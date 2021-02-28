February 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, Feb. 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton's health indicators trend in the wrong direction with a noticeable increase to our effective reproduction rate which climbed to one. West Oak Village LTC declared an outbreak in Oakville with two positive cases.

Halton's health indicators of Virus Spread and Containment and Public Health Capacity are both moving away from their goals (Red), and Healthy System Capacity and Laboratory Testing are needing attention (Orange).

Ontario records another day of more active cases than recoveries, though the difference is in the mid-two digits. The 300,000th COVID-19 case in Ontario was recorded today, with variants cases increasing by 4%. For the first time in many months there are no new deaths of long term care residents in Ontario.

As larger shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Canada, we may soon see the opening up of large community vaccination centres. As of today, there are 550,000 plus surplus doses to be administered. For Canada to received the promised 6 million doses, we would be should be receiving over 730,000 plus doses delivered each week during March. According to government's website, Pfizer will reach its target by the end of March, but delivery of Moderna's vaccine has not been provided for March 2021. Moderna has delivered 630,000 plus doses as of Feb 25, and at most delivered 180,000 doses per week in Feb. Moderna would need to ramp up that amount to over 280,000 plus doses per week for the remainder of March.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases in both Oakville and Halton exceed recoveries

Halton is recording 34.6 new cases per 100K people per week which is down 8%.

Hospitalizations drop by 44% in Oakville, and by 30% across the region.

HRH has completed just over 28,000 vaccinations to date - 4.82% of the population

According to a provincial update on Thursday, Halton Region is currently testing fewer people per 100,000 than any other health unit in Ontario - Halton tested 7,700 with a positive rate of 2.5% from Feb 14 to 20.

St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, Oakville's COVID-19 vaccination centre will open once the region starts to vaccinate people 80 plus who do not reside in a congregant setting.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 27, 2021.

79 active cases - plus 4

5 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

1 confirmed "variant of concern" case plus 18 screened positive - no change

2,992 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18

59 deaths - no change

2,854 recoveries (95.5% of all cases) - plus 14

2,913 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

6 outbreaks - plus 1

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 16 64 8 8 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 5 5 0 4 14 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 26/21 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 Totals 42 17 0 21 80 8 8

Status in Halton

241 active cases - plus 7

14 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

13 confirmed "variant of concern" cases plus 51 screened positive - plus 1

9,475 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

196 deaths - no change

9,038 recoveries (95.3% of all cases) - plus 42

9,180 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

18 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario records its 300,000th COVID-19 case

Ontario records no new LTC resident deaths which is the first time in several months

Ontario has vaccinated 4.66% of its population and as larger vaccine shipments were delivered have used up 76.08% of available supply.

Ontario will allow health units to begin vaccinating seniors before March 15 if they're ready, but only if they use their own booking system

General Rick Hiller, vaccine task force leader, announces online appointment booking will begin on March 15, 2021 for those eligible

Active cases rise provincially for the fourth straight day with an increase of 4%

Simcoe Muskoka and Thunder Bay move into Grey-Lockdown on Monday, March 1, as province applies emergency break. Simcoe-Muskoka is dealing with variant outbreaks, and Thunder Bay's recorded 175.4 new cases per 100K people over the past week, an increase of 82.7%.

Peel is hoping to move into Red-Restrict with it recording 74.5 new cases per 100K people but new variants cases are increasing, and Toronto is deciding if it should move into Grey-Lockdown. The two regions account for 43.3% of the province's new cases which is a noteworthy decrease.

Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants. Variant cases increased by 4.2% over the past day with 14.3% of those cases not to have a known link.

Effective Reproduction Number of 0.99 is up from 0.85 which was recorded during the week of Feb. 5 to 11.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 28, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,492 active cases - plus 13

627 people hospitalized - minus 53

687,271 vaccinations - plus 19,167 - 262,103 people inoculated

300,816 confirmed cases - plus 1,062

283,344 recovered cases - plus 1,029

6,980 deaths - plus 20 (no LTC residents died)

290,324 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

49.185 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive

192 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

289 people in ICU - plus 13

185 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Variants of Concern

528 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 20

558 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 23

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,736 active cases

1,878,077 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (4.94% of pop.), 520,945 people inoculated.

870,122 confirmed and suspected cases to date

21,973 deaths

817,413 recoveries

839,386 resolved (deaths + recoveries) or 96.2%

