February 20th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, February 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down considerably in Oakville and Halton today. Hospitalizations are also down and Oakville reports the end of two outbreaks at long-term care homes.
The number of active cases that Ontario's total and the national total have decreased by, however, has been lower every single day this week. (Ontario's decreased by 400/day at the start of the week; today's is only 113. Canada's is down from 1,000/day fewer active cases on Monday to just 300 today.)
Ontario will be contacting all residents over 80 in the coming weeks to book vaccination appointments. Regular vaccines deliveries have resumed, as the province marks its highest day of vaccinations yet. As of today, 200 million doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville reports 13 fewer active cases today, down nearly 15%
- Halton Region has confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant in Oakville
- Three more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (the one identified in the U.K.) have been detected in Halton, bringing the total to eight (six of which are from the last two days)
- Halton updates the percent positivity to only 2.8% (down 1.3% from two weeks ago, but still not low enough to move into the Orange-Restrict level)
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Halton schools has gone from two to 20 since Wednesday; more than half of them are in Oakville
- The region updates its total number of vaccinations to nearly 24,000
- Two long-term care home outbreaks in Oakville have closed today
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 19, 2021.
- 69 active cases - minus 13
- 8 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 1 confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant - no change
- 2,904 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,777 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 18
- 2,835 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.6% of cases
- 5 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 222 active cases - minus 22
- 24 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change
- 9,200 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19
- 190 deaths - plus 1
- 8,788 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 40
- 8,978 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases
- 22 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 11 active cases in Oakville - plus 5
- 20 active cases in Halton - plus 9
- 9 Halton classrooms closed - plus 8
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has administered the first dose of vaccine in 500,000 people
- The number of active cases decreasing in Ontario has been fewer every day this week
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
- New, daily cases are up for the third day in a row despite lower testing
- At the Mayor's (and other local officials) request, Toronto and Peel regions have their shutdown and stay-at-home orders extended another two weeks
- In the first two weeks since reopening, 5.3% of Ontario schools have reported at least one case of COVID-19
- Physicians will be contacting all Ontarians age 80 and older over the coming weeks to schedule vaccine appointments
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 20, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,550 active cases - minus 113
- 699 people hospitalized - plus 10
- 540,100 vaccinations - plus 21,300
- 386 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 1
- 291,999 confirmed cases - plus 1,228
- 274,714 recovered cases - plus 1,313
- 6,848 deaths - plus 28
- 281,562 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
- 57,194 tests conducted, coming back 2.2% positive
- 263 people in ICU - minus 6
- 181 people on ventilators - minus 9
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 247 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 15
- 2,367 total outbreaks reported - plus 13
Cases in schools
- 365 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 53
- 7,755 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 255 schools with at least one active case (5.3%) - plus 41
- 5 schools closed - plus 1
Yesterday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Vaccine Task Force chair Rick Hillier held a press conference outlining the vaccination efforts in Ontario so far:
Canada COVID-19 update
- According to Dr. Theresa Tam, current health measures are not enough to stop a virus resurgence because of variants; Expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness says "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April
- Federal government reduces their goal of vaccinations by the end of June from 15-18 million to 14.5 million
- The number of active cases Canada's total is decreasing is getting lower
- Pfizer's shipment of doses to Canada this week were delayed by the weather
- 200 million doses of vaccine have now been administered across the globe
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 31,800 active cases - minus 300
- 1.44 million+ people vaccinated (3.7% of population)
- 842,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,624 deaths - plus 127
- 789,400+ recoveries - plus 3,400
United States coronavirus update
- 28.05 million total cases
- 496,300+ deaths
- 59.8 million+ vaccinations (17.9% of people)
Global coronavirus update
- 110.9 million total cases
- 2.45 million deaths
- 200.6 million+ vaccinations (2.6% of people)
