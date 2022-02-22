February 22, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CC BY-SA 4.0 COVID-19 Coronavirus Animation

Feb. 22, 2022, the COVID-19 update for Oakville continues to show a positive trend as health care facilities are coping well with the number of new cases. Oakville Trafalgar is treating six patients with COVID, and 18 patients are being treated across the region's hospitals.

Halton reported 24 new daily cases, and 61.6 weekly new cases per 100,000, down 30.6 per cent from two weeks ago. 6.86% of Halton residents have contracted COVID. The province recorded 1,282 new daily cases and 93.5 weekly new cases per 100,000, down 21.1 per cent. 7.39 per cent of Ontarians have contracted COVID.

Four of the province's health units report increases in weekly cases, but that does not translate to increased hospitalizations. The regions are:

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge up 5%

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington up 11%

Peterborough up 8%

Porcupine up 7.7%

Hospitals across the province continue to discharge more patients. Twenty-six fewer patients required hospital care, one less needed intensive care, and ten fewer required the use of a ventilator.

Ontario's confirmed active cases slipped below 20,000 to 19,984. Nine people died, one of which was a long-term care (LTC) resident. LTC homes still in outbreak in Oakville are Northridge and Post Inn Village; in the region, there are three, and the province has 101 homes, three that are new as of this morning's update.

The province completed 15,365 tests; however, the positive rate dropped by slightly less than five per cent to 6.9 per cent over 24 hours.

Vaccination status has remained virtually unchanged.