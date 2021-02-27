Covid Variants.jpg

February 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

Four more variants of concern have been identified in Halton Region as active cases are rising once again - locally, in Ontario and across Canada.

by

This is the Saturday, February 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Four more variants of concern have been identified in Halton Region; the first ones this week. Active cases are consistently rising again in Oakville, Halton, in Ontario and Canada-wide. Nine regions (but not Halton) will enter new colour framework levels on Monday.

Ontario's active cases increase again today as variants of concern account for a higher percentage of new cases province-wide. Canada approves the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. The global death total surpassed 2.5 million people worldwide earlier today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 26, 2021.

  • 75 active cases - plus 2
  • 9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
  • 1 confirmed "variant of concern" case - no change
  • 2,974 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 2,840 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 10
  • 2,899 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.4% of cases
  • 5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

  • 234 active cases - plus 10
  • 20 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
  • 12 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - plus 4
  • 9,426 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39
  • 196 deaths - plus 1
  • 8,996 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 28
  • 9,192 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases
  • 18 outbreaks - plus 2

Local schools update

  • 21 active cases in Oakville - plus 4
  • 44 active cases in Halton - plus 7
  • 20 Halton classrooms closed - plus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 27, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 10,479 active cases - plus 185
  • 680 people hospitalized - minus 3
  • 667,100 vaccinations - plus 25,400
  • 299,754 confirmed cases - plus 1,185
  • 282,315 recovered cases - plus 984
  • 6,960 deaths - plus 16
  • 289,275 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
  • 59,416 tests conducted, coming back 2.1% positive
  • 192 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 8
  • 276 people in ICU - minus 8
  • 182 people on ventilators - minus 11

Summary of Variants of Concern

  • 508 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 31
  • 535 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 42

Summary of School Outbreaks

  • 735 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 60
  • 877 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
  • 468 schools with at least one active case (9.7%) - plus 38
  • 18 schools closed - no change

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data on Thursday, based on the variants of concern:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 30,700 active cases - plus 400
  • 1.82 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.7% of pop.)
  • 863,600 confirmed and suspected cases to date
  • 21,949 deaths - plus 44
  • 810,300 recoveries - plus 2,500

United States coronavirus update

  • 28.55 million total cases
  • 511,300+ deaths
  • 70.4 million+ vaccinations (21.2 doses per 100 people)
  • 6% of the USA has been fully vaccinated, far ahead of Canada's total (less than 1%)

Global coronavirus update

  • 113.4 million total cases
  • 2.52 million deaths
  • 234.1 million+ vaccinations (3.1 doses per 100 people)
  • Unlike Canada and the US, the global daily case count remains steady

Sources: 