February 4th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville Hospital Foundation a5a2225f-cdcc-4efa-97a3-a8f24fc15f77

This is the Thursday, February 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports only three new cases, but also reports three new deaths. 80% of today's new cases in Halton all come from Milton as the region's active cases skyrocket.

250,000 people in Ontario have cumulatively recovered from COVID-19. Active cases continue their three-week consistent decline while hospitalizations slightly rise. Canada vaccinated its one millionth person today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton Region reports 84 new cases today and 44 new active cases; the region's biggest one day jump ever

Oakville's active cases, however, are down 18% just today

67 of today's new cases are in Milton (80% of today's total)

Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton will resume in-person classes next Monday, February 8, 2021

Five more deaths are reported today in Halton, three of which are in Oakville

Another workplace outbreak in Oakville opens with four confirmed cases since Tuesday as the COVID-19 protocol inspection blitz continues this week for Halton businesses

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 3, 2021.

82 active cases - minus 18

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,716 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

57 deaths - plus 3

2,577 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 18

2,634 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases

8 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 29 11 13 53 7 0 7 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 2 20 1 0 1 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 4 8 1 0 1 Queen's Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 3 0 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Totals 49 17 20 86 9 0 9

Status in Halton

404 active cases - plus 44

46 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

8,608 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 84

168 deaths - plus 5

8,036 recoveries (93.3% of all cases) - plus 35

8,204 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

34 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 4, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

16,330 active cases - minus 481

1,101 people hospitalized - plus 45

355,000 vaccinations - plus 6,700

273,660 confirmed cases - plus 1,172

250,937 recovered cases - plus 1,745

6,393 deaths - plus 88

257,330 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%

64,467 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive

323 people in ICU - minus 13

241 people on ventilators - minus 13

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,252 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

430 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 10

A video report about variants of COVID-19 in Ontario was done this afternoon by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, the chief of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario Laboratory:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

46,200+ active cases - minus 1,000

1.01 million+ people vaccinated (2.8% of people)

792,500+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,487 deaths - plus 159

724,000+ recoveries

United States coronavirus update

26.65 million total cases

453,900+ deaths

91,400 hospitalizations

33.8 million+ vaccinations (10.2% of people)

As new, daily cases and hospitalizations fall in the USA, the number of daily deaths is at its highest ever

World coronavirus update