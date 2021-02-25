February 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, February 25, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville, Halton Region and the province of Ontario all report increasing active cases today and more hospitalizations. Active cases also went up nation-wide in Canada today for the first time in February.
Today's increase in active cases ends Ontario's six week recovery streak as more confirmed variants of concern are identified in the province. 57 variant cases were found in Ontario today; a new single day record. As vaccinations continue in Canada, the USA and around the world, yet another new variant is identified in New York.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- According to a provincial update today, Halton is currently testing fewer people per 100,000 than any other health unit in Ontario
- Fewer recoveries lead to rising active cases in both Oakville and Halton
- The Town of Oakville is supporting the choice of vaccination sites by the region
- The percent positivity locally drops to 2.5% - right on the line between the Red and Orange levels
- New regional levels in Ontario's framework could be announced tomorrow to begin March 1, 2021
- Five more classrooms closed in Halton today
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 24, 2021.
- 71 active cases - plus 4
- 9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
- 2,950 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 59 deaths - plus 1
- 2,820 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 5
- 2,879 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 5 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 230 active cases - plus 9
- 17 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change
- 9,356 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35
- 195 deaths - plus 1
- 8,931 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 25
- 9,126 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases
- 18 outbreaks - minus 3
Local schools update
- 17 active cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 37 active cases in Halton - plus 4
- 15 Halton classrooms closed - plus 5
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario reports an increase in active cases, ending a 44-day recovery streak in the province
- More than 50 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant were found today; a one-day record
- General Rick Hiller, vaccine task force leader, announces online appointment booking will begin on March 15, 2021for those eligible
- Pending vaccine availability, those 80 and up can book on March 15, those 75 and up on April 15, those 70 and up on May 1, those 65 and up on June 1
- Effective immediately, people entering Canada at land border crossing will be required to take a COVID-19 test
- More than 100 schools have reported a case of COVID-19 this week so far
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 25, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,071 active cases - plus 21
- 687 people hospitalized - plus 12
- 621,900 vaccinations - plus 19,100
- 449 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 54
- 297,311 confirmed cases - plus 1,138
- 280,324 recovered cases - plus 1,094
- 6,916 deaths - plus 23
- 287,240 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 66,351 tests conducted, coming back 2.0% positive
- 283 people in ICU - minus 4
- 182 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 205 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5
Summary of School Outbreaks
- 675 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 52
- 776 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 430 schools with at least one active case (8.9%) - plus 29
- 18 schools closed - plus 2
Earlier today, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data based on the variants of concern:
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Johnson & Johnson releases results of their one-dose vaccine efficacy trials between 72-86% effective (no word yet on what countries will approve the vaccine)
- Travellers entering Canada by land must now take a COVID-19 test
- Professor and epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan said today a third wave in Canada is "mathematically inevitable"; Dr. Theresa Tam shares his concern
- A new variant, B.1.526, is confirmed to spreading in New York City
- With vaccinations continue in America, new, daily cases have fallen by 70% in the last six weeks
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,500 active cases - plus 200
- 1.69 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.5% of pop.)
- 857,400 confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,847 deaths - plus 55
- 805,000 recoveries - plus 2,900
United States coronavirus update
- 28.35 million total cases
- 505,600+ deaths
- 66.4 million+ vaccinations (19.9% of people)
- 6% of the USA has been fully vaccinated, far ahead of Canada
Global coronavirus update
- 112.5 million total cases
- 2.49 million deaths
- 221.7 million+ vaccinations (2.9% of people)
