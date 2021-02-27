February 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, February 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Four more variants of concern have been identified in Halton Region; the first ones this week. Active cases are consistently rising again in Oakville, Halton, in Ontario and Canada-wide. Nine regions (but not Halton) will enter new colour framework levels on Monday.

Ontario's active cases increase again today as variants of concern account for a higher percentage of new cases province-wide. Canada approves the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. The global death total surpassed 2.5 million people worldwide earlier today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 26, 2021.

75 active cases - plus 2

9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

1 confirmed "variant of concern" case - no change

2,974 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12

59 deaths - no change

2,840 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 10

2,899 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.4% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

234 active cases - plus 10

20 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

12 confirmed "variant of concern" cases - plus 4

9,426 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39

196 deaths - plus 1

8,996 recoveries (95.4% of all cases) - plus 28

9,192 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.5% of cases

18 outbreaks - plus 2

Local schools update

21 active cases in Oakville - plus 4

44 active cases in Halton - plus 7

20 Halton classrooms closed - plus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 27, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,479 active cases - plus 185

680 people hospitalized - minus 3

667,100 vaccinations - plus 25,400

299,754 confirmed cases - plus 1,185

282,315 recovered cases - plus 984

6,960 deaths - plus 16

289,275 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%

59,416 tests conducted, coming back 2.1% positive

192 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 8

276 people in ICU - minus 8

182 people on ventilators - minus 11

Summary of Variants of Concern

508 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 31

535 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 42

Summary of School Outbreaks

735 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 60

877 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

468 schools with at least one active case (9.7%) - plus 38

18 schools closed - no change

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data on Thursday, based on the variants of concern:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,700 active cases - plus 400

1.82 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.7% of pop.)

863,600 confirmed and suspected cases to date

21,949 deaths - plus 44

810,300 recoveries - plus 2,500

United States coronavirus update

28.55 million total cases

511,300+ deaths

70.4 million+ vaccinations (21.2 doses per 100 people)

6% of the USA has been fully vaccinated, far ahead of Canada's total (less than 1%)

Global coronavirus update

113.4 million total cases

2.52 million deaths

234.1 million+ vaccinations (3.1 doses per 100 people)

Unlike Canada and the US, the global daily case count remains steady

Sources: