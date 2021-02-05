February 5th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, February 5, 2021 coronavirus update. A great report from Oakville today - active cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks have all gone down today; the same is true for Halton Region.

As vaccinations wait for more doses, Premier Doug Ford is set to announce reopening details next week for when the second state of emergency ends. Ontario issues its 366th COVID-19 report today, marking one year since data reporting started.

The USA has vaccinated 10% of its population with at least one dose, and global vaccinations have overtaken the number of people sick from COVID-19 worldwide.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 4, 2021.

74 active cases - minus 8

22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5

2,725 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

57 deaths - no change

2,594 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 17

2,651 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases

8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 29 11 13 53 7 0 7 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 2 20 1 0 1 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 4 8 1 0 1 Queen's Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 3 0 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Totals 49 17 20 86 9 0 9

Status in Halton

394 active cases - minus 10

43 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

8,674 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 66

171 deaths - plus 3

8,109 recoveries (93.3% of all cases) - plus 73

8,280 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

33 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 5, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

15,722 active cases - minus 608

1,043 people hospitalized - minus 58

362,700 vaccinations - plus 7,700

275,330 confirmed cases - plus 1,670

253,170 recovered cases - plus 2,233

6,438 deaths - plus 45

259,608 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%

62,710 tests conducted, coming back 2.5% positive

325 people in ICU - plus 2

225 people on ventilators - minus 16

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,263 total outbreaks reported - plus 11

425 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5

A video report about variants of COVID-19 in Ontario was made yesterday by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, the chief of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario Laboratory:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada vaccinated its one millionth person yesterday

After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada said today the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers until March

Federal authorities (the anti-fraud centre) are reporting very few instances of false quarantine documents for international travellers

Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters a second full year, now until February 28, 2022

The USA has vaccinated (at least one dose) in 10% of its population

Global vaccinations overtake the number of people sick from COVID-19

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

45,100+ active cases - minus 1,100

1.03 million+ people vaccinated (2.8% of people)

796,600+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,591 deaths - plus 104

729,400+ recoveries

United States coronavirus update

26.75 million total cases

457,100+ deaths

88,600 hospitalizations

35.2 million+ vaccinations (10.6% of people)

As new, daily cases and hospitalizations fall in the USA, the number of daily deaths remains unchanged

World coronavirus update