February 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, February 23, 2021 coronavirus update. While active cases are up in Halton today, hospitalizations are down significantly as patients are discharged. Three more active cases are reported today in Oakville schools.
Low new cases and no new reports of variant cases in Ontario break a provincial streak, but the total is attributed to extremely low testing numbers from the last two days. Provincial hospitalizations are up more than 10% today with a one-day jump at almost 100. Canada approaches 800,000 recoveries.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville's active cases are down, while Halton's total is up by one
- Halton releases a list of where the region's first four vaccination clinics will be
- Hospitalizations in Oakville and across the region are down; Halton's total goes from 22 to just 12 today
- 70% of the region's closed classrooms are in Oakville, and almost 50% of the cases
- The percent positivity locally may be inflated by a low amount of testing
- New regional levels in Ontario's framework could be announced this Friday to begin March 1, 2021
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 22, 2021.
- 59 active cases - minus 2
- 6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 2,926 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,809 recoveries (96.2% of all cases) - plus 9
- 2,867 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.2% of cases
- 5 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 215 active cases - plus 1
- 12 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 10
- 8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change
- 9,284 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 30
- 191 deaths - plus 1
- 8,878 recoveries (95.6% of all cases) - plus 28
- 9,069 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases
- 21 outbreaks - minus 1
Local schools update
- 16 active cases in Oakville - plus 3
- 33 active cases in Halton - plus 7
- 10 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- After four days in row with new cases above 1,000, severely low testing leads to today's total of just 975
- Effective immediately, people entering Canada at land border crossing will be required to take a COVID-19 test
- Hospitalizations in Ontario increase by more than 10% today in a massive one-day jump
- Testing has been less than 30% of capacity for three days in a row
- Health Minister Christine Elliot says Ontarians should "expect details soon" about how to register for a vaccine appointment
- Toronto and Peel account for 60% of the province's new cases
- 8% of all new cases reported are tied to Ontario schools
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
- No variant cases have been detected in the last two days
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 23, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,296 active cases - minus 39
- 718 people hospitalized - plus 72
- 585,700 vaccinations - plus 16,200
- 390 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - no change
- 295,119 confirmed cases - plus 975
- 277,939 recovered cases - plus 1,002
- 6,884 deaths - plus 12
- 284,823 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 25,979 tests conducted, coming back 4.2% positive
- 283 people in ICU - plus 3
- 186 people on ventilators - minus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 228 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 6
Summary of School Outbreaks
- 532 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 128
- 581 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 352 schools with at least one active case (7.3%) - plus 64
- 11 schools closed - plus 1
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- As of today, all travellers entering Canada by land must take a COVID-19 test and will be required to take a second test 10 days after entering the country
- According to Dr. Theresa Tam, current health measures are not enough to stop a virus resurgence because of variants; Expert and epidemiologist Colin Furness says "An ugly third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable" in April
- Federal government reduces their goal of vaccinations by the end of June from 15-18 million to 14.5 million
- Canada has received 1.85 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
- The World Bank said despite the pandemic, women gained legal rights in more than 30 countries worldwide last year
- The United States report half a million deaths in the first year of the pandemic
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,650 active cases - minus 450
- 1.58 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.2% of pop.)
- 851,400 confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,751 deaths - plus 64
- 798,900 recoveries - plus 2,300
United States coronavirus update
- 28.25 million total cases
- 501,000+ deaths
- 64.1 million+ vaccinations (19.3% of people)
Global coronavirus update
- 111.8 million total cases
- 2.47 million deaths
- 212 million+ vaccinations (2.8% of people)
