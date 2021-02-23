February 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, February 23, 2021 coronavirus update. While active cases are up in Halton today, hospitalizations are down significantly as patients are discharged. Three more active cases are reported today in Oakville schools.

Low new cases and no new reports of variant cases in Ontario break a provincial streak, but the total is attributed to extremely low testing numbers from the last two days. Provincial hospitalizations are up more than 10% today with a one-day jump at almost 100. Canada approaches 800,000 recoveries.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville's active cases are down, while Halton's total is up by one

Halton releases a list of where the region's first four vaccination clinics will be

Hospitalizations in Oakville and across the region are down; Halton's total goes from 22 to just 12 today

70% of the region's closed classrooms are in Oakville, and almost 50% of the cases

The percent positivity locally may be inflated by a low amount of testing

New regional levels in Ontario's framework could be announced this Friday to begin March 1, 2021

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 22, 2021.

59 active cases - minus 2

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2,926 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

58 deaths - no change

2,809 recoveries (96.2% of all cases) - plus 9

2,867 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.2% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

215 active cases - plus 1

12 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 10

8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change

9,284 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 30

191 deaths - plus 1

8,878 recoveries (95.6% of all cases) - plus 28

9,069 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases

21 outbreaks - minus 1

Local schools update

16 active cases in Oakville - plus 3

33 active cases in Halton - plus 7

10 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 23, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,296 active cases - minus 39

718 people hospitalized - plus 72

585,700 vaccinations - plus 16,200

390 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - no change

295,119 confirmed cases - plus 975

277,939 recovered cases - plus 1,002

6,884 deaths - plus 12

284,823 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

25,979 tests conducted, coming back 4.2% positive

283 people in ICU - plus 3

186 people on ventilators - minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

228 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 6

Summary of School Outbreaks

532 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 128

581 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

352 schools with at least one active case (7.3%) - plus 64

11 schools closed - plus 1

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,650 active cases - minus 450

1.58 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.2% of pop.)

851,400 confirmed and suspected cases

21,751 deaths - plus 64

798,900 recoveries - plus 2,300

United States coronavirus update

28.25 million total cases

501,000+ deaths

64.1 million+ vaccinations (19.3% of people)

Global coronavirus update

111.8 million total cases

2.47 million deaths

212 million+ vaccinations (2.8% of people)

Sources: