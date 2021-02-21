COVID-19 Coronavirus Animation

February 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

Oakville and Halton have just one element that does not meet the province's Orange-Restrict level.

This is the Sunday, February 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton must get its positivity rate down which is the only element that is keeping us from moving to Orange-Restrict (click link to see what is required for us to move from Red to Orange, and how that will affect us). However, Peel and Toronto remain under a "Stay at Home" order, and account for just under 40% of all new cases. 

The province continues to trend in the right direction. New cases attributed to the variants account for less than 0.5%, and grew by 1.2% over the past 24 hours. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

  • Oakville reports 6 fewer active cases today, down nearly 10%
  • 23,934 vaccinations were recorded as of Feb. 18
  • From Feb. 7 to 13, 8,800 tests were completed with a positivity rate of 2.8%, which does not meet Orange Restrict Level of 2.4%
  • 94% of new confirmed cases reached  in one day 
  • Effective reproductive number is 0.9 - meet Orange Restrict Level of 1 to 1.1
  • Weekly incident rate per 100K is 34.1 - meet Orange - Restrict Level of 24 to 39.9
  • Health system capacity and public health capacity meet Orange - Restrict Level 

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 20, 2021.

  • 63 active cases - minus 6
  • 7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
  • 2,910 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6
  • 58 deaths - no change
  • 2,789 recoveries (95.8% of all cases) - plus 12
  • 2,847 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.8% of cases
  • 5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

  • 208 active cases - minus 14
  • 22 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
  • 8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change
  • 9,223 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23
  • 190 deaths - no change
  • 8,825 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 37
  • 8,978 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases
  • 22 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 21, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 10,381 active cases - minus 66
  • 666 people hospitalized - minus 39
  • 556,533 vaccinations - plus 16,404
  • 391 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 5
  • 293,086 confirmed cases - plus 1,087
  • 275,854 recovered cases - plus 1,140
  • 6,861 deaths - plus 13 (4 LTC residents)
  • 281,562 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0%
  • 48,178 tests conducted, coming back 2.7% positive
  • 277 people in ICU - plus 14
  • 181 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

  • 240 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 31,375 active cases - minus 400
  • 1,492,270  people received at least one dose of a COVID-19  vaccine (2.833% of population) - 415,505 people have been inoculated
  • 849,451 confirmed and suspected cases
  • 21,663 deaths 
  • 796,413 recoveries - plus 3,400

