February 4th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Thursday, February 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports only three new cases, but also reports three new deaths. 80% of today's new cases in Halton all come from Milton as the region's active cases skyrocket.

250,000 people in Ontario have cumulatively recovered from COVID-19. Active cases continue their three-week consistent decline while hospitalizations slightly rise. Canada vaccinated its one millionth person today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 3, 2021.

  • 82 active cases - minus 18
  • 27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
  • 2,716 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3
  • 57 deaths - plus 3
  • 2,577 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 18
  • 2,634 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
  • 8 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 404 active cases - plus 44
  • 46 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
  • 8,608 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 84
  • 168 deaths - plus 5
  • 8,036 recoveries (93.3% of all cases) - plus 35
  • 8,204 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases
  • 34 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 4, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 16,330 active cases - minus 481
  • 1,101 people hospitalized - plus 45
  • 355,000 vaccinations - plus 6,700 
  • 273,660 confirmed cases - plus 1,172
  • 250,937 recovered cases - plus 1,745
  • 6,393 deaths - plus 88
  • 257,330 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%
  • 64,467 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive
  • 323 people in ICU - minus 13
  • 241 people on ventilators - minus 13

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

A video report about variants of COVID-19 in Ontario was done this afternoon by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, the chief of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario Laboratory:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 46,200+ active cases - minus 1,000
  • 1.01 million+ people vaccinated (2.8% of people)
  • 792,500+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 20,487 deaths - plus 159
  • 724,000+ recoveries

United States coronavirus update 

  • 26.65 million total cases
  • 453,900+ deaths
  • 91,400 hospitalizations
  • 33.8 million+ vaccinations (10.2% of people)
  • As new, daily cases and hospitalizations fall in the USA, the number of daily deaths is at its highest ever

World coronavirus update

  • 104.6 million total cases
  • 2.27 million deaths
  • 107.3 million+ vaccinations (1.4% of people)