February 1st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, February 1, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases increased again in Oakville, but regionally they continue to drop. The province records 18% more UK variant cases, but also sees active cases and new deaths declining.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton has one UK Variant case

Halton's average number of new cases per 100K per week has dropped by 26.1% to 63.3

Active cases go about 90 again in Oakville, but down in Halton

Region's ICU is operating at 102% capacity

Queen Avenue Retirement Home declares an outbreak on January 25, 2021

Schools in Halton will not be among those allowed to reopen on Monday; the reopening date is still unknown

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 31, 2021.

93 active cases - plus 3

30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

1 UK Variant case

2,685 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

54 deaths - no change

2,538 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 5

2,592 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases

8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 28 11 0 13 52 6 6 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 1 1 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 1 3 8 1 1 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Totals 48 15 1 18 82 8 8

Status in Halton

383 active cases - minus 18

54 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

8,439 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57

161 deaths - no change

7,895 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 72

7,993 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases

38 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 31, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

19,017 active cases - minus 199

1,158 people hospitalized - minus 1

341,900 vaccinations

70,290+ inoculated

270,180 confirmed cases - plus 1,969

244,939 recovered cases - plus 2,132

6,224 deaths - plus 36 (14 LTC residents)

251,163 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.9%

49,352 tests conducted, coming back 5.2% positive

354 people in ICU - minus 2

260 people on ventilators - plus 4

69 people with UK Variant - plus 11

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,228 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

462 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 31, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

53,100+ active cases

964,800+ people vaccinated

3,600+ people in hospital

115,900+ inoculated

784,600+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,000+ deaths

711,000+ recoveries

731,000+ resolved cases

United States coronavirus update

26.85 million total cases

9.88 million active cases

453,300+ deaths

24,200+ people in critical condition

30.57+ million vaccinations

World coronavirus update