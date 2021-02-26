February 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, February 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Despite more active cases in Oakville today, Halton's total has gone down. Hospitalizations regionally are up 50% in the last two days. The number of closed classrooms in Halton have doubled since Wednesday this week.

Ontario's active cases increase again today as variants of concern account for a higher percentage of new cases province-wide. Canada approves the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. The global death total surpassed 2.5 million people worldwide earlier today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 25, 2021.

73 active cases - plus 2

9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,962 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12

59 deaths - no change

2,830 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 10

2,889 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

224 active cases - minus 6

20 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change

9,387 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31

195 deaths - no change

8,968 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 37

9,163 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases

16 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update

21 active cases in Oakville - plus 4

44 active cases in Halton - plus 7

20 Halton classrooms closed - plus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario reports another increase in active cases, with yesterday ending a 44-day recovery streak

Almost 10% of all schools in Ontario have reported a case of COVID-19 since schools reopened this month

General Rick Hiller, vaccine task force leader, announces online appointment booking will begin on March 15, 2021 for those eligible

Ontario administered 21,805 doses of vaccines yesterday, a new single-day high

Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants

In the last year, Ontario has processed over 10 million COVID-19 tests

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 26, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,294 active cases - plus 223

683 people hospitalized - minus 4

642,700 vaccinations - plus 21,800

477 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 28

298,569 confirmed cases - plus 1,258

281,331 recovered cases - plus 1,007

6,944 deaths - plus 28

288,275 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%

64,049 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive

284 people in ICU - plus 1

193 people on ventilators - plus 11

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

200 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of School Outbreaks

735 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 60

877 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

468 schools with at least one active case (9.7%) - plus 38

18 schools closed - no change

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data yesterday, based on the variants of concern:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,300 active cases - minus 200

1.75 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.6% of pop.)

860,500 confirmed and suspected cases to date

21,905 deaths - plus 58

808,300 recoveries - plus 2,900

United States coronavirus update

28.45 million total cases

509,000+ deaths

68.3 million+ vaccinations (20.4% of people)

6% of the USA has been fully vaccinated, far ahead of Canada's total (less than 1%)

Global coronavirus update

113.2 million total cases

2.5 million deaths

227.5 million+ vaccinations (3 doses per 100 people)

Sources: