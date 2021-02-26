February 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, February 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Despite more active cases in Oakville today, Halton's total has gone down. Hospitalizations regionally are up 50% in the last two days. The number of closed classrooms in Halton have doubled since Wednesday this week.

Ontario's active cases increase again today as variants of concern account for a higher percentage of new cases province-wide. Canada approves the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. The global death total surpassed 2.5 million people worldwide earlier today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 25, 2021.

  • 73 active cases - plus 2
  • 9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
  • 2,962 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 2,830 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 10
  • 2,889 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
  • 5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

  • 224 active cases - minus 6
  • 20 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
  • 8 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - no change
  • 9,387 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31
  • 195 deaths - no change
  • 8,968 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 37
  • 9,163 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases
  • 16 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update

  • 21 active cases in Oakville - plus 4
  • 44 active cases in Halton - plus 7
  • 20 Halton classrooms closed - plus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 26, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 10,294 active cases - plus 223
  • 683 people hospitalized - minus 4
  • 642,700 vaccinations - plus 21,800
  • 477 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 28
  • 298,569 confirmed cases - plus 1,258
  • 281,331 recovered cases - plus 1,007
  • 6,944 deaths - plus 28
  • 288,275 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
  • 64,049 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive
  • 284 people in ICU - plus 1
  • 193 people on ventilators - plus 11

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

  • 200 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of School Outbreaks

  • 735 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 60
  • 877 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
  • 468 schools with at least one active case (9.7%) - plus 38
  • 18 schools closed - no change

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data yesterday, based on the variants of concern:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 30,300 active cases - minus 200
  • 1.75 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.6% of pop.)
  • 860,500 confirmed and suspected cases to date
  • 21,905 deaths - plus 58
  • 808,300 recoveries - plus 2,900

United States coronavirus update

  • 28.45 million total cases
  • 509,000+ deaths
  • 68.3 million+ vaccinations (20.4% of people)
  • 6% of the USA has been fully vaccinated, far ahead of Canada's total (less than 1%)

Global coronavirus update

  • 113.2 million total cases
  • 2.5 million deaths
  • 227.5 million+ vaccinations (3 doses per 100 people)

