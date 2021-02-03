February 3rd coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville Coronavirus Update

This is the Wednesday, February 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville have risen five days in a row, but only in very small numbers. The good news is there are no deaths today and local hospitalizations are down.

Toronto Health has a second day of underreported data, but active cases continue steadily dropping across the province. Most Ontario schools will reopen next week, and all will be open after Family Day. Albert announces new quarantine rules as global vaccinations accelerate much faster than Canada's.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 2, 2021.

100 active cases - plus 2

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,713 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15

54 deaths - no change

2,559 recoveries (94.3% of all cases) - plus 13

2,613 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

9 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 28 11 0 13 52 6 6 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 0 1 19 1 1 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 1 3 8 1 1 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Totals 48 15 1 18 82 8 8

Status in Halton

360 active cases - plus 6

46 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

8,524 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 56

163 deaths - no change

8,001 recoveries (93.8% of all cases) - plus 50

8,164 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases

36 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

16,811 active cases - minus 640

1,066 people hospitalized - minus 136

348,300 vaccinations - plus 3,700

272,097 confirmed cases - plus 1,172 (*due to data anomalies)

248,981 recovered cases - plus 1,745

6,305 deaths - plus 67

253,474 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%

52,418 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive*

336 people in ICU - minus 5

254 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,242 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

440 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 16

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

47,200+ active cases

996,600+ people vaccinated (2.75% of people)

788,900+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,328 deaths - plus 142

720,000+ recoveries

United States coronavirus update

26.5 million total cases

448,700+ deaths

92,800 hospitalizations

32.75 million+ vaccinations (9.9% of people)

As new, daily cases and hospitalizations fall in the USA, the number of daily deaths remains unchanged from December

World coronavirus update