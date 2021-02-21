February 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, February 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton must get its positivity rate down which is the only element that is keeping us from moving to Orange-Restrict (click link to see what is required for us to move from Red to Orange, and how that will affect us). However, Peel and Toronto remain under a "Stay at Home" order, and account for just under 40% of all new cases.

The province continues to trend in the right direction. New cases attributed to the variants account for less than 0.5%, and grew by 1.2% over the past 24 hours.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports 6 fewer active cases today, down nearly 10%

23,934 vaccinations were recorded as of Feb. 18

From Feb. 7 to 13, 8,800 tests were completed with a positivity rate of 2.8%, which does not meet Orange Restrict Level of 2.4%

94% of new confirmed cases reached in one day

Effective reproductive number is 0.9 - meet Orange Restrict Level of 1 to 1.1

Weekly incident rate per 100K is 34.1 - meet Orange - Restrict Level of 24 to 39.9

Health system capacity and public health capacity meet Orange - Restrict Level

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 20, 2021.

63 active cases - minus 6

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2,910 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

58 deaths - no change

2,789 recoveries (95.8% of all cases) - plus 12

2,847 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.8% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

208 active cases - minus 14

22 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change

9,223 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

190 deaths - no change

8,825 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 37

8,978 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases

22 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has administered the first dose of vaccine in 500,000 people

Active cases have dropped almost by 20,000 since it reached its height of 30,079 on Jan.10, and is currently at the same number last recorded on Nov. 11.

3.77% of Ontario's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Variants are currently acquired by the following: 7% travel, 79.6% known contact, 12.7% non known reason, and 0.7% unknown/missing information.

Ontario is recording 48.6 new cases per 100K per week, which is down 13.8%.

Effective Reproductive Number is 0.88

Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants

At the Mayor's (and other local officials) request, Toronto and Peel regions have their shutdown and stay-at-home orders extended another two weeks - Toronto and Peel accounted for just under 40% of all new cases.

Physicians will be contacting all Ontarians age 80 and older over the coming weeks to schedule vaccine appointments

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 21, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,381 active cases - minus 66

666 people hospitalized - minus 39

556,533 vaccinations - plus 16,404

391 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 5

293,086 confirmed cases - plus 1,087

275,854 recovered cases - plus 1,140

6,861 deaths - plus 13 (4 LTC residents)

281,562 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0%

48,178 tests conducted, coming back 2.7% positive

277 people in ICU - plus 14

181 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

240 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,375 active cases - minus 400

1,492,270 people received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (2.833% of population) - 415,505 people have been inoculated

849,451 confirmed and suspected cases

21,663 deaths

796,413 recoveries - plus 3,400

