February 4th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, February 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports only three new cases, but also reports three new deaths. 80% of today's new cases in Halton all come from Milton as the region's active cases skyrocket.
250,000 people in Ontario have cumulatively recovered from COVID-19. Active cases continue their three-week consistent decline while hospitalizations slightly rise. Canada vaccinated its one millionth person today.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton Region reports 84 new cases today and 44 new active cases; the region's biggest one day jump ever
- Oakville's active cases, however, are down 18% just today
- 67 of today's new cases are in Milton (80% of today's total)
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton will resume in-person classes next Monday, February 8, 2021
- Five more deaths are reported today in Halton, three of which are in Oakville
- Another workplace outbreak in Oakville opens with four confirmed cases since Tuesday as the COVID-19 protocol inspection blitz continues this week for Halton businesses
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 3, 2021.
- 82 active cases - minus 18
- 27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2,716 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3
- 57 deaths - plus 3
- 2,577 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 18
- 2,634 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 404 active cases - plus 44
- 46 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 8,608 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 84
- 168 deaths - plus 5
- 8,036 recoveries (93.3% of all cases) - plus 35
- 8,204 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases
- 34 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- 250,000 people in Ontario have cumulatively recovered from COVID-19
- Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced yesterday that most of Ontario students will go back to class next Monday
- Lecce added today the province is considering cancelling March Break this year to curb the spread of COVID-19
- Hospitalizations are up today after dropping by more than 100 yesterday
- Ongoing vaccine delays and reduced shipments force Ontario's government to push back its target date for Phase 1 vaccinations
- There are at least 150 cases of the UK variant in Ontario (across 11 health units) and a report in Mississauga of the first case of the South Africa variant
- Ontario now requires all incoming international travellers to take a COVID-19 test upon entering the province
- ICU and ventilator patients provincially are both down by 13 today
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 4, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 16,330 active cases - minus 481
- 1,101 people hospitalized - plus 45
- 355,000 vaccinations - plus 6,700
- 273,660 confirmed cases - plus 1,172
- 250,937 recovered cases - plus 1,745
- 6,393 deaths - plus 88
- 257,330 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%
- 64,467 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive
- 323 people in ICU - minus 13
- 241 people on ventilators - minus 13
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,252 total outbreaks reported - plus 10
- 430 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 10
A video report about variants of COVID-19 in Ontario was done this afternoon by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, the chief of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario Laboratory:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada vaccinated its one millionth person today
- Alberta begins a new restriction today, requiring a 24-day quarantine for all those who test positive for an international variant of COVID-19
- After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada said today the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers until March
- Federal authorities (the anti-fraud centre) are reporting very few instances of false quarantine documents for international travellers
- Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters a second full year, now until February 28, 2022
- The United States reported its deadliest day yet yesterday, with more than 5,000 deaths nationwide
- The USA has also vaccinated (at least one dose) in 10% of its population
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 46,200+ active cases - minus 1,000
- 1.01 million+ people vaccinated (2.8% of people)
- 792,500+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,487 deaths - plus 159
- 724,000+ recoveries
United States coronavirus update
- 26.65 million total cases
- 453,900+ deaths
- 91,400 hospitalizations
- 33.8 million+ vaccinations (10.2% of people)
- As new, daily cases and hospitalizations fall in the USA, the number of daily deaths is at its highest ever
World coronavirus update
- 104.6 million total cases
- 2.27 million deaths
- 107.3 million+ vaccinations (1.4% of people)