February 24th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, February 24, 2021 coronavirus update. While active cases are up locally in Oakville and in Halton, the provincial total is still going down. The rate of active cases falling, however, is at a considerably slower rate than earlier this month. Halton's percent of cases coming back positive drops to 2.5% - the exact threshold between the Red and Orange levels.
An announcement is made about when online bookings for vaccination appointments will begin across Ontario. More than 100 schools province-wide have reported a new case this week and five more schools have been closed. Testing increases across the province and vaccinations ramp up in Canada.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Fewer recoveries lead to rising active cases in both Oakville and Halton
- Halton releases a list of where the region's first four vaccination clinics will be
- The Town of Oakville is supporting the choice of vaccination sites by the region
- The percent positivity locally drops to 2.5% - right on the line between the Red and Orange levels
- New regional levels in Ontario's framework could be announced this week to begin March 1, 2021
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 23, 2021.
- 67 active cases - plus 8
- 5 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 2,940 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,815 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 6
- 2,873 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.6% of cases
- 5 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 221 active cases - plus 6
- 14 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change
- 9,321 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 37
- 194 deaths - plus 3
- 8,906 recoveries (95.6% of all cases) - plus 28
- 9,100 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.6% of cases
- 21 outbreaks - no change
Local schools update
- 16 active cases in Oakville - plus 3
- 33 active cases in Halton - plus 7
- 10 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- General Rick Hiller, vaccine task force leader, announces online appointment booking will begin on March 15, 2021for those eligible
- Pending vaccine availability, those 80 and up can book on March 15, those 75 and up on April 1, those 70 and up on May 1, those 65 and up on June 1
- Testing today in Ontario is more than double yesterday's total, but case positivity increased less than 5% (meaning case positivity went from 4.2% to only 2.4%)
- Effective immediately, people entering Canada at land border crossing will be required to take a COVID-19 test
- More than 100 schools have reported a case of COVID-19 this week so far
- Hospitalizations today fall almost as much as they grew by in yesterday's large spike
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
- 600,000 first vaccinations have been administered in Ontario
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 24, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,050 active cases - minus 246
- 675 people hospitalized - minus 43
- 602,800 vaccinations - plus 17,100
- 395 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 5
- 296,173 confirmed cases - plus 1,054
- 279,230 recovered cases - plus 1,291
- 6,893 deaths - plus 9
- 286,123 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.6%
- 54,852 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive
- 287 people in ICU - plus 4
- 182 people on ventilators - minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 210 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 18
Summary of School Outbreaks
- 623 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 91
- 693 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 401 schools with at least one active case (8.3%) - plus 49
- 16 schools closed - plus 5
Full details about the new online booking system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Ontario were provided today by retired general Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force:
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Johnson & Johnson releases results of their one-dose vaccine efficacy trials between 72-86% effective (no word yet on what countries will approve the vaccine)
- Travellers entering Canada by land must now take a COVID-19 test
- Professor and epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan said today a third wave in Canada is "mathematically inevitable"; Dr. Theresa Tam shares his concern
- The United States reports half a million deaths in the first year of the pandemic
- As vaccinations continue in America, new, daily cases have fallen by 70% in the last six weeks
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,300 active cases - minus 350
- 1.63 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.3% of pop.)
- 854,200 confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,792 deaths - plus 41
- 802,100 recoveries - plus 3,200
United States coronavirus update
- 28.3 million total cases
- 503,400+ deaths
- 65.1 million+ vaccinations (19.5% of people)
Global coronavirus update
- 112.15 million total cases
- 2.48 million deaths
- 216.1 million+ vaccinations (2.8% of people)
Sources: