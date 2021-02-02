February 2nd coronavirus update for Oakville

Buddy Mays / Alamy Alamy
Portrait of a common woodchuck Marmota monax or groundhog
This is the Tuesday, February 2, 2021 coronavirus update. On Groundhog Day today, Oakville reports its fourth straight day with a small increase in active cases. Halton's total, conversely, has gone down by 20% in the same time frame, and Oakville's hospitalizations are going down too.
Ontario only has 745 "reported" cases, but today's strangely low number is because of two one-time data anomalies. The first South African variant is reported in the province. Stephen Lecce says an announcement of school reopening dates will be made tomorrow.
Vaccinations provincially and federally have come to a stand still, but the Prime Minister announced a deal today to begin making vaccines domestically later this year. Worldwide vaccinations surpass 100 million today.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume in Halton.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases in Oakville have risen four days in a row (between one and five cases each day) as Halton's total has gone down more than 20% in the same timeframe
- Halton Region has one reported case of the UK variant
- All workplace outbreaks in Oakville have closed; reporting full recoveries as the COVID-19 protocol inspection blitz begins today for some Halton businesses
- Schools in Halton could learn their possible reopening date tomorrow
- An Oakville lawyer spoke to Oakville News about the legality of employers requiring vaccinations for their employees
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 1, 2021.
- 98 active cases - plus 5
- 27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 2,698 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13
- 54 deaths - no change
- 2,546 recoveries (94.4% of all cases) - plus 8
- 2,600 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 354 active cases - minus 29
- 50 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4
- 8,468 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29
- 163 deaths - plus 2
- 7,951 recoveries (93.8% of all cases) - plus 56
- 8,114 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.8% of cases
- 36 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario is reporting only 745 new cases today, but for two reasons: a one-day data anomaly from Toronto health unit and a fluke that Ontario used less than 25% of its testing capacity yesterday
- Hospitalizations are up today for the first time in a week
- Ongoing vaccine delays and reduced shipments have forced Ontario's government to push back its target date for Phase 1 vaccinations
- There are at least 70 cases of the UK variant in Ontario and a report in Mississauga of the first case of the South Africa variant
- Ontario now requires all incoming international travellers to take a COVID-19 test upon entering the province (at both airports and land borders)
- An announcement is expected tomorrow from Education Minister Stephen Lecce about the reopening dates for schools in 15 provincial regions, including Halton
- Wiarton Willie, Ontario's groundhog, brings welcome news of lower transmission after predicting an early spring this year (but without, of course, any scientific basis)
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 2, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 17,451 active cases - minus 1,566
- 1,192 people hospitalized - plus 34
- 344,600 vaccinations - plus 2,700
- 270,925 confirmed cases - plus 745 (*due to data anomalies)
- 247,236 recovered cases - plus 2,297
- 6,238 deaths - plus 14
- 253,474 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%
- 28,552 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive*
- 341 people in ICU - minus 13
- 253 people on ventilators - minus 7
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,235 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 456 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 6
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- The federal government announces a deal to manufacture Novavax COVID-19 vaccines domestically, beginning later this year
- Vaccinations across Canada have come to a near-halt after two weeks without any vaccine shipments
- Canada is trending overall in the right direction as hospitalizations and active cases continue to decline
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new travel restrictions, including cancelling flights to sun destinations and requiring quarantine in hotels
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans after the Federal government announced that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least another week
- 2.23% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Global vaccinations today reached the 100 million milestone
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 48,200+ active cases
- 983,800+ people vaccinated (2.6% of people)
- 785,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,186 deaths - plus 154
- 715,600+ recoveries
United States coronavirus update
- 26.4 million total cases
- 443,300+ deaths
- 32.2 million+ vaccinations (9.7% of people)
World coronavirus update
- 103.5 million total cases
- 2.24 million deaths
- 101.3 million+ vaccinations