peel and North Bay will remain in stay-at-home shutdown for another two weeks.

Canada sets a new goal, lowering the number of vaccinations they expect to complete by the end of June. Global cases reach a cumulative 110 million. The U.K. has vaccinated 25% of its population and total doses administered around the globe approach 200 million.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region has confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant in Oakville

Three more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (the one identified in the U.K.) have been detected in Halton, bringing the total to eight (six of which are from the last two days)

Halton updates the percent positivity to only 2.8% (down 1.3% from two weeks ago, but still not low enough to move into the Orange-Restrict level)

Reports show exactly 13 new cases in Oakville and 52 recoveries in Halton for the second day in a row

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Halton schools has gone from two to 20 in the last two days; more than half of them are in Oakville

The region updates its total number of vaccinations to nearly 24,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 18, 2021.

82 active cases - no change

9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

1 confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant - no change

2,899 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

58 deaths - no change

2,759 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 13

2,817 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 14 62 7 7 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 3 3 0 3 9 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 40 15 0 20 75 7 7

Status in Halton

244 active cases - minus 9

25 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - plus 3

9,181 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 43

189 deaths - no change

8,748 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 52

8,937 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

24 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

11 active cases in Oakville - plus 5

20 active cases in Halton - plus 9

9 Halton classrooms closed - plus 8

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 19, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,550 active cases - minus 152

689 people hospitalized - minus 69

518,800 vaccinations - plus 19,000

385 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 37

290,771 confirmed cases - plus 1,150

273,401 recovered cases - plus 1,255

6,820 deaths - plus 47

280,221 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%

65,372 tests conducted, coming back 2.1% positive

269 people in ICU - minus 8

190 people on ventilators - minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

262 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 10

2,354 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

Cases in schools

365 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 53

7,755 cases reported since September 1, 2020

255 schools with at least one active case (5.3%) - plus 41

5 schools closed - plus 1

Earlier today, Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Vaccine Task Force chair Rick Hillier held a press conference outlining the vaccination efforts in Ontario so far:

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

32,100 active cases - minus 300

1.38 million+ people vaccinated (3.6% of population)

839,700+ confirmed and suspected cases

21,56 deaths - plus 76

786,000+ recoveries - plus 3,500

United States coronavirus update

27.95 million total cases

494,000+ deaths

57.7 million+ vaccinations (17.4% of people)

Global coronavirus update

110.5 million total cases

2.44 million deaths

191.4 million+ vaccinations (2.5% of people)

