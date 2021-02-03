February 3rd coronavirus update for Oakville

Oakville Coronavirus Update
This is the Wednesday, February 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville have risen five days in a row, but only in very small numbers. The good news is there are no deaths today and local hospitalizations are down.
Toronto Health has a second day of underreported data, but active cases continue steadily dropping across the province. Most Ontario schools will reopen next week, and all will be open after Family Day. Albert announces new quarantine rules as global vaccinations accelerate much faster than Canada's.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton will resume in-person classes next Monday, February 8, 2021
- Active cases in Oakville have risen five days in a row (between one and five cases each day) as Halton's total has gone down nearly 20% in the same timeframe
- All workplace outbreaks in Oakville have closed; reporting full recoveries as the COVID-19 protocol inspection blitz began yesterday for some Halton businesses
- Halton Region reports its 8,000th recovery
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 2, 2021.
- 100 active cases - plus 2
- 27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2,713 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15
- 54 deaths - no change
- 2,559 recoveries (94.3% of all cases) - plus 13
- 2,613 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 360 active cases - plus 6
- 46 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4
- 8,524 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 56
- 163 deaths - no change
- 8,001 recoveries (93.8% of all cases) - plus 50
- 8,164 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases
- 36 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announces today that most of Ontario students will go back to class next Monday (only Toronto, Peel and York will wait another week until Tuesday, February 16, 2021)
- Toronto Health Unit has underreported cases for the second day in a row due to a "data migration"
- Hospitalizations are down by more than 100 today
- Ongoing vaccine delays and reduced shipments have forced Ontario's government to push back its target date for Phase 1 vaccinations
- There are at least 80 cases of the UK variant in Ontario and a report in Mississauga of the first case of the South Africa variant
- Ontario now requires all incoming international travellers to take a COVID-19 test upon entering the province (at both airports and land borders)
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 16,811 active cases - minus 640
- 1,066 people hospitalized - minus 136
- 348,300 vaccinations - plus 3,700
- 272,097 confirmed cases - plus 1,172 (*due to data anomalies)
- 248,981 recovered cases - plus 1,745
- 6,305 deaths - plus 67
- 253,474 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%
- 52,418 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive*
- 336 people in ICU - minus 5
- 254 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,242 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 440 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 16
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- The federal government announces a deal to manufacture Novavax COVID-19 vaccines domestically, beginning later this year
- Alberta begins a new restriction today, requiring a 24-day quarantine for all those who test positive for an international variant of COVID-19
- Vaccinations across Canada have come to a near-halt after two weeks without any vaccine shipments
- At least three provinces adjust vaccination plans after the Federal government announced that Pfizer will not be delivering more vaccines for at least another week
- 2.75% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Global vaccinations today reached the 100 million milestone
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 47,200+ active cases
- 996,600+ people vaccinated (2.75% of people)
- 788,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,328 deaths - plus 142
- 720,000+ recoveries
United States coronavirus update
- 26.5 million total cases
- 448,700+ deaths
- 92,800 hospitalizations
- 32.75 million+ vaccinations (9.9% of people)
- As new, daily cases and hospitalizations fall in the USA, the number of daily deaths remains unchanged from December
World coronavirus update
- 104.1 million total cases
- 2.26 million deaths
- 103.7 million+ vaccinations (1.4% of people)