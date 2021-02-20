February 20th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand pandemic world

This is the Saturday, February 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down considerably in Oakville and Halton today. Hospitalizations are also down and Oakville reports the end of two outbreaks at long-term care homes.

The number of active cases that Ontario's total and the national total have decreased by, however, has been lower every single day this week. (Ontario's decreased by 400/day at the start of the week; today's is only 113. Canada's is down from 1,000/day fewer active cases on Monday to just 300 today.)

Ontario will be contacting all residents over 80 in the coming weeks to book vaccination appointments. Regular vaccines deliveries have resumed, as the province marks its highest day of vaccinations yet. As of today, 200 million doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports 13 fewer active cases today, down nearly 15%

Halton Region has confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant in Oakville

Three more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (the one identified in the U.K.) have been detected in Halton, bringing the total to eight (six of which are from the last two days)

Halton updates the percent positivity to only 2.8% (down 1.3% from two weeks ago, but still not low enough to move into the Orange-Restrict level)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Halton schools has gone from two to 20 since Wednesday; more than half of them are in Oakville

The region updates its total number of vaccinations to nearly 24,000

Two long-term care home outbreaks in Oakville have closed today

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 19, 2021.

69 active cases - minus 13

8 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

1 confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant - no change

2,904 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

58 deaths - no change

2,777 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 18

2,835 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.6% of cases

5 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 12 14 63 7 0 7 Queen's Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 5 5 3 13 0 0 0 Totals 42 17 17 76 7 0 7

Status in Halton

222 active cases - minus 22

24 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change

9,200 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19

190 deaths - plus 1

8,788 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 40

8,978 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases

22 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

11 active cases in Oakville - plus 5

20 active cases in Halton - plus 9

9 Halton classrooms closed - plus 8

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 20, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,550 active cases - minus 113

699 people hospitalized - plus 10

540,100 vaccinations - plus 21,300

386 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 1

291,999 confirmed cases - plus 1,228

274,714 recovered cases - plus 1,313

6,848 deaths - plus 28

281,562 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%

57,194 tests conducted, coming back 2.2% positive

263 people in ICU - minus 6

181 people on ventilators - minus 9

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

247 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 15

2,367 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

Cases in schools

365 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 53

7,755 cases reported since September 1, 2020

255 schools with at least one active case (5.3%) - plus 41

5 schools closed - plus 1

Yesterday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Vaccine Task Force chair Rick Hillier held a press conference outlining the vaccination efforts in Ontario so far:

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,800 active cases - minus 300

1.44 million+ people vaccinated (3.7% of population)

842,900+ confirmed and suspected cases

21,624 deaths - plus 127

789,400+ recoveries - plus 3,400

United States coronavirus update

28.05 million total cases

496,300+ deaths

59.8 million+ vaccinations (17.9% of people)

Global coronavirus update

110.9 million total cases

2.45 million deaths

200.6 million+ vaccinations (2.6% of people)

