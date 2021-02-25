February 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, February 25, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville, Halton Region and the province of Ontario all report increasing active cases today and more hospitalizations. Active cases also went up nation-wide in Canada today for the first time in February.

Today's increase in active cases ends Ontario's six week recovery streak as more confirmed variants of concern are identified in the province. 57 variant cases were found in Ontario today; a new single day record. As vaccinations continue in Canada, the USA and around the world, yet another new variant is identified in New York.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

According to a provincial update today, Halton is currently testing fewer people per 100,000 than any other health unit in Ontario

Fewer recoveries lead to rising active cases in both Oakville and Halton

The Town of Oakville is supporting the choice of vaccination sites by the region

The percent positivity locally drops to 2.5% - right on the line between the Red and Orange levels

New regional levels in Ontario's framework could be announced tomorrow to begin March 1, 2021

Five more classrooms closed in Halton today

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 24, 2021.

71 active cases - plus 4

9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

2,950 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

59 deaths - plus 1

2,820 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 5

2,879 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

230 active cases - plus 9

17 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change

9,356 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

195 deaths - plus 1

8,931 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 25

9,126 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases

18 outbreaks - minus 3

Local schools update

17 active cases in Oakville - plus 1

37 active cases in Halton - plus 4

15 Halton classrooms closed - plus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 25, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,071 active cases - plus 21

687 people hospitalized - plus 12

621,900 vaccinations - plus 19,100

449 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 54

297,311 confirmed cases - plus 1,138

280,324 recovered cases - plus 1,094

6,916 deaths - plus 23

287,240 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

66,351 tests conducted, coming back 2.0% positive

283 people in ICU - minus 4

182 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

205 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of School Outbreaks

675 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 52

776 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

430 schools with at least one active case (8.9%) - plus 29

18 schools closed - plus 2

Earlier today, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data based on the variants of concern:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,500 active cases - plus 200

1.69 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.5% of pop.)

857,400 confirmed and suspected cases

21,847 deaths - plus 55

805,000 recoveries - plus 2,900

United States coronavirus update

28.35 million total cases

505,600+ deaths

66.4 million+ vaccinations (19.9% of people)

6% of the USA has been fully vaccinated, far ahead of Canada

Global coronavirus update

112.5 million total cases

2.49 million deaths

221.7 million+ vaccinations (2.9% of people)

Sources: