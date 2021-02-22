February 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, February 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Both Oakville and Halton recorded more active cases than recoveries. However, indicators according to the Provincial Framework show two health factors are in Green, and two are in Orange.

For international travellers entering Canada today strict rules go into effect at both land border crossings and airports which require travellers to have negative Covid-19 test, and mandatory testing upon entry. International travellers arriving by air must stay at an approved Quarantine Hotel until their COVID-19 test results taken at the airport are available.

Canada's COVID-19 vaccination roll out has only reached 3.72% of the nation's population making it almost the worst amongst first world nations. Most EU countries have already reached between 5% to 7%, and the US is at 19.05%. Israel leads the world at 85.01%. Only New Zealand and Australia have barely started vaccinating their populations, but those countries are not restricting their national economies due to health concerns.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Just one additional active case recorded in Oakville

According to the province's colour coded frame work for re-opening: Health System and Public Health Capacity are Green, and Virus Spread & Containment along with Lab Testing are in Orange.

70% of the region's closed classrooms are in Oakville, and 50% of the cases.

Halton's hardest hit community over the past 30 days is West Milton at 155.8 new cases per 100K people.

Effective reproductive number is 0.9

Weekly incident rate per 100K is 30.1

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 21, 2021.

61 active cases - plus 1

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,919 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

58 deaths - no change

2,797 recoveries (95.8% of all cases) - plus 8

2,855 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.8% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

13 school cases

7 closed classrooms

Status in Halton

214 active cases - plus 6

22 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change

9,254 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31

190 deaths - no change

8,850 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 25

9,040 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases

21 outbreaks - minus 1

26 school cases

10 closed classrooms

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

On Feb. 22, people entering Canada at land border crossing will be required to take COVID-19 Test, and onsite testing will be available at Queenstown-Lewiston Bridge in Ontario on the 22nd.

As of Feb 22, international travellers (which includes Canadian residents) arriving by air must take a COVID-19 Test and stay in an approved Quarantine Hotel at their own cost ($2,000) until receiving a negative result (2 to 3 days). If their result is negative they are permitted to quarantine at a location of their choosing, and if the result is positive they will be transferred to a government run medical facility.

The following Ontario/US land border crossing will have onsite COVID-19 testing facilities as of Mar. 4: Ambassador Bridge; Fort Erie (Peace Bridge); Windsor-Detroit Tunnel; Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge; Lansdowne (Thousand Islands Bridge); and Sarnia (Blue Water Bridge

No new variant cases were recorded. They actually dropped by one case

Ontario is recording 48.4 new cases per 100K per week, which is down 10.9%.

Smallest drop in active cases was recorded with just 36, as Ontario struggles to drop below 1,000 new cases per day.

Toronto and Peel account for 60% of the province's new cases, and there was a significant spike in cases in Peel.

Active institution outbreaks continue to decline

5% of all new cases reported in the province are tied to schools

Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants

Physicians will be contacting all Ontarians age 80 and older over the coming weeks to schedule vaccine appointments

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 22, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,335 active cases - minus 36

646 people hospitalized - minus 14

569,455 vaccinations - plus 12,922 (240,669 people inoculated

390 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - minus 1

294,144 confirmed cases - plus 1,058

276,937 recovered cases - plus 1,083

6,872 deaths - plus 11 (4 LTC residents)

281,562 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0%

31,163 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive

280 people in ICU - plus 3

189 people on ventilators - plus 8

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

234 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 6

Summary of School Outbreaks (since school re-opened for in class learning in February)

409 total cases - plus 55

340 student cases - plus 47

66 staff cases - plus 8

278 schools with a reported case or 5.76% of all schools

10 schools closed

Canada COVID-19 update

As of today, all travellers entering Canada by land must take a COVID-19 Test, and will be required to take a second test 10 days after entering the country. On site testing will be available at Queenstown-Lewiston Bridge in Ontario.

Today, international travellers arriving by air will be required to stay in a Quarantine Hotel until their test results are available at a cost of $2,000 borne by the traveller. If they are positive they will be moved to a government health facility, and negative results will allow the travellers to do the remainder of their quarantine in a location of their choosing.

Canada active case numbers continue to decline as do the number of daily deaths.

According to Dr. Theresa Tam, current health measures are not enough to stop a virus resurgence because of variants; Expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness says "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April

Federal government reduces their goal of vaccinations by the end of June from 15-18 million to 14.5 million

Canada has received 1,851,710 COVID-19 vaccine doses of which we used 82.3%.

Here is how Canada's vaccination distribution stacks up as per total population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine. World: 2.54%, Canada: 3.72%, US: 19.06% and Israel: 85.01% which makes it the most vaccinated country in the world. Most EU countries are between 5% to 7%.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,148 active cases - minus 227

1,523,798 people received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -plus 31528

426,136 people have been inoculated - plus 10,631

851,588 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,137

21,687 deaths - plus 24

798,753 recoveries - plus 2,340

