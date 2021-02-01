February 1st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, February 1, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases increased again in Oakville, but regionally they continue to drop. The province records 18% more UK variant cases, but also sees active cases and new deaths declining.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton has one UK Variant case
- Halton's average number of new cases per 100K per week has dropped by 26.1% to 63.3
- Active cases go about 90 again in Oakville, but down in Halton
- Region's ICU is operating at 102% capacity
- Queen Avenue Retirement Home declares an outbreak on January 25, 2021
- Schools in Halton will not be among those allowed to reopen on Monday; the reopening date is still unknown
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 31, 2021.
- 93 active cases - plus 3
- 30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 1 UK Variant case
- 2,685 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8
- 54 deaths - no change
- 2,538 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 5
- 2,592 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 383 active cases - minus 18
- 54 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 8,439 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57
- 161 deaths - no change
- 7,895 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 72
- 7,993 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases
- 38 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Seven Day Rolling Daily Average is 1,889 new cases and keeps dropping
- Province UK Variant cumulative case number is 69, up by 11 cases or 18.6% increase
- Province's new weekly cases per 100K is 91.2 which is down 20.8%
- Ontario will require all incoming international travellers to take a COVID-19 test upon entering the province (at both airports and land borders)
- Ontario medical officers of health urge Premier Doug Ford to reopen all schools first before other sectors
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 31, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 19,017 active cases - minus 199
- 1,158 people hospitalized - minus 1
- 341,900 vaccinations
- 70,290+ inoculated
- 270,180 confirmed cases - plus 1,969
- 244,939 recovered cases - plus 2,132
- 6,224 deaths - plus 36 (14 LTC residents)
- 251,163 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.9%
- 49,352 tests conducted, coming back 5.2% positive
- 354 people in ICU - minus 2
- 260 people on ventilators - plus 4
- 69 people with UK Variant - plus 11
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,228 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
- 462 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada is trending overall in the right direction as hospitalizations and active cases continue to decline.
- 2% of Canada's population has contracted COVID-19, in the US it is 8%, and 1.35% of world's population
- Canada's vaccination numbers shrink as the country deals with the supply shortages from both Pfizer and Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccine goes through Health Canada's approval.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new travel restrictions yesterday, including cancelling flights to sun destinations and requiring quarantine in hotels
- Canada is desperately looking for smaller syringes ahead of an expected change in how many doses each vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans after the Federal government announced that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least two more weeks
- 2.23% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 31, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 53,100+ active cases
- 964,800+ people vaccinated
- 3,600+ people in hospital
- 115,900+ inoculated
- 784,600+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,000+ deaths
- 711,000+ recoveries
- 731,000+ resolved cases
United States coronavirus update
- 26.85 million total cases
- 9.88 million active cases
- 453,300+ deaths
- 24,200+ people in critical condition
- 30.57+ million vaccinations
World coronavirus update
- 103.83+ million total cases
- 26.07+ active cases
- 2.24+ million deaths
- 108,000+ people in critical condition
- 96.22+ million vaccinations