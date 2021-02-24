February 24th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, February 24, 2021 coronavirus update. While active cases are up locally in Oakville and in Halton, the provincial total is still going down. The rate of active cases falling, however, is at a considerably slower rate than earlier this month. Halton's percent of cases coming back positive drops to 2.5% - the exact threshold between the Red and Orange levels.

An announcement is made about when online bookings for vaccination appointments will begin across Ontario. More than 100 schools province-wide have reported a new case this week and five more schools have been closed. Testing increases across the province and vaccinations ramp up in Canada.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Fewer recoveries lead to rising active cases in both Oakville and Halton

Halton releases a list of where the region's first four vaccination clinics will be

The Town of Oakville is supporting the choice of vaccination sites by the region

The percent positivity locally drops to 2.5% - right on the line between the Red and Orange levels

New regional levels in Ontario's framework could be announced this week to begin March 1, 2021

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 23, 2021.

67 active cases - plus 8

5 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2,940 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

58 deaths - no change

2,815 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 6

2,873 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.6% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

221 active cases - plus 6

14 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change

9,321 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 37

194 deaths - plus 3

8,906 recoveries (95.6% of all cases) - plus 28

9,100 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.6% of cases

21 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

16 active cases in Oakville - plus 3

33 active cases in Halton - plus 7

10 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 24, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,050 active cases - minus 246

675 people hospitalized - minus 43

602,800 vaccinations - plus 17,100

395 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 5

296,173 confirmed cases - plus 1,054

279,230 recovered cases - plus 1,291

6,893 deaths - plus 9

286,123 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.6%

54,852 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive

287 people in ICU - plus 4

182 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

210 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 18

Summary of School Outbreaks

623 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 91

693 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

401 schools with at least one active case (8.3%) - plus 49

16 schools closed - plus 5

Full details about the new online booking system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Ontario were provided today by retired general Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Johnson & Johnson releases results of their one-dose vaccine efficacy trials between 72-86% effective (no word yet on what countries will approve the vaccine)

Travellers entering Canada by land must now take a COVID-19 test

Professor and epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan said today a third wave in Canada is "mathematically inevitable"; Dr. Theresa Tam shares his concern

The United States reports half a million deaths in the first year of the pandemic

As vaccinations continue in America, new, daily cases have fallen by 70% in the last six weeks

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,300 active cases - minus 350

1.63 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.3% of pop.)

854,200 confirmed and suspected cases

21,792 deaths - plus 41

802,100 recoveries - plus 3,200

United States coronavirus update

28.3 million total cases

503,400+ deaths

65.1 million+ vaccinations (19.5% of people)

Global coronavirus update

112.15 million total cases

2.48 million deaths

216.1 million+ vaccinations (2.8% of people)

Sources: