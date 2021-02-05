February 5th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, February 5, 2021 coronavirus update. A great report from Oakville today - active cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks have all gone down today; the same is true for Halton Region.
As vaccinations wait for more doses, Premier Doug Ford is set to announce reopening details next week for when the second state of emergency ends. Ontario issues its 366th COVID-19 report today, marking one year since data reporting started.
The USA has vaccinated 10% of its population with at least one dose, and global vaccinations have overtaken the number of people sick from COVID-19 worldwide.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- An Oakville father is drawing both praise and slander for sharing a video of Halton Police dispersing a crowd of tobogganing children
- Halton has reported eight deaths in the last two days
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton will resume in-person classes on Monday, February 8, 2021
- Another workplace outbreak in Oakville opens with four confirmed cases since Tuesday as this week's COVID-19 protocol inspection blitz concludes for Halton businesses
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 4, 2021.
- 74 active cases - minus 8
- 22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5
- 2,725 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9
- 57 deaths - no change
- 2,594 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 17
- 2,651 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 394 active cases - minus 10
- 43 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 8,674 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 66
- 171 deaths - plus 3
- 8,109 recoveries (93.3% of all cases) - plus 73
- 8,280 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases
- 33 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Premier Doug Ford is set to announce reopening details next week, as the current state of emergency and stay-at-home order expire next Tuesday, February 9, 2021
- Ontario publishes its 366th day of epidemiology data; marking one year since the beginning of provincial COVID-19 case records
- Most Ontario students will go back to class next Monday, with three Toronto-area regions to follow one week later
- Lecce added today the province is considering cancelling March Break to curb the spread of COVID-19
- Ongoing vaccine delays and reduced shipments force Ontario's government to push back its target date for Phase 1 vaccinations
- There are at least 150 cases of the UK variant in Ontario (across 11 health units) and a report in Mississauga of the first case of the South Africa variant
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 5, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 15,722 active cases - minus 608
- 1,043 people hospitalized - minus 58
- 362,700 vaccinations - plus 7,700
- 275,330 confirmed cases - plus 1,670
- 253,170 recovered cases - plus 2,233
- 6,438 deaths - plus 45
- 259,608 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%
- 62,710 tests conducted, coming back 2.5% positive
- 325 people in ICU - plus 2
- 225 people on ventilators - minus 16
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,263 total outbreaks reported - plus 11
- 425 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5
A video report about variants of COVID-19 in Ontario was made yesterday by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, the chief of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario Laboratory:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada vaccinated its one millionth person yesterday
- After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada said today the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers until March
- Federal authorities (the anti-fraud centre) are reporting very few instances of false quarantine documents for international travellers
- Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters a second full year, now until February 28, 2022
- The USA has vaccinated (at least one dose) in 10% of its population
- Global vaccinations overtake the number of people sick from COVID-19
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 45,100+ active cases - minus 1,100
- 1.03 million+ people vaccinated (2.8% of people)
- 796,600+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,591 deaths - plus 104
- 729,400+ recoveries
United States coronavirus update
- 26.75 million total cases
- 457,100+ deaths
- 88,600 hospitalizations
- 35.2 million+ vaccinations (10.6% of people)
- As new, daily cases and hospitalizations fall in the USA, the number of daily deaths remains unchanged
World coronavirus update
- 105.1 million total cases
- 2.29 million deaths
- 119.5 million+ vaccinations (1.6% of people)