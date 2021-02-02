February 2nd coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Buddy Mays / Alamy Alamy B01BPD B01BPD Portrait of a common woodchuck Marmota monax or groundhog

This is the Tuesday, February 2, 2021 coronavirus update. On Groundhog Day today, Oakville reports its fourth straight day with a small increase in active cases. Halton's total, conversely, has gone down by 20% in the same time frame, and Oakville's hospitalizations are going down too.

Ontario only has 745 "reported" cases, but today's strangely low number is because of two one-time data anomalies. The first South African variant is reported in the province. Stephen Lecce says an announcement of school reopening dates will be made tomorrow.

Vaccinations provincially and federally have come to a stand still, but the Prime Minister announced a deal today to begin making vaccines domestically later this year. Worldwide vaccinations surpass 100 million today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 1, 2021.

98 active cases - plus 5

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

2,698 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

54 deaths - no change

2,546 recoveries (94.4% of all cases) - plus 8

2,600 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

9 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 28 11 0 13 52 6 6 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 1 1 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 1 3 8 1 1 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Totals 48 15 1 18 82 8 8

Status in Halton

354 active cases - minus 29

50 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

8,468 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29

163 deaths - plus 2

7,951 recoveries (93.8% of all cases) - plus 56

8,114 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.8% of cases

36 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 2, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

17,451 active cases - minus 1,566

1,192 people hospitalized - plus 34

344,600 vaccinations - plus 2,700

270,925 confirmed cases - plus 745 (*due to data anomalies)

247,236 recovered cases - plus 2,297

6,238 deaths - plus 14

253,474 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%

28,552 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive*

341 people in ICU - minus 13

253 people on ventilators - minus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,235 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

456 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 6

Canada and Global coronavirus update

The federal government announces a deal to manufacture Novavax COVID-19 vaccines domestically, beginning later this year

Vaccinations across Canada have come to a near-halt after two weeks without any vaccine shipments

Canada is trending overall in the right direction as hospitalizations and active cases continue to decline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new travel restrictions, including cancelling flights to sun destinations and requiring quarantine in hotels

At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans after the Federal government announced that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least another week

2.23% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Global vaccinations today reached the 100 million milestone

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

48,200+ active cases

983,800+ people vaccinated (2.6% of people)

785,400+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,186 deaths - plus 154

715,600+ recoveries

United States coronavirus update

26.4 million total cases

443,300+ deaths

32.2 million+ vaccinations (9.7% of people)

World coronavirus update